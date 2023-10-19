35 Products To Help Solve The Grooming Issues You Wish Would Disappear

1. A pack of oil-blotting sheets for soaking up that afternoon shine from so your face doesn't look like an oil slick come 3 p.m.
Promising review: "I have an extremely oily face, I mean minutes after wiping it, oil will collect back up there. These are so perfect! They are large enough to use on my entire face, sometimes twice depending on how oily I am. They do not grab ahold of any makeup or smear it in any way, or make me break out. I feel comfortable enough using these in public because the packaging is so cute and also discreet if you're embarrassed to use them. They also do not become completely transparent so I feel like I can use both sides." —D
2. Or a volcanic stone face roller so you can reap its grease-absorbing benefits over and over and over again. That's less money you have to spend on oil-blotting sheets and more money you can spend on literally anything else!
Promising review: "This has transformed my makeup routine! My skin is so oily, every day I was dabbing it, or rinsing it off, or wiping the oil off with a tissue. It was so embarrassing to me. Now, I just go over my T-zone with this roller, and my face stays dry all day; no more shine! Don’t hesitate to purchase this roller, it’s absolutely wonderful and gets the job done!" —GLENDA GERDES
3. A powerful snail repair cream that'll help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, add plumpness. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
4. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes and have sandal-ready heels. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "I live in rubber sandals all summer. I have perma beach feet. They get so crusty, dry, and cracked that I scratch myself at night with my heels and my feet snag on the sheets! So embarrassing. This stuff works! Holy cow! I applied it to my dry heels. Let sit for about four minutes. Put water in my Mr. Pumice and scrubbed away for a few minutes. My feet are so smooth! My husband might actually touch them 😜 Who needs to pay for special pedicures when this stuff is available! Truth: DO wash your hands and feet with soap really well afterwards cuz this stuff can burn your skin of left on too long." —Another humble opinion...
5. A collagen-coating hair treatment because your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
6. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash if your keratosis pilaris is flaring up. It exfoliates without the harsh microbeads, erasing rough and bumpy skin while leaving behind moisturizing hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
7. Some hydrocolloid nose patches so you can target the oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around your nose and on your nose bridge.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
8. A nail concealer that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
9. A skin spatula that'll help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores using high frequency vibrations. This can also help your skincare absorb better since your pores won't be blocked with debris.
Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.
10. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream because you're tired of your mom constantly asking you, "Are you getting enough sleep?" on your weekly FaceTime even though she should darn well know that your dark circles are hereditary (thnx a lot Mom!).
Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" —casie ackerman
11. A teeth-whitening pen if you avoid smiling with your teeth so folks don't see your yellowing teeth. This brightens without the irritation of whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
12. A dandruff shampoo for banishing white flakes from your scalp. It's made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that'll tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here.
Promising review: "I have an extremely dry scalp in the summer and winter, and I’ve tried so many products without any improvement. This shampoo worked wonders and after only ONE wash, I was able to go about five days without any itching. It does dry my hair out, but if you have a good conditioner, you should be fine. It’s working great so far, so I’ll definitely be purchasing again." —Azia
13. A natural shoe deodorizer spray so you don't have to wash your feet the minute you get home to get rid of the funk from your work flats. It's made with essential oils and smells like lemon and eucalyptus so you'll probably want to spray it around the rest of your house, too.
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so i’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." —Traeannah Brown
