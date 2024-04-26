23 Things To Help You Cook When You Don’t Want To Dirty The Stove

1. A truly ~egg-cellent~ rapid egg cooker so everyone can enjoy an omelet (or a soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled egg as well as poached eggies — so many options!) in mere minutes. Oil splatter after taking to make an omelet? Rings on the stove because your pot of water boiled over? Not anymore!
Promising review: "Hard, soft, or medium-boiled eggs in 10 minutes. The egg cooker is extremely easy to use (takes <1 min to set up), and especially for things like soft-boiled eggs, it's way easier and more reliable than trying to time boiling. Honestly, it probably cooks faster than it will take you to boil the water for your eggs. Easy to use in a dorm where you don't have a stove to cook eggs in. It's super fast, and I can easily make them before class. It's very light and portable. I actually bring it home with me over breaks." —Grace
2. A 10-quart slow cooker that can hold a 10-pound turkey or 12-pound roast (though reviewers say it can hold more!) *and* doesn't require you to turn the knob to ignite your gas range. It has easy-to-grip handles and a clip-tight sealed lid that make transportation easy — even if you're only moving it from the counter to the dinner table. When the food's gone you can toss the stoneware crock and the glass lid in the dishwasher!
Promising review: "We have a family of eight people, so a large slow cooker is great. I will say, though, that this is probably larger than we even need. It's huge. I love the fact that I could easily double or even triple a recipe in this thing though. Cooking seems to be great, even when we are only putting things to half full (a typical 8–10 serving recipe will be half full in this)." —Christina
3. And a pack of slow cooker liners to allow you to cook different recipes at the same time, reducing your overall cooking time *and* saving you from having to wash a huge stack of dishes.
PS: They also come in handy with dishes going into a water bath (think: cheesecakes, custards, and puddings).
Promising review: "We constantly use our crockpot for easy meals. I'm a teacher and my husband is a firefighter, and it's just easy for our family of five. No real cleanup. I toss the bag in the trash after use and will just run a wet rag around the inside of the pot for good measure. Never have a problem with holes or burning." —Ashley Matthews
4. A pack of reusable toaster bags for when a 2 a.m. craving for a grilled cheese hits but you don't want to dirty a pan. Just plop your bread and cheese in the bag and then in the toaster and you're minutes away from ooey gooey cheesy goodness. And they're great for helping prevent cross contamination if someone in your house has food allergies.
These reusable bags are good for 50 to 100 washes and can hold pizza, chicken nuggets, and pastries.
Promising review: "I love using these! Since I live alone, I don't like having to dirty a skillet to make just one sandwich. This makes a great sandwich in the toaster without any muss or fuss. They're easy to clean; just wipe it out or use a little soap and water if needed. The nonstick feature is very helpful." —Branwynmars
5. A microwave veggie steamer if you can't be bothered to boil a large pot of water just for your single serving of veggies. This steamer has a 2-cup capacity, so it's great for anyone who's cooking (or steaming) for one.
Promising review: "I love fresh vegetables but hate having to cook up the whole batch and store. This little microwave steamer worked out even BETTER than I could have imagined! I use it almost every day now. I can break off a few stalks of broccoli, cut up some asparagus and carrots, steam it in the microwave for 3–3.5 minutes, and I have a wonderful serving of mixed fresh veggies anytime I want. I love it! It is small, so if you're feeding a family, look for something bigger along the same lines. It's easy to clean, and it seems sturdy enough for the dishwasher, but I hand wash it because I had a microwave steamer that got warped after a few runs through the dishwasher. Would definitely buy again." —terifrancis
6. Or a collapsible microwave veggie steamer because you've got hungry kiddos and need a bigger option. This collapsible silicone steamer heats and softens your veggies from raw or frozen in mere minutes.
Promising review: "Hey, do you find it tedious to use a pot and colander to steam your veggies? Me freaking too. Bought this and the full-time single mom that I am living in a tiny space loves it. Steams frozen veggies in my microwave in six minutes. Easy clean up, no fuss, and compact. Only drawback is that it’s somewhat flimsy right out of the microwave (but to its credit it’s collapsible and hot so...still not a deal breaker for me). Just be careful!" —MargaritaMomDays
7. A heart-shaped mini waffle maker so you can realize both your childhood dream of having fluffy waffles for every meal and your adult dream of not having to wipe down a messy stove after making stovetop waffles. This lil' gadget weighs less than a pound, heats up in minutes, and also works with chaffles (low-carb cheese and egg waffles), paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas.
Promising review: "I bought this about a year and a half ago and completely forgot about it in the back of my pantry. Well, since we're all in quarantine, I've been doing some cleaning and I stumbled across my little waffle iron. I decided to finally give it a try and made a half dozen waffles, and I have to say, this thing worked great and cleaning wasn't difficult at all! Obvious tip: use the slightest bit of cooking oil spray (Pam), and the waffles come out perfectly every time!" —Tom M.
8. And on the topic of morning meal, a breakfast sandwich maker that'll make a mean BEC (no one says they're only reserved for breakfast!) instead of spending precious time making each part individually — and making a whole mess of your kitchen.
Promising review: "It is perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and 'fast' meals. I fix bacon in the microwave, and it cooks the egg and melts the cheese on bagels, English muffins, hamburger buns, and other round bread. If I had one with squares, I would make sandwiches like grilled cheese and ham. It can even cook a round omelet!" —Bonita
9. OR! A pancake batter bottle to save you from the pain of scrubbing hardened batter that spilled while spooning the mixture from the bowl to the pan (been there, done that!). This genius invention is the mixing bowl and the pourer (no more messy ladles and odd-shaped pancakes), meaning less mess at the end of breakfast.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "I love this thing! It is easy to clean. The only thing is that I add water then powder mix; if you do it the other way it will clump up and not mix and you will have to open it and knock it loose to shake some more. You may not have that problem depending on how much you’re making but I have a family of six so we make a lot at once." —Danielle
10. A microwave rice cooker for steaming rice, polenta, and couscous in one step instead of 15. With this, you just stick it in the microwave and walk away.
Promising review: "I have always made rice on the stove. Of course, rice is easy to make, and I thought maybe this would be a silly purchase that would end up in the closet with all the other silly kitchen things I never use. Not a chance! Making rice in this thing is so easy and fast — and clean up is so, so easy — I may never use a pot again. Highly recommended!" —Bobby's Girl
11. An 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp if you want to whip up dinner fast and without dirtying every pot and pan you own. In addition to being a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the IP Duo Crisp can also sauté, steam, sous vide, bake, broil, dehydrate, and more.
Promising review: "I already had an 8-quart Instant Pot Duo but was wanting an air fryer. I figured I’d get this one and sell my original. My husband was skeptical that this was worth the money but after trying it, he agreed it was the best purchase of the year. I ended up keeping both because they do have different functions and having two speeds up meal prepping. We have two young kids and two middle school-age kids and this is the perfect size for making dinner for all of us without using every pan in the house. The air fryer is great for heating up my toddler's frozen nuggets and veggies. I can have his food made in less than 10 minutes and they are cooked to perfection, no more preheating the oven to 400+ and waiting 20 minutes for nuggets. It’s also nice for reheating leftover fast food that doesn’t get eaten the first time. If you’re looking to make homemade fried food, you still need to use a batter but the air fryer gets the food nice and crispy without all the extra grease. This has been a huge time saver in more ways than one for me." —Courtney
12. A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers because no, you don't need to suffer through veggies that are burned to a crisp because you had to leave the pan in the oven to make sure the salmon was fully cooked. With this handy system, you can just remove individual trays when the ingredients are fully cooked.
Promising review: "Purchased several sets as Christmas gifts. Everyone LOVES them! These liners make sheet pan meals easy to clean up. I love that I can load the silicone trays with veggies and meat. Makes it easy to pop in the oven for different cook time. These also make dinner cleanup super easy. 10/10 recommend!" —Lain
