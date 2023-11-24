Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 46% off (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.
2. A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!
3. Second-generation AirPods Pro that are up to $80 off for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more. Plus you can go from listening to music on your phone to calling into a meeting on your work machine seamlessly.
4. Or! The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off — it's tied for the lowest price they've been thus far — if they're on someone's wishlist, now is the time to buy! They have wireless charging, spacial audio, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.
5. And since we mentioned them, the second-gen AirPods for 38% off, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is the best price these tried-and-true headphones go for — especially if they tend to misplace yours. You could even get them an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!
6. OR! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).
7. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition for 40% off — it's a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.
9. A Dyson Airwrap for $100 off (!) if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more — to help them look like they walked out of a salon when they simply walk out of the bathroom in the morning.
10. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.
11. A basic Roomba robo vac for 42% off — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for anyone on your list who is tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day. Or a great gift for yourself tbh.
12. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If someone in your life is moving into a new home, or you know they're tired of their sheets, these make an amazing practical gift that'll feel expensive.
13. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND the traveler in your life is sure to fit SO much stuff inside!
14. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar for 20% off that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
15. A pair of cozy joggers for 25% off made of a sweat-wicking material — they offer the perfect amount of stretch whether they're being worn as loungewear or a pump cover.
16. A soft muslin blanket for 25% off to keep you both warm and cozy while cuddling without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.
17. Or an incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep ya nice and cozy during movie nights, in the car, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. If you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), get this.
18. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
19. A stunning glass dish that are 20% off for upgrading their carefully curated shelf of knickknacks, or treating them to a place store soap, candies, jewelry, and other bits and bobs.
20. A travel-friendly dry shampoo powder for 40% off that can mattify roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of their hair between washes.
21. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 44% off for the skincare lover in your life — this products is *everywhere* for a reason. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and they’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
22. A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 50% off with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so they can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so they can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before they start painting!
23. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.
24. An Olaplex bestsellers set for 20% off if you've been itching to try the line but didn't want to commit to pricey full-size bottles.
25. Classic Crocs for up to 40% off so they can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.
26. A bag of medium roast coffee beans for 20% off if they're looking to expand their coffee palate or just looking for a reliably delicious "everyday" brew.
28. A set of 8 sheet masks for 50% off because you're gonna fly through them this winter — might as well stock on some hydration at a discount!
29. A stunning olive green poncho for 20% off — the rest of your coats have been reallllll quiet since this dropped.
30. A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off so you can show off your Grinch feet and stay cozy this winter while you're curled up in front of the TV watching Jim Carrey's 2000 masterpiece.
31. A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off that'll have you like "new lips, who dis?" when you wake up in the morning. Although it's technically a "sleeping" mask, you can still slather this on throughout the day if you want to add some extra sheen to your lip color.
32. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off, plus an additional 15% off so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make their own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs they make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music they play!
33. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off available in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Not only can this hold thousands of books, but it'll let the book-lover on your list read them the *chef's kiss* way they like best — customized with all their favorite fonts and layouts. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so they can take this bb in the bathtub 🍷.
34. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.
35. A so chic Coach shoulder bag for up to 30% off if it's been sitting there on your wishlist for ages. This versatile and surprisingly roomy bag is a classic for a reason!
36. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set (including the Barbie version!) for up to 29% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.
37. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
38. A holographic glass table lamp for 40% off if the thing you've needed to *trick* yourself into reading more is actually just accent lighting.
39. A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.
40. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.