    Some Needs Are A Little Bit Embarrassing, But These 34 Things Will Help

    Because some purchases are meant to stay between you...and you.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A teeth-whitening pen if you want a brighter smile without the irritation of whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    2. A set of kegel weights to not only help with incontinence but also potentially make sex easier, less painful, and more enjoyable. These are especially great for people who've just given birth, though anyone can benefit from strengthening their pelvic floor muscles.

    Reviewer holding one of the weights, which is similar in size to a tampon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think every woman who has ever had kids should try this, out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, no more mad dashes to the rest room because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber

    Get a set of six weights from Amazon for $54.99.

    3. An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover that'll help you wipe away soap scum and residue in your shower in half the time it normally takes you to clean. It's biodegradable so the scent won't singe your nose hairs and make you gag, plus it's safe enough to use on just about anything — including shower glass, tile, granite, stainless-steel, marble, brass, and porcelain.

    Reviewer before and after showing the cleaner removed hard water stains on a glass shower door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am amazed!!!! I bought this product because of the reviews and wow!!! I just bought my home and my water is from a new well, which stained my toilets and I was so embarrassed when anyone would go to a brand new house with a dirty stained toilet but this did the job!!!! I have used many products and this worked perfectly!!! You need to do a bit of scrubbing but is all worth it. Extremely happy with the results!!!" —Luis Roque

    Get it from Amazon for $17.77.

    4. Some acne patches for those days when a pimple pops up at the *worst* possible moment. They absorb all the gunk lurking in your whiteheads and create a barrier to prevent you from picking or popping. And they're sheer enough that you can wear them out in public.

    amazon reviewer's clear pimple patch full of sebum
    Reviewer before and after photo using patches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

    Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.

    5. A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the ~dumps~. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have known about this product for years since seeing it on Shark Tank. I know lots of people who use it and always thought to myself 'I don't have problems so I don't need it.' Well, a pelvic physical therapist suggested it to me to help my issue with a large prostate. The results are pretty amazing not only for the issue I had but for clearing my bowels which was an issue I didn't think I had a problem with. The best thing is I used to wait until I couldn't hold it any longer. When using this product I can go even if I don't feel an urgent urge. I strongly recommend it!" —L Hudson

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).

    6. A Tushy bidet attachment if you want to pamper your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

    Tushy

    Promising review: "How have I gone so long living like a barbarian, wiping my dirty bottom with the ground up corpses of dead conifers?! I can’t go back! I won’t go back!" —Cale C.

    Get it from Amazon for $109+ (available in six colors) and Tushy for $99+ (originally $129; available in 10 colors).

    7. And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray to hide any evidence. Even if you're one of those weirdly confident people who can poop in a house full of people without issue, having this in your bathroom for others can calm nervous pooers.

    the bottle of spray surrounded by lemons
    Amazon

    Promising review: "New Year's Day 2019 I wake up at my friend's house after a night of partying to the smell of fresh coffee and bacon frying in the kitchen. So I get up and say good morning to everyone, get me some coffee, and think to myself, 'Hey! The entire house smells like bacon. It's probably an opportune time for me to 'drop the kids off at the pool' because no one will notice anything I'm making in the bathroom over what Michelle is making in her kitchen.' Anyway, I look on top of the bowl and there's this stuff. For added protection against embarrassment, I pump a couple of sprays into the bowl and do my stuff. Yup now I totally smell bacon and oranges, but not a whiff of anything else that might cause my friends to ask me if I need to see a doctor or something. So now I keep a bottle with me just in case I'm in one of those situations when I have, you know, a brown dog scratching at the back door, but don't want anyone to know that I'm letting him out." —D. Grieco Jr.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.32+ (available in a variety of sizes).

    8. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

    Before and after of reviewer who used the oil, showing that it helped reduce nail breakage
    reviewer with healthy-looking cuticles
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.05.

    9. A tonsil stone remover so you can *finally* treat the root cause of your bad breath. This tool has a built-in LED light so you can easily locate the tonsil stone. Plus it also comes with a syringe to help you wash out the pocket the tonsil stone left behind.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.

    Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! I've been struggling with cotton swabs to fully remove the stones but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly posing myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    10. A jetted tub cleaner, because who knows when the last time you cleaned it was. (I hate to break it to you, but you're probably chillaxing in dirty water.) This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They don't call this Oh Yuk! for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub. You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    11. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets if you're a little embarrassed every time you hand your guest a cloudy glass. These tablets dissolve hard water buildup and limescale so your dishes and cups emerge sparkling and clean.

    A dirty dishwasher with brown stains on the bottom
    The same dishwasher, which is now stain-free after using the tablets
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    12. A Home Chef subscription to make cooking dinner fun, exciting, and easy. No more sad bowls of ramen or aimlessly walking down aisles at the grocery store waiting for dinner inspiration to hit! We're talking Instagram-worthy meals that are as affordable as they are delicious and all the ingredients you need shipped straight to your door.

    Candied Bacon and Smoked Gouda Burger with fries
    Jalapeño Popper Flatbread with buttermilk ranch and grape tomatoes
    Home Chef

    Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom express meal kits (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), oven-ready meals (just pop the tin in the oven!), Fast & Fresh recipes (that can be zapped in the microwave), and more so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.

    What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.

    Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.

    Prices: $7.99+/serving (choose from four or six servings)

    Check out the Candied Bacon and Smoked Gouda Burger with fries (left) and Jalapeño Popper Flatbread with buttermilk ranch and grape tomatoes (right) featured above and current menu selections here

    13. Some foaming toilet tablets that'll make your dream of never having to touch a dirty toilet brush again a reality. It's basically a sanitizing bath bomb that disinfects your toilet.

    hand holding a large white tablet over a toilet
    Blueland

    Blueland is an Asian-owned business. You might recognize them from Shark Tank!

    Promising review: "I love love LOVE how easy these are to use. Plop it in, wait a few, and swish the brush then flush. Plus they smell great!" —Alyson D.

    Get 14 tablets from Blueland for $18 (available in larger quantities; try out the Toilet Cleaner Starter Set and get 14 tablets plus a reusable storage tin).

    14. A pumice cleaning stone for powering through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks you have to explain to your S.O. are not poop stains — you swear! Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy scrub away discoloration with ease. This non-toxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the listening throne you deserve.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    15. A foot file so your heels are in sandal-ready condition. Rub gently and watch the dead skin and calluses fall like shredded cheese to reveal baby soft heels.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not one to talk about my feet. I've had circulation problems for years that are just now resolving and that has lead to deep callouses on the heel of both feet. I bought this on a whim as I have tried other products in the past with no luck. Twenty minutes later I'm touching baby-smooth skin where there used to be deep cracks and rough broken skin. This thing is a miracle-worker and if I could rate it 10 stars I would." —Gully176

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    16. A pack of AirPod cleaners because you wanna clearly hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality. That photo! That goop!

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 from Amazon for $15.99.

    17. A TubShroom if your relaxing showers have turned into you standing in a puddle of water for 15 minutes because the drain is clogged...again. This little guy snags the hair you shed before it can collect in the pipes.

    youtube.com

    Promising review: "I have long hair and recently had a baby. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time with that spiky stick thing you shove down there and then pull out over and over. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" —sasamo

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors and in packs of two).

    18. A tube of antiperspirant hand cream to dry your hands if you suffer from hyperhidrosis (excess sweating), or if you're just nervous!

    reviewer holding the white tube
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life....it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." —HECTOR LORENZO

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    19. A collagen-coating hair treatment that's safe for all hair types and will revitalize a dry, damaged, and overprocessed mane overnight. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.

    Before and after of BuzzFeed reviewer who used the product, showing it reduced their hair's frizziness and added shine and softness
    reviewer with 4c hair holding a section of their hair showing how strong and hydrated their strands look
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But i ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso

    Get it from Amazon for $6.90.

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."

    20. An antifungal tea tree balm for treating basically any somewhat embarrassing skin condition you can think of: athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and even just dry skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom

    Get it from Amazon for $36.33.

    21. A box of wart-removing pads that you apply like bandages so you can be rid of your extra growth. Be gone, appendage!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.

    Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two styles and in larger packs).

    22. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream because you're tired of your mom constantly asking you, "Are you getting enough sleep?" on your weekly FaceTime even though she should darn well know that your dark circles are hereditary (thnx a lot Mom!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" —casie ackerman

    Get it from Amazon for $13.70+ (available in three sizes).

    23. A grout paint pen to cover up the mortifyingly large amount of dirt and grime that has fallen into the cracks. It works like a regular marker, so even the people who failed art can use it. And it beats actually having to clean! 🙃

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't hate my old tile as much! My husband and I renovated our ground level to an entertaining area. The tile on the other hand was old and just would have cost way too much money to pull up. Needless to say, the area came out amazing. Now I don't hate the tile because the grout was so dirty and could not get it clean as much. I highly recommend this product. Now when I walked downstairs I don't cringe looking at the floor anymore. I will purchase another pen or two just to go over it later on. I'm not embarrassed by my floors anymore." —LUCYANN

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two tip widths and a variety of colors).

    24. A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash for helping reduce the severity of your swamp breath, whether it's caused by a medical issue or because you just drank coffee and orange juice. This one's made sans alcohol so it won't burn when you swish it around your mouth.

    The mouthwash
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" —