    Just 40 Fantastic Things To Treat Yourself To This Black Friday

    You deserve it, and you deserve it *even more* because you’re buying now, when you can save.

    Melanie Aman
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Courtney Cummings
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 46% off (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Get them from Amazon for $32.19 (originally $59.98).

    2. A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get them from Amazon for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    3. Second-generation AirPods Pro that are up to $80 off for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more. Plus you can go from listening to music on your phone to calling into a meeting on your work machine seamlessly.

    the airpods
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The AirPods Pro are absolutely amazing! The sound quality is top-notch, with rich bass and crisp, clear audio. The active noise cancellation feature is a game-changer, blocking out background noise and immersing you in your music or calls. The transparency mode is great too, allowing you to hear your surroundings without taking your AirPods off. The fit is incredibly comfortable, thanks to the customizable ear tips. They stay securely in place, even during workouts or when you're on the move. The sweat and water resistance make them perfect for any activity. The battery life is impressive, giving you hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case is super convenient and ensures that your AirPods are always ready to go. The integration with iOS devices is seamless. The automatic pairing and quick device switching make using them a breeze. And with Siri always at your command, you can control your music, make calls, or get directions without even reaching for your phone. Overall, the AirPods Pro are a fantastic investment. They deliver an exceptional audio experience, a comfortable fit, and convenient features." —Joshua

    Get them from Amazon for $189.99 and Walmart for $169 (originally $249).

    4. Or! The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off — it's tied for the lowest price they've been thus far — if they're on someone's wishlist, now is the time to buy! They have wireless charging, spacial audio, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.

    the airpods in charging case
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had my last pair of AirPods, for three years. I ordered these because my other one were acting up, and the quality and noise cancellation on these are amazing! They are super comfy, and I’m happy with them!" —Stephanie Davis

    Get them from Amazon for $139.99 (originally $169.99).

    5. And since we mentioned them, the second-gen AirPods for 38% off, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is the best price these tried-and-true headphones go for — especially if they tend to misplace yours. You could even get them an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!

    Reviewer holding airpods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Get them from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $139).

    6. OR! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors).

    7. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition for 40% off — it's a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.

    The book with a photo of a happy couple
    The Adventure Challenge

    Promising review: "The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition book has been such a great addition to our weekend plans! I love the spontaneity of not knowing what we're going to do every time we pull the book out. The last date we did we ended up setting up a movie on our patio complete with candy, an air mattress, and a makeshift TV stand. Needless to say it was just as fun setting it up as it was watching the movie! This is the perfect little gift for couple friends and it is such a fun concept. Can't wait for our next date!! :)" —Makenna W.

    Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $137.98 (originally $229.98).

    8. A TikTok-famous pair of drip earrings for 30% off to have you looking bougie on a budget.

    model wearing gold-colored teardrop-shaped earrings
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "My husband and I both saw these, loved the elegant Elsa Peretti-like shape, and bought them for me. He bought silver, I bought gold. It was like the gift of the magi if everyone ended up getting what they wanted. They are a good weight, look really great, and haven’t this far hurt my ears." —gallykea

    Get them from Anthropologie for $30.80 (originally $44; available in five colors).

    9. A Dyson Airwrap for $100 off (!) if they get hand cramps and a case of dead arm every morning drying and styling their hair. It comes with a variety of attachments — smoothing brushes, a round brush, curling barrels, and more — to help them look like they walked out of a salon when they simply walk out of the bathroom in the morning.

    before photo of a model with dry, unstyled hair next to an after photo of a model whose hair has been blownout with a Dyson Airwrap and it looks bouncy and shiny
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have waited a few years to get the Airwrap because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it six weeks ago and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer, curling iron, and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair and I put it half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier too, hot tools are bad for your hair, and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron it’s a win." —alisonshops6

    Get it from Nordstrom for $499 (originally $599).

    10. A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off that'll get the job done and look good while doing it. At the intersection of style and function is this pan, which has a steamer basket, a built-in easy-pour spout, and a nesting spatula.

    the pan in lilac
    Our Place

    Our Place is a WOC-founded brand

    Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." —Darby S.

    Get it from Our Place for $85+ (originally $120+; available in 3 sizes and in 12 colors).

    11. A basic Roomba robo vac for 42% off — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for anyone on your list who is tired of vacuuming dust, hair, and crumbs seemingly every day. Or a great gift for yourself tbh.

    The roomba which cleans carpet and hard floors
    Amazon

    This one even works with Alexa!

    Promising review: "I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them. For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." —Gabe Jarboe

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for myself. I never used it because I needed to move things out of the way and etc. So procrastinating is a special skill. I finally started using this and I am impressed. It picks up dust every time I run it. I have hardwood floors and I don't pick up a lot of anything with the broom and dust pan. I connected it to my Google assistant and I just say hey Google start Romba and it does!!!! lol I'm using it on a regular schedule. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean it and keep it in top notch working order. 10 will recommend!!" —Felicia Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $159 (originally $274.99).

    12. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If someone in your life is moving into a new home, or you know they're tired of their sheets, these make an amazing practical gift that'll feel expensive.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72+ (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns). 

    13. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND the traveler in your life is sure to fit SO much stuff inside!

    Dagne Dover / Via instagram.com, Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" —Megan V.

    Get it from Dagne Dover for $93.75+ (originally $125; available in five sizes and eight colors).

    14. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar for 20% off that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.

    the january and february pages, which feature renaissance-era illustrations of cats that don&#x27;t look like cats at all
    Decor Hardware / Etsy

    Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769

    Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $25.49+ (originally $31.86; available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).

    15. A pair of cozy joggers for 25% off made of a sweat-wicking material — they offer the perfect amount of stretch whether they're being worn as loungewear or a pump cover.

    model wearing light gray sweatpants with a cropped white T-shirt
    Abercrombie

    Promising review: "I love the texture and weight of these sweatpants. They keep me warm without being too heavy. They’re also an edgier lounge wear option, which I prefer to the basic yoga pant look." —Watson K.

    Get it from Abercrombie for $60 (originally $80; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, six colors, and two lengths).

    16. A soft muslin blanket for 25% off to keep you both warm and cozy while cuddling without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.

    gray waffle muslin blanket draped on the end of a bed
    Muslin Comfort

    Use promo code BF25OFF at checkout.

    Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.

    Promising review: "We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" —Amy A.

    Get it from Muslin Comfort for $149.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in 4 sizes and 16 colors).

    17. Or an incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off that'll keep ya nice and cozy during movie nights, in the car, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. If you're always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), get this.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I bought three of these as they are silky soft and super high quality. Thick and luxurious with a velvet backing. Colors are luscious. I have two in the light gray and one in a deep blue. Buy one already! You deserve it." —azuremountain

    Get it from Anthropologie for $68.60 (originally $98; available in 11 colors).

    18. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    the stand mixer in red
    Target

    Promising review: "So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." —LME

    Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors). Check out the full sale here

    19. A stunning glass dish that are 20% off for upgrading their carefully curated shelf of knickknacks, or treating them to a place store soap, candies, jewelry, and other bits and bobs.

    Food52

    Use promo code CYBER at checkout and save 30% off orders of $200+.

    Promising review: "Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." —Kayna L.

    Get it from Food52 for $32 (originally $40).

    20. A travel-friendly dry shampoo powder for 40% off that can mattify roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of their hair between washes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (originally $16).

    21. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 44% off for the skincare lover in your life — this products is *everywhere* for a reason. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and they’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $25).

    22. A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 50% off with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so they can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so they can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before they start painting!

    amazon.com

    Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here, and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here.

    Promising review: "I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $49.99; comes with the 100 shades in a compact case, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens).

    23. A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off if you're looking to take your bed rotting to the next level.

    the white duvet
    Brooklinen

    Get it from Brooklinen for $141.75+ (originally $189+; available in sizes Twin/Twin XL–King/Cali King and in three weights). Check out the full sale here

    24. An Olaplex bestsellers set for 20% off if you've been itching to try the line but didn't want to commit to pricey full-size bottles.

    Ulta

    This set comes with No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

    Get it from Ulta for $44 (originally $55).

    25. Classic Crocs for up to 40% off so they can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get them from Amazon for $30+ (originally $49.99 available in sizes 6 women/4 men–15 women/13 men and dozens of colors) and shop all the Croc deals here

    26. A bag of medium roast coffee beans for 20% off if they're looking to expand their coffee palate or just looking for a reliably delicious "everyday" brew.

    the red bag of beans
    Partners Coffee

    Tasting notes: milk chocolate, toffee, dried fruit

    These are my go-to beans! Absolutely love 'em! I've even started buying the 5-lb. bag just for myself because it's pretty much the only coffee I drink at home. 

    Promising review: "Knew nothing about this brand before but saw a lot of positive reviews so decided to give it a try without any expectations. And it was amazing. First of all, it was absolutely freshly roasted when it arrived and just the perfect roast not too dark or light. Great flavor as an espresso." —Wei C.

    Get a 12-ounce bag from Partners Coffee for $13.80 (originally $17.25; available in larger sizes and a variety of grinds).

    27. A nail concealer for 20% off that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $16 (originally $20; available in four shades).

    Check out our Londontown Illuminating nail concealer review for more deets!

    28. A set of 8 sheet masks for 50% off because you're gonna fly through them this winter — might as well stock on some hydration at a discount!

    Facetory

    Enter promo code WOW50 at checkout.

    Get them from Facetory for $8.48 (originally $16.95).

    29. A stunning olive green poncho for 20% off — the rest of your coats have been reallllll quiet since this dropped.

    model wearing full-zip poncho over a white button-up and jeans
    Tuckernuck

    Use promo code CHEERS at checkout for 20% off site-wide, 25% off orders over $500, and 30% off orders over $1,000.

    Get it from Tuckernuck for $158.40 (originally $198).

    30. A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off so you can show off your Grinch feet and stay cozy this winter while you're curled up in front of the TV watching Jim Carrey's 2000 masterpiece.

    a pair of green furry slippers with an orange ribbed cuff
    Verloop

    Use promo code HOLIDAY at checkout.

    Promising review: "I wanted a slipper that allowed my feet to move naturally while also being comfortable and warm. These are it! They are cute, cozy and non slip! I highly recommend these to anyone! All the feel of a plush sock while also being the perfect slipper." —E.K.

    Get them from Verloop for $40.60 (originally $58; available in three sizes and three colors).

    31. A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off that'll have you like "new lips, who dis?" when you wake up in the morning. Although it's technically a "sleeping" mask, you can still slather this on throughout the day if you want to add some extra sheen to your lip color.

    actress sydney sweeney with glossed lips holding up the sleeping mask
    Laneige

    Promising review: "Can one have too many Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks? The answer is no because this stuff is honestly the equivalent of a multi-tool for your skin. I basically put it on everything: my lips, my cuticles, my elbows, and heels, under my eyes… if it’s dry, it gets slathered in this lip sleeping mask, and it isn’t dry anymore!" —Carmen R.

    Get it from Laneige for $18 (originally $24; available in four flavors for this price).

    32. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off, plus an additional 15% off so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make their own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs they make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music they play!

    amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

    Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

    Get it from Amazon for $79.92 (originally $129.99; available in five colors) — be sure to apply the 15% off coupon to see the full discount!

    33. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off available in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Not only can this hold thousands of books, but it'll let the book-lover on your list read them the *chef's kiss* way they like best — customized with all their favorite fonts and layouts. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so they can take this bb in the bathtub 🍷.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

    Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (originally $189.99; available in two other colors).

    34. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should have taken a before and after picture! I’ve gotten my face extracted professionally and I always wanted a way to do it at home that gave the same results. Once I thought about it, why not buy a similar tool that gets used on me at the spa? It’s cheap and works for the price! I washed and dried my face off then focused on my two trouble areas — nose and chin. My first swipe across my nose on 'cleaning mode' was very satisfying!!! So much gunk came out! It is definitely not as painful as going to get it done professionally and that was what I was always fearful of when I went to get a proper facial extraction. Doesn’t require a lot of pressure at all and gets the job done. Definitely going to be using it once I notice my congestion in my nose and chin are coming back. I recommend 100%!!!" —Cari

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (originally $27.58; available in two colors).

    35. A so chic Coach shoulder bag for up to 30% off if it's been sitting there on your wishlist for ages. This versatile and surprisingly roomy bag is a classic for a reason!

    Coach

    Some colors require a promo code — enter TAKE25 at checkout.

    Promising review: "I wanted this bag because I saw how beautiful it was after my friend purchased hers. I was on the hunt for a purse to also use as a clutch. It's smaller than you think BUT I think it makes you prioritize what's really necessary when going out. Fits my iPhone 11, lip gloss tube, small lotion tube, feminine products if needed, car key, mask, ID and cards, paper money." —Jocelyn

    Get it from Coach for $168.75+ (originally $225).

    36. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set (including the Barbie version!) for up to 29% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the Kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10PM and unwrapped it at around 8AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

    Get it from Amazon for $12.78+ (originally $18+; available in four styles).

    37. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 35% off — it's a must if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get it from Amazon for $547.99+ (originally  $597.99+; available in seven sizes).

    38. A holographic glass table lamp for 40% off if the thing you've needed to *trick* yourself into reading more is actually just accent lighting.

    colorful glass lamp
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29.40 (originally $49; available in nine colors). Check out the full sale here

    39. A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.

    Letterfolk

    Letterfolk is a Utah-based, couple-run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.

    Get it from Letterfolk for $52.50 (originally $75). Check out the full sale here.

    40. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!

    wavy utensils
    Areaware

    Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout!

    Get them from Areaware for $30 (originally $40; available in three styles). Check out the full sale here

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.