35 Things You'll Probably Want If Cozy Home Vibes Are Your Love Language

Promising reviews: "I bought this light for knitting at night on trips. It fits perfectly into the top of my shirt. I love that it has a dimmer option. Battery life is great. The swivel option is perfect to for aiming at my knitting. I bought this to replace my old favorite light, but like this one so much better." —Mike and Kay



"This is an excellent light. It charges quickly, is easy to use, small and light, and has great adjustability. I like the different light levels, and the swivel head really helps to keep the light angled at the center of the book even though it's attached to just one side. 10 out of 10." —Megan H Buchanan

Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in six colors).