Simon Says Buy These 30 Products Reviewers Over 50 Love

1. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I've had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I'm proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
2. A beloved tightening cream because the 36,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." —Amazon Customer
3. A pair of compression gloves for giving your joints a comforting (and breathable!) bear hug throughout the day that may help relieve pain caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis.
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I'm 70 years old and have arthritis in my hands. I've used copper bracelets and other gloves for several years, and they are somewhat helpful, but these gloves seem to do a lot better. They have a tight fit and are very comfortable. They are very durable, as I wear them while working outside, hunting, fishing, or whatever. The other gloves I've had would have been torn and ripped up by now, but these gloves look like I just took them out of the box, and I've washed them twice." —Keith Proffer
4. A pair of of moisture-wicking compression socks if you're going on a long-haul flight or preparing for a long road trip. They apply pressure to your legs and feet to help with circulation issues and swollen legs/feet — two common symptoms of sitting for long periods of time.
Read more about compression socks and swelling on long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I've been searching for the right compression socks, and I found them with these. They are a little long for my height but have perfect compression. My legs tend to swell after an ankle operation. Great for long trips. I'm a 68-year-old lady, and these socks are easy to put on. After this purchase, I bought three other pairs. Recommend them 100%" —Amazon Customer
5. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without anyone ever having to bend down or wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "I am 51 with a 31-year-old back injury from the military. It has become much harder in recent years to test my limits the way I did when I was younger, and eventually, I couldn't scrub our bathtubs and showers without incapacitating spasms. I tried other cleaners similar to this that might as well have been plain water, but the previous positive reviews persuaded me to give this a shot. THIS IS GOLD! I used it several days in a row, as suggested at first, and I was surprised to see how much of a difference it made in just that first week. Now, I have a weekly ritual every Sunday where I move all the hair products and soap to the bathroom counter after my shower, and I start by spraying the shower doors from the inside first, then covering the fiberglass walls from top to bottom from outside the shower, including the fixtures, the floor, and the tracks for the sliding glass doors. I cannot say enough how thankful I am to have found an effective cleaner that does the work I can't physically do anymore. I swear by this and would recommend it to ANYONE, whether they have physical limitations like me or just want to skip the scrubbing and save time!" —Mary Weir
6. A pair of specially designed Wrist Buddy contoured yoga blocks to help you hold a pose or plank with less pressure on your wrist, which may cause less pain and allow you to grip the block better.
Promising review: "I had both carpal and cubital tunnel surgery 12 years ago and have modified everything I do since then. Just downward dog is a stretch for me (pun intended). I haven't done yoga for a long time and have been walking instead, but my hip flexor is weirdly painful and slow healing, so I started yoga for my hip and then remembered why I stopped doing it. I literally stumbled on this device and thought it was worth a shot. I had low expectations. These blocks are everything. I did a foam rolling peloton stretch Calais and a 20-minute flow class today. NO PAIN. Initially, figuring out how to flip the blocks around took a second, but it's easy to get the hang of. I'm sooo happy. No wrist pain. Able to hold and go deeper into postures. These are genius. One of those 'I wish I invented these" things. Just buy them. I'm only 51, and my husband laughed when he saw them out of the box. He was less optimistic than me. These things are great." —Leah Berry
7. A Verb hair oil that'll gift your hair with a weightless blend of moringa seed oil, bamboo extract, and argan oil that simultaneously moisturizes, strengthens, and adds shine while leaving behind a light, fresh scent (because no one needs to know this is third-day hair).
Promising review: "I have shoulder-length hair that is frizzy without product. This product is the best I have ever used in my 56 years. If I put it on damp hair and blow-dry, my hair looks great and bouncy. If I use my flat-iron after blow-drying, it stays smooth, even on rainy days." —delenbaas
8. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is kneeling for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "I am in my mid-fifties, and I love working with my hands — knitting, gardening, woodworking, etc. I also work at the computer for my day job, so I type all day. As a result, I have recurring issues with my fingers. I had a trigger finger release surgery in December, and I am participating in occupational therapy to recover. Pulling the multitude of weeds that sprouted was very difficult for me with my stiff and painful fingers. Enter Grampa's Weeder. I'd heard of it before but didn't buy one until a couple of weeks ago. IT IS SIMPLY AMAZING. It is easy to use (yes, you must center it over the weed for best results). It requires no strength and no bending down. Once the weed is pulled out, if it gets stuck in the prongs of the tool, you can turn the tool upside down and clear the weed without bending! It is a game changer! It will even pull the smallest of single-stalk little weed sprouts! I am ordering one day as a gift for my 80-year-old mom, who is in her garden every day. DO NOT HESITATE TO SPEND THE MONEY ON THIS TOOL! My occupational therapist is recommending it to all of his patients who garden!" —Florencia R. Albert
9. A breast pillow for those who want a little bit more support at night. This is especially great for side sleepers, and according to reviewers, those who are pregnant or healing post-surgery, too.
Promising review: "I bought this bra primarily to keep separation between my breasts at night time when I sleep on my side. When I received this product, I loved the satin feel. It was very comfortable to sleep with, but it was too loose on my bare skin. I am 63, and my B-cup breasts sag. Initially, I was going to return it but instead decided to try it over/ on top of a soft sleep bra and tighten the straps under and behind the back. Perfect! Would highly recommend." —Janice Taylor
10. A facial hair trimmer if you're tired of plucking your unibrow or mustache and would rather reach for an electric option that's painless and fast.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, and it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
11. Or a pack of Schick dermaplaning razors so you can evict stray hairs and gently exfoliate. These itty bitty razors are great for stashing in your purse for touch-ups on the go.
Promising review: "Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am [obsessed]! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin...this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" —Cisami
12. A nail concealer to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural nails without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
