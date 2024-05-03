Reviewers Say These 23 Cleaning Products Will Exceed Your Expectations

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "These things often claim to be better than they are, but this one meets and exceeds expectations. It cuts regular cleaning time down because the shower just doesn't build up soap scum if you spray it down after each shower. Would definitely recommend this item." —Alayna
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
2. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "IT'S HERE PEOPLE! You owners of husky dogs, angora cats, and small rodents. I'm not easily moved by a lint roller, but this little gem is worth its weight in gold. I have a year-round shedder husky mix who sneaks onto the bed — need I explain? I've waged my war with tape rollers, sticky rollers, and pet hair 'erasers.' This one beats them all and exceeds expectations." —Steph
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A denture cleaner because you scrub and scrub and scrub your retainer each night, but it's somehow still coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.
Promising reviews: "Great product. Exceeded my expectations. My aligners stay clean and clear." —User
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! There was a fresh taste, and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 60 tablets from Amazon for $21.81.
4. A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner and polish that'll help you conquer the very time-consuming task of wiping down all the appliances in your kitchen. Reviewers say it helps keep your surfaces smudge-free for longer, meaning less cleaning for you!
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.
Promising reviews: "Product exceeded my expectations. Provides a great shine on appliances and kitchen sink with no chemical smell." —Uninspired
"I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains without any extraordinary effort and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
5. A pumice cleaning stone for powering through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks you have to explain to your S.O. are not poop stains — you swear! Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy scrub away discoloration with ease. This nontoxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the listening throne you deserve.
Promising review: "Way exceeds expectations. Although I purchase a lot of products on Amazon, I rarely write reviews. I save that task for products that exceed basic expectations. This pumice is frankly the best I have ever tried! Living in the country with well water filled with minerals has left toilets with horrible rings. I've tried numerous products and pumice stones. The problem was so bad that I gave up and replaced one toilet that guests use. I purchased this stone, and the first thing I noticed was the dense fine grain. So different from others I've purchased. I got to work, and for the first time in years, I had an immaculate toilet!! And so little actual work! I'm amazed and so happy !!" —Lyn
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. And a toilet tank cleaner to obliterate hard water deposits and ugly stains in your toilet's water tank.
Promising review: "I tend not to bother with reviews unless a product doesn't live up to its promotion or unless it exceeds my expectations. THIS PRODUCT REALLY WORKS! I have had chronic rings around the toilet bowl in all three toilets. I cleaned them, and then two or three days later, the stain would be back. And no amount of scrubbing under the rim got the brown lime and calcium stains to completely disappear. We were even thinking of replacing all of our toilets. In desperation, I tried this, and like magic, all of the stains in the tanks and under the rims disappeared overnight. And all three bowls had no ring all week! I highly recommend it both as a problem solver and a preventive." —Connecticut customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.40.
7. A Dawn dish spray so post-dinner dishwashing is a lot less painful. Just spray it on your dirty cookware (looking at you, "nonstick" skillet that everything sticks to), let it sit, and then rinse off. That's it! No scrubbing necessary.
Promising review: "This is a cleaning marvel that exceeds all expectations. Its convenience, effectiveness, and delightful scent make it a must-have in any kitchen. With its exceptional value and versatility, it goes beyond traditional dishwashing. Give your dishes a six-star treatment with Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray!" —Tre A.
Get a bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.
8. A handheld mini vacuum if there's pet hair, sand, dirt, and mud embedded in your car's carpets.
Promising review: "This vacuum by far exceeds my expectations! I was searching for a small car vacuum for my new car... I lease now and want to keep the car as I bought it (we will see how long that lasts😜)! It comes with so many attachments and the cord is long enough to reach all areas of the vehicle (Kia Sportage). The suction power is phenomenal, and the light is super helpful in getting every piece of dirt/grass/leaves/whatever I track into my car! For the price, you can’t beat this!!!!" —Maggie Martin
Get it from Amazon for $35.30+ (available in three styles).
9. A mold and mildew remover because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising reviews: "This mold remover gel works! It removed the molds sitting on the caulking of my vanity sinks overnight. It exceeds my expectations. I would highly recommend it." —C. L
"This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex, and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still manages to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product, and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that'll clean your machine as it runs — no need to spend your precious free time cleaning it by hand.
Promising review: "Totally exceeds expectations. Had been cleaning my dishwasher regularly with vinegar and store-bought tablets. Thought that was enough. But Affresh totally polished the inside of my machine and made it look and smell like it had just been newly delivered and unwrapped. I'm blown away with this product. Don't replace the machine. Just buy Affresh." —Arasellen
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A broom for pet hair for loosening the fur trapped in your carpet. It works just as well on wood and linoleum, with a magnet-like rubber head that attracts stray hairs. There's also a built-in squeegee for wiping liquids or cleaning glass. Plus, the handle extends from 36 to 60 inches, so it can reach practically any mess.
Promising review: "I received this pet hair rake a few hours ago. I had to come here and review it because it has made a huge difference. I have a large area rug that I love. I also have three cats and two dogs that I love. I have tried to clean the hair from the rug using a shower scrubbing brush. I have tried a pet brush that we use on our pets. No real results. I bought this pet hair rake for under $13. It exceeds my expectations. Great product." —lisa hubbard
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out my colleague's FURemover Evriholder broom review for more deets and some very satisfying photos of the globs of hair she removed from her carpet.