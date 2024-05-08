Reviewers Over 50 Swear By These 22 Hair Care Products — And So Will You

1. A moisturizing in-shower hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer, and smoother after washing.
Promising review: "I am 66 years old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness and holds a curl and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." —Mortimer Brewster
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
2. A splurge-worthy hair and body mist with notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio that'll make you smell like you just walked off a sunny beach in Brazil.
Promising review: "LET’S START WITH THE AMAZING SMELL! OMG! If you spray this one time and smell it you will be [obsessed]. Not lying! My teens love it, my 90-year-old mother loves it, and I love it. I can’t say enough about this line of products. I get sooooo many compliments about how delicious it smells and my friends all wanted to know what I was wearing. LOVE, ADORE, YUMMY! Highly recommend." —Terrie
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).
3. An air-dry leave-in curl cream because — surprise! — frizz-free curls that are bouncy, defined, and hydrated don't require a blow dryer.
Promising review: "I am in my 60s with light blonde hair that's been color-treated for years. I have 2A-B waves when I use a curl cream/gel, and a frizzy mess when I don't. I just received this last week and am absolutely loving it!! It is light, but man, it does hold those waves/curls. I don't really notice the fragrance but I'm not sensitive to that. Also, the next day I sprayed some distilled water on my hair to bring it back to life, and my hair sprang right back. It holds and holds, isn't crunchy, and I noticed my hair is looking more shiny than usual, and this is the only new product I've been using." —Flanamom
Get it from Amazon for $7.34.
4. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me 'til my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
Get it from Amazon for $28.
5. A dandruff shampoo to banish white flakes from your scalp. It's made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that'll tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here.
Promising review: "This is without a doubt the best dandruff shampoo ever. I am 50 years old and have had very bad dry scalp and dry skin on my face and ears all my life. I have tried everything on this side of the moon without any success until now. This stuff truly works and is amazing. I literally put it on my face and even on my ears where I’ve always had problems with dry skin, and after even the first use I saw amazing results — no more itching no more flaking. I can actually wear a black shirt now with confidence; no flakes to worry about . I truly highly recommend this product and the only downfall I can think of is where was it when I was a teenager and had to endure many embarrassing moments. Thank you so so much for this shampoo. It’s worth every last penny!" —stacy
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
6. A dry shampoo powder if you're looking for a travel-friendly option (it's a powder, not an aerosol can) to mattify your roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of your hairstyles between washes.
7. K18, a leave-in reparative treatment for anyone who's put their hair through the wringer. It's fan-flipping-tastic at restoring moisture and softness in your strands if you frequently bleach or chemically treat your hair, or if you use heat-styling tools often.
I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a bottleand was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15 mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Promising review: "My hairdresser used this on my hair and it instantly made it silky. I decided to purchase it because I’m 52 and my hair has had a different more frizzy texture over the past few years. I have used this for several months now and can say it works really well. It’s expensive but I don’t wash my hair every day so it has lasted me a bit. It seems to repair damage as it states." —AW
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
8. Or a budget-friendly collagen-coating hair treatment (some reviewers say it works as well as K18 and Olaplex) that'll revitalize a mane that's dry, damaged, and overprocessed. Waking up with frizz-free hair? Umm, yes, please!
Promising review: "This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" —C. Fordham
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
Read our review of Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
9. And since it's also been mentioned, a splurge-worthy bottle of Olaplex No. 3 because this stuff means business. It'll revive your dry, damaged, colored hair like no other. As someone who spends four-plus hours bleaching my hair every six to eight weeks, I can 100% vouch for this miracle in a bottle.
Promising review: "For the price of this small bottle I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow dried it — the result is just amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good." —SusannaF
Get it from Amazon for $30.
10. A detangling brush so you can stop using the phrase "rat's nest" to describe your hair before brushing it. The Glide Thru Detangling Brush has flexible bristles that separate knots without pulling and breaking your strands.
Promising review: "I have long, straight, baby-fine hair halfway down my back. When I wash my hair, it gets tangled the most. I just got out of the shower...and am fascinated by how well this thing worked through my WET hair. I hardly lost any hair! Being 56, I am lucky to have all this hair! Having a tool like this ensures I will keep as much as I can!" —Blind Man Frank
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
11. A bottle of Fanola purple shampoo to strip the brassiness from your hair so your gray looks ice cold instead of streaky and yellow.
Promising review: "It works and doesn't look blue. I’m 85 years old, and it took all the yellow out of my hair, and now it is a nice, uniform steel gray instead of streaked." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in three sizes).