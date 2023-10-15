The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.

Promising review: "I have been incredibly satisfied with these earplugs. They are like nothing else I have tried and I have tried several. Wearing these at night cancels out enough sound that I am able to sleep uninterrupted. My husband comes to bed much later and this would always wake me. He also snores slightly when he sleeps (don’t we all?) and that would even wake me up! The cat and dog come for a visit and the kids come in and out of our bedroom and the adjacent TV room. I am able to sleep through it all now and this enables me to be happier and more well rested in the morning." —Jaimielaura

Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).