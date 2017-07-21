Sections

Food

7 Ways To Eat Healthier This Week

It's easier (and tastier) than you think.

Posted on
Melissa Harrison
Melissa Harrison
BuzzFeed Staff

1. For a protein-packed breakfast you can eat on-the-go, try these peanut butter + banana muffins.

chocolatecoveredkatie.com

The batter — which is super fudgey — is also vegan and gluten-free.

More: How To Make Flourless Banana Muffins

2. Stock your grocery cart with seasonal fruits and veggies.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @melissaharrison

Summer produce = the best kind of produce. Learn what's in season right now — like berries, tomatoes, and peaches — then feast away. They're widely available, good for you, and cheaper now than in the off-season.

More: 31 Things You Should Cook In July

3. For a perfect sweet-salty-spicy snack, sprinkle those fruits and veggies with a bit of chile-lime seasoning.

This recipe also adds a splash of tequila to make the snack extra ~festive~ — but even without the booze, it's crave-worthy.

More: How To Make Chile Fruit Salad
thetraderstable.com

This recipe also adds a splash of tequila to make the snack extra ~festive~ — but even without the booze, it's crave-worthy.


More: How To Make Chile Fruit Salad

4. Make weeknight dinners way easier by always having prepped protein on hand.

Find a smart step-by-step prep routine — with several different freezer-friendly recipe ideas — here.

More: This Chicken Meal Prep Plan Will Solve All Your Dinner Problems
Devin Rogerino / BuzzFeed

Find a smart step-by-step prep routine — with several different freezer-friendly recipe ideas — here.

More: This Chicken Meal Prep Plan Will Solve All Your Dinner Problems

5. The same goes for good-for-you grains: bulk prep a batch of them early in the week, then mix and match as needed.

stressbaking.com
blog.williams-sonoma.com

Like brown rice, white beans, farro, or quinoa. Any and all can be stored and used throughout the week as bases or sides — and if you make it ahead of time, that's one less thing to cook during the busy workweek.

More: How To Make Cilantro-Lime Rice | How To Make White Beans With Lemon & Rosemary

6. And bookmark this handy chart to make sure they cook perfectly every time:

More: Here's Exactly How To Cook Grains
popsugar.com

More: Here's Exactly How To Cook Grains

7. Craving a sweet treat? Try this simple 3-ingredient banana-chocolate ice cream.

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

It's as easy as it gets: just frozen bananas + cocoa + cinnamon. (Plus any other mix-ins you'd like: like strawberries or peanut butter.) Find this recipe — along with 9 other no-added-sugar snack ideas — here.

More: How To Make Banana-Cocoa Ice Cream

