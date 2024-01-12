Some Needs Are A Little Bit Embarrassing, But These 34 Things Will Help

1. A teeth-whitening pen if you want a brighter smile without the irritation of whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
2. A set of kegel weights to not only help with incontinence but also potentially make sex easier, less painful, and more enjoyable. These are especially great for people who've just given birth, though anyone can benefit from strengthening their pelvic floor muscles.
3. An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover that'll help you wipe away soap scum and residue in your shower in half the time it normally takes you to clean. It's biodegradable so the scent won't singe your nose hairs and make you gag, plus it's safe enough to use on just about anything — including shower glass, tile, granite, stainless-steel, marble, brass, and porcelain.
4. Some acne patches for those days when a pimple pops up at the *worst* possible moment. They absorb all the gunk lurking in your whiteheads and create a barrier to prevent you from picking or popping. And they're sheer enough that you can wear them out in public.
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.
Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
5. A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the ~dumps~. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.
6. A Tushy bidet attachment if you want to pamper your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.
7. And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray to hide any evidence. Even if you're one of those weirdly confident people who can poop in a house full of people without issue, having this in your bathroom for others can calm nervous pooers.
8. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.05.
9. A tonsil stone remover so you can *finally* treat the root cause of your bad breath. This tool has a built-in LED light so you can easily locate the tonsil stone. Plus it also comes with a syringe to help you wash out the pocket the tonsil stone left behind.
10. A jetted tub cleaner, because who knows when the last time you cleaned it was. (I hate to break it to you, but you're probably chillaxing in dirty water.) This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.
11. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets if you're a little embarrassed every time you hand your guest a cloudy glass. These tablets dissolve hard water buildup and limescale so your dishes and cups emerge sparkling and clean.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
12. A Home Chef subscription to make cooking dinner fun, exciting, and easy. No more sad bowls of ramen or aimlessly walking down aisles at the grocery store waiting for dinner inspiration to hit! We're talking Instagram-worthy meals that are as affordable as they are delicious and all the ingredients you need shipped straight to your door.
Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom express meal kits (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), oven-ready meals (just pop the tin in the oven!), Fast & Fresh recipes (that can be zapped in the microwave), and more so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.
What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.
Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.
Prices: $7.99+/serving (choose from four or six servings)
Check out the Candied Bacon and Smoked Gouda Burger with fries (left) and Jalapeño Popper Flatbread with buttermilk ranch and grape tomatoes (right) featured above and current menu selections here.
13. Some foaming toilet tablets that'll make your dream of never having to touch a dirty toilet brush again a reality. It's basically a sanitizing bath bomb that disinfects your toilet.
Blueland is an Asian-owned business. You might recognize them from Shark Tank!
Promising review: "I love love LOVE how easy these are to use. Plop it in, wait a few, and swish the brush then flush. Plus they smell great!" —Alyson D.
Get 14 tablets from Blueland for $18 (available in larger quantities; try out the Toilet Cleaner Starter Set and get 14 tablets plus a reusable storage tin).
14. A pumice cleaning stone for powering through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks you have to explain to your S.O. are not poop stains — you swear! Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy scrub away discoloration with ease. This non-toxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the listening throne you deserve.
15. A foot file so your heels are in sandal-ready condition. Rub gently and watch the dead skin and calluses fall like shredded cheese to reveal baby soft heels.
16. A pack of AirPod cleaners because you wanna clearly hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality. That photo! That goop!
17. A TubShroom if your relaxing showers have turned into you standing in a puddle of water for 15 minutes because the drain is clogged...again. This little guy snags the hair you shed before it can collect in the pipes.
18. A tube of antiperspirant hand cream to dry your hands if you suffer from hyperhidrosis (excess sweating), or if you're just nervous!
19. A collagen-coating hair treatment that's safe for all hair types and will revitalize a dry, damaged, and overprocessed mane overnight. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But i ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Get it from Amazon for $6.90.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."