    35 Things You'll Probably Want If Cozy Home Vibes Are Your Love Language

    Alone time with a good book and a snuggly blanket >>>

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.

    The gold hammered metal moon phase garland above a bed
    Amazon

    Base Roots is a woman-owned home decor shop that blends modern and traditional design elements.

    Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in a gold and silver color and in a banner style).

    2. A paw-shaped chair cushion if your room is big enough for one chair and the current one sucks (it me!). Just plop this on top of your desk chair, dining room chair, car seat, etc. and treat your tush to a proper throne.

    a white cat paw with pink pads on a pink gaming chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "SO. CUTE. It's so soft! Not padded but stuffed. It's basically like a big, soft stuffed toy that's really cozy. I got it for my kid for his bed or gaming chair. It was the first gift he opened and he was sooo stoked on it. He's been using it all day, and seeing how my cat loves it, he's getting one too. I'm also getting one for our other kids and myself! 😂" —Ash

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).

    3. A string of fairy lights to create a little magic in any dark spaces. Now you have the perfect ambience for a movie night or reading session.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Many reviewers say the cord is short so you should definitely add an extension cord to your cart too if you don't have one. And if you like vibes of the second photo, you'll want to get some sheer curtains to recreate that hazy glow.

    Promising review: "I love these lights! The settings are so much fun and add excitement to a room when you have guests. The light is so warm and makes it feel so cozy inside! I love to turn off all of the other lights in my apartment and just have these lights going when I am watching a movie. It creates a great warm glow but isn't too bright to wash out the movie. They are also a fun background for pictures!" —J_Thill

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    4. And an ivy garland for interspersing some greenery — which is especially handy as we approach fall and winter. *Cries in seasonal affective disorder*

    The ivy garland handing from a wall with fairy lights
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these for my dorm. They came in single strings for me to hang. I paired them with some curtain lights. They were easy to hang, lightweight, and look great! The smell is a little much once you first open the bag; however I do not smell anything now that they’re up." —Meghan Roum

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. A rainbow prism suncatcher so your apartment is filled with itty bitty rainbows — no rain needed. So dreamy!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself, buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." —Tiffany Tyree

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.

    6. A rechargeable book light because it has *all* the bells and whistles: adjustable brightness, a rotating head (for optimal angles of lighting, two brightness levels, a slim and portable design, and a USB outlet for charging. And you won't ruin the cozy vibes by turning on the harsh overhead light just to read!

    reviewer photo of the light illuminating a page in a book
    reviewer photo of the light clipped to a book
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought this light for knitting at night on trips. It fits perfectly into the top of my shirt. I love that it has a dimmer option. Battery life is great. The swivel option is perfect to for aiming at my knitting. I bought this to replace my old favorite light, but like this one so much better." —Mike and Kay

    "This is an excellent light. It charges quickly, is easy to use, small and light, and has great adjustability. I like the different light levels, and the swivel head really helps to keep the light angled at the center of the book even though it's attached to just one side. 10 out of 10." —Megan H Buchanan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in six colors).

    7. A Shark Tank-approved giant hoodie blanket that'll never leave your body. Who needs friends or contact with the outside world when you're swaddled in its warm embrace?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The Comfy also comes with a giant pocket in the front to keep your hands warm and your snacks close by (obviously the most important part), plus the wrists are fitted so you won't have to worry about dirtying your sleeves.

    Promising review: "Have you ever been all warm and cozy under a blanket then have to get up for something and it's horrifically cold outside of the blanket? That doesn't happen because you're literally wearing the blanket! Bought this as a gift and that was the response I got after asking how they liked it." —Amznshpr123

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in 25 colors/styles).

    8. A plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set if your bedroom aesthetic is "snug as a bug in a rug."

    the off white faux fur duvet set on a bed
    Amazon

    One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 34 colors).

    9. Or a soft muslin throw to keep you equally cozy without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.

    gray waffle muslin blanket draped on the end of a bed
    Muslin Comfort

    Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set about to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.

    Promising review: "We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" —Amy A.

    Get it from Muslin Comfort for $199.99+ (available in 4 sizes and 16 colors).

    10. A stunning boho macrame tapestry for adding calming vibes to your space with soothing earthy colors — and also for fooling everyone into thinking you stuck with your 2020 quarantine hobby.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a big, beautiful macrame piece that goes so well on our stairway wall. It totally gave it the boho vibe it needed! The gorgeous colors go great with our big art piece that is hanging across from it. There was no shedding, delay, or any other issue with this order/shipment. Quality and colors are absolutely amazing and I'm in love with it!" —Claire V

    Get it from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in four styles).

    11. A white noise machine so you can fall asleep to ambient sounds instead of your other half puttering around the living room paying absolutely no heed to the fact that you're trying to catch some Z's.

    infographic showing the white noise machine has adjustable fan sounds that span from bright white noise to deep white noise
    Goodful

    Promising review: "The sound is a lot better than cheaper white noise machines — it's more relaxing and fan-like. It is also awesome that you can adjust the volume and tone directly from your phone." —Sarah

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $99.99.

    12. A memory foam mattress topper because your old mattress is hard as rocks. Add this bad boy on top and instead of feeling lumps and bumps when you turn over, you'll sink into plush memory foam that conforms to your body, as well as temperature-regulating gel beads that help distribute heat so you don't burn up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great value for an excellent memory foam topper. We put it on top of an IKEA mattress and it turned that uncomfortable bed into luxury." —Skip

    Get a two-inch topper from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes Twin–California King as well as a three-inch-thick version).

    13. A silicone popcorn maker that'll save you money on movie night snacks and allow you to personalize your popcorn with seasonings of your choice. It's collapsible, meaning it won't take up too much space in your already stuffed kitchen drawers.

    the red bowl with popcorn inside it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you want fast air-popped popcorn for a quick, low-calorie snack, this is the product for you. So much easier than having to plug in an electrical popper, clean it, and find a place to store it, etc. I saw this popper online and knew this was what I was looking for: not expensive, a simple concept, and super easy to use!!! This popcorn popper is easy to use in the microwave and easy to wash and store. I love that it collapses and stores in a very small space. I let mine air dry after washing. A perfect product!!! No wonder it was so highly rated!!!" —C.W.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in blue and red).

    14. A fuzzy ottoman if you want somewhere to plop yourself after a long day or a chic option to prop up your feet. And it flips open to reveal extra storage!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this cute little bench. It looks so cute and elegant in my room. I know it is a shoe bench, but I use it for all my DVDs! " —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $103.89+ (available in other styles).

    15. Or a very realistic tree stump stool organizer to mesh with your very strict cottagecore aesthetic. It's surprisingly roomy and supportive so it's more than just for show!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These stools are the best purchases we could have made. They hold a lot of toys/stuffies and can support 220 pounds! My son is 7 and my daughter is 4 and they absolutely love these stools. We got the wood and watermelon, which both look real! I love the look, storage, and multiple uses. The covers are very soft and machine washable! Love!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38 (available in 10 other designs).

    16. A comfy 5.5-foot bean bag floor pillow for times when you just wanna be a slug and lie on the ground.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I enjoy laying on the floor watching TV. This is just what I needed. So comfortable and it molds to my back for support. The instructions were to wait 72 hours for the pillow to fully expand. It was interesting to watch it grow. If you are a floor person like me you will not be sorry you purchased this." —Nancy C

    Get it from Amazon for $137.99+ (available in seven colors).

    17. An artificial eucalyptus wall hanging so your room radiates an aura of calmness, relaxation, peace, and tranquility.

    reviewer photo of a wood stick with 12 eucalyptus branches hanging from it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s SO STINKING CUTE! There's really no assembly required, just hang it up! It's lightweight too." —Kassie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles).

    18. A teak wood and seagrass woven accent chair because...*looks at the chair*...*looks at you*...*looks back at the chair*...*looks back at you*...

    the hair, which has a medium colored wood frame and a greenish-tan woven back and seat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most amazing and beautiful chair! The wood is just gorgeous and it is so well made! The screws are long and gold. I am so used to cheap furniture that I was just amazed at the quality and looks of the chair. It is perfect for the mid-century modern earthy look! Highly highly recommend!!!" —Amazing customer

    Get it from Amazon for $244.37.

    19. A lavender and chamomile aromatherapy mist that'll set the mood. Spray on your bed, pillows, room, and body — honestly, apply it the way middle school boys use Axe — to help calm and relax your body.

    Venus Williams spraying the mist on her arm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I think this spray might be helping me sleep better, but I'm not positive. What I am sure of is that it smells fantastic! I have tried other sleeping sprays (and just about every sleep product on the market for my resistant insomnia) and this is one of my favorites for just having such a great, comforting smell. It makes my bedroom feel cozier and more inviting (which can be hard for some of us who learn to hate our beds when we can't sleep). So, I think it contributes to my ability to sleep just by making my bed more inviting." —Wiwse

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in other scents).

    20. A Birthdate candle if you love the ambience of a lit candle. But you're not lighting just any candle. No, this candle is personalized to your birthdate.

    January fifth candle
    Birthdate Co.

    Birthdate Co. is a small business started by Ajay Mehta.

    Promising review: "I love my Birthdate candles. The scent is incredible, soft and subtle yet prominent. It’s important to me to have natural ingredients so having that plus high quality is exactly what I hoped for. The details and information are a bonus and make it fun! I bought one for a gift and one for myself!" —Tina R.

    Get it from Birthdate Co. for $49.99.

    21. A bed canopy to transform your bed into your own personal sanctuary. Indulge your inner child!

    the white sheer canopy hanging over a bed with fairy lights
    amazon.com

    This polyester mesh canopy is large enough for queen- and king-size mattresses. Installation is easy if you have a four-poster bed, however, it comes with four hanging hooks and anchors to install from the ceiling too.

    Promising review: "This was super easy to install, and much bigger than I expected, but that's not a bag thing. It makes my bed feel so nice and cozy! I used some large wired ribbon to keep the ends tied together. My cats have even batted at it a few times and haven't ripped it so it's pretty durable!" —Haley

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in white and black).

    22. A bath pillow for when a rolled towel just isn't going to cut it. Say goodbye to those annoying cricks in your neck, and say hello to a relaxing soak.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This bath tub pillow is perfect for a step up in your bath time routine. The silicone cups stick until you want to take them off and require little effort to pull up on the tabs. The pillow is firm but comfy and makes laying your head down on the corner of the tub superior to laying a towel down or simply putting your head on the hard bath tub corners. The pillow also helps me stay in place in the tub, as I’m not quite big enough to be able to lay down without floating down all the way." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).

    23. A sunset lamp with 16 colors to choose from so you can change the mood in your room with the flick of a switch.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I know this product is supposed to be used for sunset simulations, but as a photographer, I am constantly looking for unique lighting situations and products. This sunset lamp is awesome and has allowed me to create very interesting and unique pictures for my work. It's very easy to use and didn't cost that much money at all. I'm very happy with my purchase." —amoney988

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    24. A pair of ankle socks because they'll earn you a few blissful uninterrupted hours to read. It's too bad the cat doesn't know what they say...

    Reviewer photo of their mom wearing the socks which say, &quot;Shhh!&quot; and &quot;I&#x27;m reading&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love to wear them as they are comfortable and allow me to read in silence. When my husband tries to interrupt my reading, I hold up my 'shhh' foot and he knows to leave me be. Love them! LOL" —Dee Smith

    Get them from Amazon for $11.99.

    25. A huggable Pusheen plushie that'll never leave your bed. I'm a grown woman who definitely slept with at least two stuffed animals on her bed in college and I am 100% OK with that.

    A gray pusheen eating a chocolate chip cookie
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So much cuteness. He’s super soft and squishy. In love with him!" —Tierra

    Get it from Amazon for $25.

    26. A silk eye mask if you're ready to sleep like a baby tonight. It has more than 28,000 5-star reviews, and reviewers swear that it blocks out every speck of light while being soft and cool on your face.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Made with soft mulberry silk fibers, this luxe eye mask is larger than your average sleep mask, ensuring it's truly pitch black. The headband is adjustable so it won't tug or tangle your hair.

    Promising review: "Love these!! Very comfy and withstands several washes. My husband, myself, and even our 115-pound pit bull loves to sleep with these eye masks because they are super soft material that does an excellent job blocking out the light! Never had a better eye mask! MUST BUY!!!" —Mia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles).

    27. A lined journal to hold your thoughts, goals, dreams, fears, important to-dos, doodles, grocery lists, and more. Journaling can be incredibly therapeutic, so curl up on the couch with this beauty and write, write, write.

    Light blue notebook with illustration of black woman wearing a necklace that says guard your spirit
    Target

    Be Rooted is a Black-owned, woman-owned stationery business started by Jasmin Foster, who wanted to create a line that represented and celebrated women of color.

    Promising review: "I love love love this journal ! The cover is absolutely beautiful! It's refreshing to find items with girls who look like me." —Travia

    Get it from Be Rooted for $16 and Target for $9.39.

    28. A eucalyptus lavender pouch for getting the most out of your baths and showers. The hot steam triggers lavender's and eucalyptus' therapeutic benefits, which include promoting relaxation, decongestion, stress reduction, and encouraging restful sleep.

    A small satchel of lavender and eucalyptus hanging from a bath handle
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Each bag lasts for two to three showers.

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based small business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

    Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie

    Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.19.

    29. Or a pack of shower steamers so you can enjoy your shower to its fullest extent. If you've ever said, "Gee I wish there were bath bombs for showers" — tada! As the tablet dissolves, it releases therapeutic essential oils like lavender and chamomile to help you de-stress after a long day.

    Hand holding square tablet
    @theherbalzen / Via instagram.com

    The Herbal Zen is a small business based in Pennsylvania. Jason, the owner, was working as a pharmacist before pivoting to creating a line of small batch hand-crafted essential oil and herbal based products that are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and made without artificial fragrance and preservatives.

    Promising review: "I really enjoy these. I'm pregnant and find it hard to relax and fall asleep now that I'm in my third trimester and these are great at night when I shower in the dark with just a nightlight. The scent is strong and will give a great waft every time it comes into contact with the hot water. I'm usually in the shower for about half an hour and I put this in the very back and it usually lasts throughout the entire time. If I put it near the front it dissolves in about 5–7 minutes and can be a little overpowering. It also came with a sample of the their stress relief scent, which is just lavender and lemon and honestly smells like fruit loops." —trieulove

    Get a 10-pack from The Herbal Zen on Amazon Handmade for $24.99 (available in other scents).

    30. A set of breathable, cooling bed sheets because — I kid you not — they have more than 99,000 5-star reviews. Yep, 99 thousand. If your idea of cozy stars and ends with your bed, you need a pair of sheets that won't disappoint you.

    White bed sheets on a bed with matching pillows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in 7 sizes and 45 colors).

    31. And a dual zone comforter that'll keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. No more fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside. Now everyone can be happy with their own side!

    The duvet showing one half is warm and the other is cool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah

    Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    32. A set of velvet pillow covers if your boring old couch is looking rather uninviting. These soft covers will add warmth to your living room and provide a comfy place to rest your head while you rewatch The Office for the third time this month.

    four pillows with contrasting piping color
    Amazon

    JSYK, these are only pillow covers. You'll need to buy inserts if you don't already have them. Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in a variety of sizes).

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these soft velvet pillows! The velvet is very smooth and even and the velvet doesn’t look sparse or cheap at all. They feel expensive and look like high quality pillows. I also love the soft colors with contrasting trim — it’s very whimsical and cute. And the cats’ hair doesn’t clinging to the pillows so that’s an added bonus. Overall very happy with my purchase!" —NG2

    Get them from Amazon for $30.50+ (available in 8 sizes and 10 color combinations).

    33. A supportive reading pillow to keep your lower back cushioned while you devour your next novel. You can't start reading if you can't get comfortable.

    two gray pillows on a bed, one standard size and one extra large
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a very nice, very firm reading pillow. Soft fabric, nice soft gray in color. I fall asleep sitting up reading almost every night now. I love how comfortable it is and how well it holds me up. The arms seemed a little floppy at first, just work some of the filling from the back into the arm sleeves and it fills them out. I would buy again and I would recommend this purchase." —Sherry Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).

    34. A soothing hot water bottle for those nights when it's too chilly to even think about leaving your bed. This hot water bottle comes with a knit cozy to protect your skin from any potential burning, plus it doubles as an ice pack.

    amazon.com

    This hot water bottle cannot be microwaved. We recommend this one if you need a microwaveable option.

    Promising review: "My toes are always cold. Like, always. So this winter I decided to go old school and get this little guy. The first night it was cold enough to use it I filled it up with water from my electric kettle (not boiling just hot), screwed the lid on and slid it in my bed while I washed my face. My husband kept teasing me and asking where my covered wagon was, but then he got in to bed and said, 'OK, this is actually pretty cozy.' And it’s stayed cozy every night I’ve used it! A few times it was even too warm after a while so I had to take it out! Super pleased with my purchase. It's a nice little bit of self care through this pandemic winter :)" —FabulousJen

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in eight colors).

    35. A pair of fleece-lined memory foam slippers with a thick rubber sole so your little piggies stay warm and cozy at home.

    reviewer wearing the slippers, which have a white sherpa lining and a black and white speckle pattern
    amazon.com

    Buyers recommend sizing up if you're a half size.

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable, I think I've work them every day since I bought them! The memory foam is nice and thick and they're so cozy, and cute on top of that! I think I will easily wear these out purely because of the frequency with which is wear them... And then I'll buy another pair exactly like them!" —Amanda H

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and nine colors).

