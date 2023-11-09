35 Things You'll Probably Want If Cozy Home Vibes Are Your Love Language

Popular products from this list
Or a very realistic tree stump stool organizer to mesh with your very strict cottagecore aesthetic. It's surprisingly roomy and supportive so it's more than just for show!
A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.
A Shark Tank-approved giant hoodie blanket that'll never leave your body. Who needs friends or contact with the outside world when you're swaddled in its warm embrace?
1. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.
2. A paw-shaped chair cushion if your room is big enough for one chair and the current one sucks (it me!). Just plop this on top of your desk chair, dining room chair, car seat, etc. and treat your tush to a proper throne.
3. A string of fairy lights to create a little magic in any dark spaces. Now you have the perfect ambience for a movie night or reading session.
4. And an ivy garland for interspersing some greenery — which is especially handy as we approach fall and winter. *Cries in seasonal affective disorder*
5. A rainbow prism suncatcher so your apartment is filled with itty bitty rainbows — no rain needed. So dreamy!
6. A rechargeable book light because it has *all* the bells and whistles: adjustable brightness, a rotating head (for optimal angles of lighting, two brightness levels, a slim and portable design, and a USB outlet for charging. And you won't ruin the cozy vibes by turning on the harsh overhead light just to read!
Promising reviews: "I bought this light for knitting at night on trips. It fits perfectly into the top of my shirt. I love that it has a dimmer option. Battery life is great. The swivel option is perfect to for aiming at my knitting. I bought this to replace my old favorite light, but like this one so much better." —Mike and Kay
"This is an excellent light. It charges quickly, is easy to use, small and light, and has great adjustability. I like the different light levels, and the swivel head really helps to keep the light angled at the center of the book even though it's attached to just one side. 10 out of 10." —Megan H Buchanan
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in six colors).
7. A Shark Tank-approved giant hoodie blanket that'll never leave your body. Who needs friends or contact with the outside world when you're swaddled in its warm embrace?
8. A plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set if your bedroom aesthetic is "snug as a bug in a rug."
9. Or a soft muslin throw to keep you equally cozy without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.
10. A stunning boho macrame tapestry for adding calming vibes to your space with soothing earthy colors — and also for fooling everyone into thinking you stuck with your 2020 quarantine hobby.
11. A white noise machine so you can fall asleep to ambient sounds instead of your other half puttering around the living room paying absolutely no heed to the fact that you're trying to catch some Z's.
12. A memory foam mattress topper because your old mattress is hard as rocks. Add this bad boy on top and instead of feeling lumps and bumps when you turn over, you'll sink into plush memory foam that conforms to your body, as well as temperature-regulating gel beads that help distribute heat so you don't burn up.
13. A silicone popcorn maker that'll save you money on movie night snacks and allow you to personalize your popcorn with seasonings of your choice. It's collapsible, meaning it won't take up too much space in your already stuffed kitchen drawers.
14. A fuzzy ottoman if you want somewhere to plop yourself after a long day or a chic option to prop up your feet. And it flips open to reveal extra storage!
15. Or a very realistic tree stump stool organizer to mesh with your very strict cottagecore aesthetic. It's surprisingly roomy and supportive so it's more than just for show!
16. A comfy 5.5-foot bean bag floor pillow for times when you just wanna be a slug and lie on the ground.
17. An artificial eucalyptus wall hanging so your room radiates an aura of calmness, relaxation, peace, and tranquility.
18. A teak wood and seagrass woven accent chair because...*looks at the chair*...*looks at you*...*looks back at the chair*...*looks back at you*...
19. A lavender and chamomile aromatherapy mist that'll set the mood. Spray on your bed, pillows, room, and body — honestly, apply it the way middle school boys use Axe — to help calm and relax your body.
20. A Birthdate candle if you love the ambience of a lit candle. But you're not lighting just any candle. No, this candle is personalized to your birthdate.
22. A bath pillow for when a rolled towel just isn't going to cut it. Say goodbye to those annoying cricks in your neck, and say hello to a relaxing soak.
23. A sunset lamp with 16 colors to choose from so you can change the mood in your room with the flick of a switch.
24. A pair of ankle socks because they'll earn you a few blissful uninterrupted hours to read. It's too bad the cat doesn't know what they say...
25. A huggable Pusheen plushie that'll never leave your bed. I'm a grown woman who definitely slept with at least two stuffed animals on her bed in college and I am 100% OK with that.
26. A silk eye mask if you're ready to sleep like a baby tonight. It has more than 28,000 5-star reviews, and reviewers swear that it blocks out every speck of light while being soft and cool on your face.
27. A lined journal to hold your thoughts, goals, dreams, fears, important to-dos, doodles, grocery lists, and more. Journaling can be incredibly therapeutic, so curl up on the couch with this beauty and write, write, write.
28. A eucalyptus lavender pouch for getting the most out of your baths and showers. The hot steam triggers lavender's and eucalyptus' therapeutic benefits, which include promoting relaxation, decongestion, stress reduction, and encouraging restful sleep.
29. Or a pack of shower steamers so you can enjoy your shower to its fullest extent. If you've ever said, "Gee I wish there were bath bombs for showers" — tada! As the tablet dissolves, it releases therapeutic essential oils like lavender and chamomile to help you de-stress after a long day.
30. A set of breathable, cooling bed sheets because — I kid you not — they have more than 99,000 5-star reviews. Yep, 99 thousand. If your idea of cozy stars and ends with your bed, you need a pair of sheets that won't disappoint you.
31. And a dual zone comforter that'll keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. No more fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside. Now everyone can be happy with their own side!
Promising review: "This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).