26 Things That'll Make You Think, "Yup, It's Time For Another Little Treat"

1. An adorable bookmark book tracker to gamify reading and entice you to finally finish the story on your nightstand.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most book art and bookmarks.
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled." —Mady Taylor
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.86.
2. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.
Base Roots is a woman-owned home decor shop that blends modern and traditional design elements.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Base Roots on Amazon for $18.99 (available in a gold or silver color and in a garland style).
3. A long-lasting, super hydrating clear lip gloss if you love having moisturized lips but regular lip balm just isn't extra enough. This adds the perfect amount of shine without feeling sticky.
The rosehip oil gloss is designed to reduce fine lines on your lips. The mint oil gloss creates a cooling sensation. And the coconut oil gloss is for lips that need extra hydration.
Promising reviews: "Bought on a whim and I love these! I will be buying more." —Anashia Pendleton
"I don’t typically write a lot of reviews but I love this so much that I had to. I added it to my cart just for free shipping but I’m so glad I did. This stuff is amazing! Not only is it cheap but the tubes are also larger than regular lip gloss tubes. It lasts so long even after eating and drinking and is perfect to sleep in to get soft lips. It also has amazing shine. So it’s a great product all around and I’ll definitely be purchasing more!" —Bailey Silver
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.49.
4. A mounted brush for satisfying your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches. Just mount it to a corner with the included adhesive strips and watch as your beloved babies leave you for the warm embrace of this gray and white piece of plastic.
Promising review: "Both my cats seem to love this inexpensive product. Bought on a whim but very pleased. Little need for catnip, with some positive attention and gentle encouragement they started using this groomer and haven't stopped, only when it falls down. Didn't want to use screws and haven't found a lasting adhesive tape that holds up under such constant use. Command strips are on the shopping list." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
5. A pound of cereal marshmallows because your ideal ratio of cereal to marshmallows is 90% marshmallows and 10% cereal.
Promising review: "Amazing! I put them in hot chocolate, Rice Krispies treats, other cereals, or just eat then by the handful. Impulse buy that totally worked out." —Maddison Helsel
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar so you can get a few laughs and feel much, much better about your art skills (not me believing I could be a Renaissance painter!). It'll also probably trigger an urge to scoop up your furry friend and tell them how handsome they are. Shhh, you look nothing like July! (April is...me...100% of the time.)
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Get it from Decor Hardware on Etsy for $33.28+ (there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version)
7. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover to exfoliate your skin while pulling out whiteheads, blackheads, and other pore-clogging yuckies.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. A pair of batwings that'll look so ~bloody~ adorable on your shoes. Yep, that's right — these are batwings for your shoes and skates! Halloween might be over but they're a ~fang-tastic~ accessory for folks who celebrate spooky season 365 days of the year.
Wolf Workshop is a UK-based small business run by Pipa and George (the cat) that specializes in handmade leather goods.
Promising review: "This is by far one of my favorite things I’ve ever purchased ever. The quality of the wings is phenomenal, and the packaging was so great and thoughtful! I really appreciate the extra touches to it and the freebies!! The seller is very kind, patient, and helpful when I had questions about how the wings would fit my skates. Thank you so much for this experience! <3" —CAIN
Get it from Wolf Workshop on Etsy for $38.56 (wings are available in five colors and hardware is available in three colors).
9. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're ready to make your dream of voluminous, curly lashes come true. It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day — what more could you ask for?
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic! My eyelashes are dark and aren't particularly long. A few coats of this, and it really looks like I have extensions. The day I got it, I had to get right back on Amazon and order another tube for my mother. She tried it, and it made her VERY sparse, short lashes look like doll lashes. Doesn't seem to smudge, yet removal is easy at the end of the day! Definitely feel good about this $5 impulse purchase!" —Jane Eyre
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A pair of exfoliating mitts for making you go, "Oh, gross!" the next time you shower. They're made of a viscose fiber that buffs away beads of dead skin (you'll literally be able to see them) to reveal buttery, baby soft skin underneath — and probably make you feel like a lizard shedding its skin.
Promising review: "I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously..." —Kim McMahon
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (also available individually).
11. The Clean Ball, a genius German invention so you can get rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit, and who knows what else that you scrape your hand against whenever you're rooting around your bag and you brush the bottom of your tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so you can reuse it.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
12. A pack of Crayola Globbles to keep your kiddos busy sticking, squishing, squeezing, stacking, and slinging without worrying about sticky residue on your ceiling and walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.74.