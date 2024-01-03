These 39 Products Look Kinda Weird But They’re Totally Useful

The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.

Promising review: "If I could, I'd give these 10 stars for comfort. I have very small ear canals and have always struggled with earplugs. They're usually too big and difficult to insert properly. And once they're in, I can't sleep in them more than a couple nights without my ears getting sore. These are different. The smallest tips are just right and they insert perfectly as you twist. They also come out easily by twisting. They are not totally noise canceling, but they're just right in my opinion. I mostly use them while traveling and sleeping hotels. They block noise enough to allow me to sleep but not so much that I can't hear my alarm in the morning. And I haven't noticed any soreness even after wearing for nearly a week. Definitely recommend!" —Nicole G.

Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).