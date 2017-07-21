1. For a protein-packed breakfast you can eat on-the-go, try these peanut butter + banana muffins.
The batter — which is super fudgey — is also vegan and gluten-free.
2. Stock your grocery cart with seasonal fruits and veggies.
3. For a perfect sweet-salty-spicy snack, sprinkle those fruits and veggies with a bit of chile-lime seasoning.
4. Make weeknight dinners way easier by always having prepped protein on hand.
5. The same goes for good-for-you grains: bulk prep a batch of them early in the week, then mix and match as needed.
Like brown rice, white beans, farro, or quinoa. Any and all can be stored and used throughout the week as bases or sides — and if you make it ahead of time, that's one less thing to cook during the busy workweek.
More: How To Make Cilantro-Lime Rice | How To Make White Beans With Lemon & Rosemary
6. And bookmark this handy chart to make sure they cook perfectly every time:
7. Craving a sweet treat? Try this simple 3-ingredient banana-chocolate ice cream.
It's as easy as it gets: just frozen bananas + cocoa + cinnamon. (Plus any other mix-ins you'd like: like strawberries or peanut butter.) Find this recipe — along with 9 other no-added-sugar snack ideas — here.