1. A pair of noise-reduction earplugs for dulling loud noises and background sounds, as well as muffling voices. They're great for people with auditory sensitivities and folks who just want some peace and quiet to focus or find zen.
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.
Promising review: "I have been incredibly satisfied with these earplugs. They are like nothing else I have tried and I have tried several. Wearing these at night cancels out enough sound that I am able to sleep uninterrupted. My husband comes to bed much later and this would always wake me. He also snores slightly when he sleeps (don’t we all?) and that would even wake me up! The cat and dog come for a visit and the kids come in and out of our bedroom and the adjacent TV room. I am able to sleep through it all now and this enables me to be happier and more well rested in the morning." —Jaimielaura
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).
2. A nail concealer that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." —Kourtnee amos
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
3. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "Second time ordering this product. In my opinion this product works best if you clean your shower well before using Wet & Forget. After the initial cleaning you never have to work hard at cleaning your shower again. Wet & Forget does exactly what it claims. I spray the shower doors about every second or third week of use (two people in family, approximately six showers per week). You can let it stay on anywhere from 15 minutes to overnight and then spray it off. I have used his product for a year now and I am completely satisfied." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
4. A beloved tightening cream because the 33,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I have dead skin bumps on my booty and down the back of my thighs and thought this product would help. It helps a lot when I exfoliate and then apply the product before bed. It takes a few days in a row to really make a difference but it's the first think that has actually helped. Very moisturizing, smells very good. I am satisfied with this product." —Dean
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pair of fleece-lined joggers to keep your legs nice and toasty if you're always freezing cold.
Promising review: "I used this sweatpants for camping and I was well satisfied during the cold weather. Now I have to buy another pair for my daughter for our next camping trip to Colorado." —Joe Orlino
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors).
6. A one-handed salad spinner if your lettuce is soggy and limp instead of perfectly crisp and crunchy. This will dry your salad post rinse, no paper towels required! (I also like to use my salad spinner to quickly dry large amounts of fruit. You'll just want to be a little gentler with your spins to avoid crushing berries.)
Promising review: "This salad spinner is as close to perfect as you’ll find. It spins super fast and is simple to use — just push down on the center button and it takes off! You can let it stop on its own or use the brake button. Very durable feel and easy to clean. I’ve been using this for more than a year and am 100% satisfied." —Doug M.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. Some vent filters for catching nasty airborne particles coming through your floor or ceiling vents.
Promising review: "Our master bedroom is the dustiest room in the house. I bought one package of filters (24 pack) to try. Since I had 24, I did every room in house, but decided to closely monitor the master bedroom. Has been two weeks since installed, and the dust has been reduced by at least 50%, judging by the depth of dust on my chest of drawers, which is close by one of the floor vents. We have no allergies, just installed to reduce the amount of dust. So far, very satisfied." —7th Div Vet
Get 24 filters from Amazon for $15.79.
8. A moisturizing saline gel that'll probably come in handy if you're a drippy, sneezy mess thanks to allergies (me right now!) and are constantly blowing your nose, which has led to some not-infrequent nosebleeds (so fun!). Reviewers who use CPAP machines swear by this stuff, as do airplane travelers (dry airplane air!).
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me and I only purchased a very small tube not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. It helps put moisturize your nose. In the winter my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I needed something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube not knowing if I would like it or not and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
9. And speaking of allergies, an immunity-boosting allergy supplement so your poor pooch doesn't spend all of fall and winter scratching themselves raw. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "About a year ago my dog started with an itch that drove her nuts. She was constantly biting and scratching. It was all she could do 24/7! She also began to get a few hot spots. Almost two weeks after I started giving here these treats she was considerably less itchy. A month after her hot spots were gone and her hair had grown back! We have run out due to unforeseen setbacks. She hasn't had them in about a week now and is back to constantly biting and scratching! Definitely buying more ASAP! They are very soft and easy for her to chew. She's considered a senior dog now so something soft was a must. These definitely work for both me and her. Couldn't be more satisfied with how well they have helped!!" —Amanda B.
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five styles).
10. A waffle stick maker because deliciously soft and fluffy waffle dippers seem like a good idea...mmm...all of the time.
Promising review: "I gave this clever little waffle stick maker to each of my three grandsons and their significant others for Christmas and they ALL love it, for the money it can’t be beat. Cute, clever and is easy to use. Would definitely recommend it." —Claire Caricari
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A cable tray to keep your cords organized and nearby so you don't have to get on your hands and knees and crawl under your desk to plug in your phone charger every day.
Promising review: "As a teacher I needed to find a way to keep my cord clutter off the floor and out of the way. I also wanted something that was going to stand the test of time since it would be in a school. This met many of these qualifications and more. The coated steel frame was thicker than I expected so I knew it could hold some heft. Additionally since I was using this at work I really like how the areas that you use to clamp to install had thoughtful 'padding' nonskid material to not only keep it in place but also protect the surface of the table. The install was easy and my cords were off the floor before the kids arrived. No more little feet on my cords. I also know where my phone charger in now too! Less desk clutter. Finally the janitor will happy when they vacuum! For the price and speed it got to me, I could not be more satisfied." —NJ
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in gray or white).
12. Some reusable Nippies nipple covers if you plan to wear a backless dress to an upcoming wedding and don't want your nipples to make a guest appearance in photos. Reviewers rave that these pasties stay put through hot and sticky weather and sweat *and* you can get about 10 wears out of 'em.
Promising review: "I bought these recently for a conference I was going to. I had a few shirts that would not look good with a bra. Wore these ALL day and they held up. At no point did they move around or come off. At the end of the day I took them off, was not hard to take off. I did sweat a little on them but I just washed them as directed. I do have nipple piercings and you could not tell with the nipple covers. Highly satisfied. I LOVED that they’re seamless and there is no obvious line or curve that I have nipple covers on. I would definitely recommend and purchase these again." —Charlene
Get it from Amazon for $26.50 (available in two sizes and five shades).
13. A coffin letter board for leaving spooky messages and jokes so funny your guests will ~die laughing~.
Promising review: "This letter board is amazing! It is cute and spooky and looks great with my seasonal decor. It comes with plenty of letters, numbers, and cute little emojis. Very satisfied with my purchase!" —Kasey Miller
Get it from Amazon for $36.97+ (available in five colors).
14. A pack of polished vinyl siding hooks that'll hold signs, string lights, seasonal decorations and more without damaging your home's exterior.
Promising review: "When I saw this product on Amazon I thought that it would never work. I was also thinking that it would most likely damage the vinyl siding. I was wrong. The wreath is still up and it has lasted through 50+ mph winds here in southern Michigan. No damage to the siding and no missing wreath. I'm very satisfied with this hanger and I'll be using them from now on." —Kip Davison
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.90 (also available in larger multipacks).
15. A parent-beloved baby shusher so your little one can fall asleep to the soothing "shushing" sounds of a real human...that's not you...because you'd like just a little bit of time to yourself...just five minutes...please...five minutes...
Baby Shusher is a small business run by a husband-and-wife duo after their own sleep-deprived experience raising three girls.
More than a few newborn photographers swear by this tool to keep babies calm and cozy during photoshoots.
Promising review: "Very satisfied. Works wonderfully on the go with ball fields and traveling regularly. My baby loves it and it soothes her easily." —Codi Dilday
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
16. A litter box odor neutralizer because I can smell your litter box through the computer screen — yuck! Just kidding!! A sprinkle of this deodorizing powder at the bottom of the litter box should do the trick and help keep your house smelling pretty much pet-free. (Despite your stinky gremlins trying to prove otherwise!)
17. A cleaning gel to get rid of mold and buildup on your washing machine gasket (bet ya didn't even know you should be cleaning here). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight and then easily wipe it clean with a rag.
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel on the mold and left it sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
18. A calming cream if your complexion is often red and splotchy. This soothing formula contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.
Promising review: "My rosacea was so bad that the prescription gel wasn’t helping; if I touched my face it would bleed. So painful and embarrassing. I saw another reviewer say it’s amazing for rosacea and thought I had nothing to lose, it couldn’t get worse. It works. In three days of applying morning and night the pain is gone. The bleeding has stopped. I still have pink spots but it’s only been three days, and even if this is all it did I would be satisfied. My face feels so much better, looks so much better. I’m blown away by how fast it helps and I will never go without this stuff again." —Goddess
Get it from Amazon for $24.50+ (available in two sizes).
19. A over-the-washer storage rack for folks with tiny laundry rooms — or even no dedicated laundry room. Use it to hold hangers, laundry baskets, dirty or clean linens, detergent, softener, dryer balls, and other laundry accessories that are just taking up space *on top* of your machines.
Promising review: "I bought this over-the-washer rack so I could free up the ‘on top’ space for a soaking bin. I have a family member who is incontinent and I’m always soaking her bed pads before washing them in the front load washer. I bought this shelf to clear off my detergents. I put it together myself in about two hours (while doing laundry) amd I’m satisfied with my purchase. It is a little on the flimsy side but once against the wall it is mor