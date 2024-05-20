Congrats, You Got A Job: Here Are 22 Inexpensive Workwear Pieces You’ll Wear On Repeat

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A mock-neck top because it's pretty much the perfect base. Wear it with slacks, a skirt, sleeveless jumpsuits, and more! Reviewers say the material doesn't wrinkle, which is perfect for those mornings when you have to throw on yesterday's shirt.
Promising review: "I always get compliments on this color! It’s the perfect basic top for an office setting. Not sheer and just not enough stretch." —Matthew B.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 28 colors; this plus-size option is very similar!).
2. A satin slip skirt for a fun and flowy fit even when the Monday morning vibes are most definitely not fun...or flowy.
3. A pair of stretchy pull-on pants if your desk job involves a whole lot of sitting and you want to be comfy for every minute of it. These will make the transition from leggings on your WFH days a little less painful.
Promising review: "These are my new workhorse pants for office wear. Nothing fancy, but they're comfortable, they fit well, they're priced right." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.46+ (available in sizes 16–24, short lengths, and five colors).
4. A pair of palazzo pants so you still look ultra stylish when you roll into work on Tuesday morning, even though you're currently running on five hours of sleep and probably got dressed in the dark.
Promising review: "I'm a 5'1.5" girl and have been STRUGGLING to find office pants that I haven't needed to get hemmed. I bought these in the XS short, and they fit like a dream!! So comfy. The waistband is very stretchy, and wearing these feels like sweatpants. They are on the thinner side — I wouldn't wear them in winter without warmer leggings or something underneath, but for summer or autumn, they are perfect." —shalom
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–2X, short lengths, and 31 colors).
5. A blazer that'll tell the world, "I have it together" when in fact you still have your mom call to make appointments for you.
Promising review: "These truly are one of my favorite things to wear to work every day, and I have one of every color. (I think I'm missing like three or four colors, but they are amazing!) The durability is great; they wash up fabulous. Great for the value. Truly a must-have!" —Christy Hawkins
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).
6. A retro-style pencil dress with cap sleeves to ~cap off~ your collection of workwear dresses with a style that's surprisingly stretchy (read: comfy) and gives total Mad Men vibes.
Promising review: "Buy the dress!!! If you work in a professional environment or just want to dress up, this dress is for you. It has a slight stretch, unlike other tweed styles, so it will hug all your curves. I got so many compliments on it. It’s very comfortable and very stylish." —Jake/Shelby Arians
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and five colors/styles).
7. A classic pencil skirt because, well, duh. I really don't need to go into detail about why you need this for work, do I?
Promising review: "What can I say? The title said it's all. I absolutely love this skirt. I love the fabric; it's breathable, it's comfortable, and it looks amazing on me. It hugs without being too tight. Sometimes, skirts like this can be a little stiff up in the waist area, causing them to be so uncomfortable, but not this skirt. The fabric moves with you, making it so much more comfortable. And if you work in an office, and you have to wear suits and skirts all day long, that's a great find. Would love to order this in cream/beige." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 35 colors).
8. A skinny belt for adding a chic touch to a pair of plain pants or accentuating the waist of a dress or skirt.
Promising review: "Elevates every work outfit! These are the cutest belts! I get the most wear out of the black, and it makes every pair of trousers look super chic and professional. The adjustable back is good for pants with different waists and is super comfy even after a big lunch! Also, I get compliments all the time, and some people even think it's designer haha." —Amy S
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes, various colors, and packs of two).
9. A two-piece knit set if it's Wednesday and you've already exhausted all the brain cells you've tasked with putting together a cohesive and professional-looking outfit. Elevate your fit with a pair of heels or loafers, and throw on a polished blazer. Et voila!
Promising review: "This set is divine. Truly. The length of the pants works well if I wear a high-heeled shoe. This is a very professional-looking set while also being wonderfully comfortable. Definitely recommend!" —caligander
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors).
10. A sleeveless turtleneck so you can go sans sleeves at the office without looking sloppy.
Promising review: "I have this top in the beige and the olive green color and I love it! I’ve worn it to job interviews, work functions, church, and so many other things I love it! Super versatile and well made!" —Rebecca Hendrix
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 23 colors; this plus-size option is very similar and has a cute chest pocket).
11. An oversized houndstooth sweater vest that'll jazz up a plain button-down and dress.
Promising review: "I’m actually wearing this today at work with a white blouse and slim black pants. I always get compliments on how sharp it looks. I wear it under a black jacket." —Michelle Daigle
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–L and five colors; this solid color style is a great plus-size option).
12. A pair of chunky pumps to spare you from potentially breaking an ankle while you're breaking the glass ceiling. They offer a supportive ankle strap and a sturdy block heel so you can walk and stand comfortably for hours.
Promising review: "I am very satisfied with the shoes, the toes do not stick out of the shoes, they are quite comfortable, they are not high so they are appropriate for working in the office or standing all day." —Mrs. Retamar
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 standard, 7–10 wide, and 19 colors/styles).
13. A button-front dress with major big boss energy if you want an ensemble that screams, "I'm in charge! You will have that report in my inbox by 5 p.m. on the dot."
Promising review: "Love this dress. Hourglass shape. It stretches to adjust to your body. Sexy and comfortable while looking professional. Love the ponte material." —Eloquii Customer
Get it from Eloquii for $79.99+ (available in sizes 14–32 and eight colors).