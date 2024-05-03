Reviewers Say These 23 Cleaning Products Will Exceed Your Expectations

Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.

Promising reviews: "Product exceeded my expectations. Provides a great shine on appliances and kitchen sink with no chemical smell." —Uninspired

"I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains without any extraordinary effort and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.