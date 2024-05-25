35 Products We've Put Into Basically A Million Posts (For A Reason)

1. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) to enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
2. A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
3. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
4. A beloved tightening cream because the 16,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus, the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
5. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
6. A pair of palazzo pants so you still look ultra stylish when you roll into work on Tuesday morning, even though you're currently running on five hours of sleep and probably got dressed in the dark.
Promising review: "I'm a 5'1.5" girl and have been STRUGGLING to find office pants that I haven't needed to get hemmed. I bought these in the XS short, and they fit like a dream!! So comfy. The waistband is very stretchy, and wearing these feels like sweatpants. They are on the thinner side — I wouldn't wear them in winter without warmer leggings or something underneath, but for summer or autumn, they are perfect." —shalom
7. A pack of double shower hooks to save you time when you wanna toss your dirty shower curtain liner in the washing machine. Now you don't have to remove the shower curtain too (and then inevitably hang it up backwards). And one certified genius even used the hooks as pant hangers. *mind blown*
Promising review: "Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn't you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. An added bonus is the rings themselves: The balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod, so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
8. A portable door lock for added security in a hotel or Airbnb if you're traveling alone. It jams the door so it's impossible for an intruder to force themselves in using the door handle.
Promising review: "I took my first solo trip and ordered this for extra security. Was super easy to install and didn't require me to leave my hotel door ajar for an extended amount of time for installation. My hotel door didn't even move when I tested out the lock. 10/10 recommend for a peace of mind."—Haley Gribble
9. An automatic water fountain that'll encourage picky cats to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
Promising review: "I have two senior cats (one who is 17), and we have had this fountain for a few months. We just had her blood work checked, and the vet said that her kidney function was the highest level they have seen with her in years. They wanted to know what we had changed (our cat is on thyroid medication and has been for years). We told them we set up a water fountain, and they said it was helping. The unit is easy to clean, both of our cats love it, and we have seen a significant increase in activity levels. Highly recommend it, and really affordable. We have tried several other ones in the past with no luck." —Wrigleymom - Michelle A
10. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ
11. Some Command cord bundlers if your house is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty and their cords are ugly and sprawled over every surface of your home. Tie them up neatly and stick 'em to your devices so you never have to go rooting around for a rubber band.
Promising review: "I’ve only used it on a few appliances, but the one getting the most action would be the one on our coffee maker. It can’t be adhered to surfaces that get hot (like a slow cooker), so I was able to find a spot that doesn’t when we use it, and it has held up great so far. I’ve been using it for a few months, and so far, so good. I hate having cords trailing around on the counter, and this helped fix that. Worth the investment." —TravelBuff
