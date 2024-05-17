These 37 Products Look Kinda Weird But They’re Totally Useful

1. The Clean Ball, a genius German invention so you can get rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit, and who knows what else that you scrape your hand against whenever you're rooting around your bag and you brush the bottom of your tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so you can reuse it.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and in a three-pack).
2. A volcanic stone face roller for removing oil and shine from your face. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $10.36.
3. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
4. A portable coffee pouch if instant coffee is just not cutting it on your camping trips. Each coffee-brewing bag holds enough beans for two cups of coffee. Simply fill it with hot water, let it steep, and enjoy a brew that tastes as good as what you've got at home.
The Brew Company is a micro-brewery based in Denmark.
Promising review: "We just used these on a backpacking trip. Absolutely amazing. The design is great, the coffee stellar. Will definitely buy these again when we take our next trip. Fantastic!!!!" —Melody
Get seven bags from The Brew Company on Etsy for $18.43.
5. Or a portable brewing straw that'll make you shout, "WHY in the world did I not think of that?!" It allows you to brew a cup of coffee or tea and drink it — no straining needed thanks to the straw's built-in filter. That means you don't need wasteful single-use paper filters and plastic coffee pods.
Promising review: "My girlfriend is a coffee lover and a backpacker. This is a bad combination because until this device appeared on the market, there was no way to get a really good cup of coffee on the trail. And, like most coffee lovers, things could get really ugly in the morning if she didn't get a great cup of coffee. JoGo makes a great cup of coffee, according to my girl. It's also light and compact and durable, so it should survive well on the trail. Which bodes well for my own survival. Thank you JoGo! You saved my life! Update: We did a backpacking trip to Joshua Tree National Park specifically to test the JoGo in the wild. It worked perfectly. My girl loves it!" —Ron
Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in four colors and two-packs).
6. A vampire-shaped garlic press to prevent your hands from reeking of for the next three days. Just twist the Count's head to crush the garlic — easy peasy garlic squeezy. Be careful not to have too much fun with this or you'll end up crushing more garlic than you need...which is not a bad problem to have tbh.
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
7. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
Promising review: "I purchased a brand new humidifier that did not come with a filter (it's the diffuser type). I used it for about a week and the slime that was on the tank was nasty after only a week, shocking. Got this little fish, and the tank slime has been reduced so much. It's been two to three weeks and I do not have the slime buildup like I did each week before this little guy arrived. I was hoping that it did not have a strong scent, as I am super sensitive. It has no smell at all; it's like activated charcoal but gray." —Laura O
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
8. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this. Doing the bare minimum = having to dry your bedsheets only once.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a four-pack).
9. A set of portable soap paper sheets because we've all had to use shady public restrooms and cringed when we press the soap dispenser only to find that it's empty. Not anymore!
Promising review: "So may times I have been stuck using a public restroom that has no hand soap. Total nightmare, especially nowadays. I can’t stress enough how handy this product is. I keep one everywhere: one in my purse, one in my car, one in my diaper bag. They’re small enough to fit anywhere. The packaging is super cute, a bit cheap feeling but they do the job. The actual soap is amazing. It lathers up really well and doesn’t leave a residue layer nor it leaves your hands feeling mega dry. Definitely recommend!" —Giovanna
Get a pack (50 sheets total) from Amazon for $5.49 (available in three colors and in larger packs).
10. A nail file board if your pup hates getting their nails trimmed but the scratch marks their overgrown claws make on your wood floors make you sad. This is like an emery board for your dog!
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
11. Some washing machine cleaning tablets that'll clean and freshen the inside while dissolving residue, because you keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives?
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I've been using this product for several years now. I have two teens and a husband who's an auto technician. Boy do they get filthy! After time this grime buildup will make your washer stink bad. I don't do it every month as they say to as I don't have that type of money but when it stinks, this product is the bomb! Makes your washer smell really fresh, like brand new. If it still stinks after one tablet, pop another one in and no more stink!! Yay! I would give this 20 stars if I could. Really love this product so much so that I bought the ones for my dishwasher too!! (they work great too!)" —berja
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95.
12. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
Promising review: "I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor (I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me (I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." —daydoo72
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).