32 Products That’ll Take Care Of Your Not-So-Pleasant Winter Woes

1. A pair of fleece-lined joggers to keep your legs nice and toasty if you're always complaining about how cold it is.
Promising review: "My mother is a frail 88-year-old who is always cold. My sister has to go outside to do the shoveling during winter. These fleece-lined sweatpants are PERFECT! I purchased 6 pairs total. My mother lives in hers and my sister shovels in hers and they keep her warm inside the house and out. They are comfortable to wear. I highly recommend them." —Renee Vincent
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors/styles).
2. A pair of fleece-lined tights for anyone who believes mini skirts are winter weather staples — very true! — but who has been shivering in regular pantyhose. They're also fabulous for wearing under jeans for extra warmth.
Promising review: "I wear tights in the winter months only (I live in Northeastern Pennsylvania). This is a brand I would source out many times over. The tights are soft (not itchy) and thick but not binding and they keep their shape after several washings. They're pretty too, the herringbone pattern is quite classy and can dress up a basic skirt well. I give a 5-star rating!!!" —Barbi
Get them from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
3. A powerful snail repair cream that'll help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, and add plumpness after harsh winter weather has taken its toll. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $20.
4. A pair of traction pads so you're not spinning your tires helplessly after a snowfall or in sandy or muddy conditions, or worse: forced to pay someone else to tow your car.
Promising review: "I got my truck stuck in some very deep snow last week (Montana, where there's enough snow in early November to get you stranded). Nothing was working to get me out and I had to abandon the truck for a few days to figure out my next move, which likely was to pay for a wrecker to come out and see what they could do. I wasn't looking forward to that, as I was about 60 miles from the nearest town and there was really no way to get any type of tow truck in the area. First thing I did when I got home was to order a set of these. Well, they worked. I dug out some of the snow/ice that kept the truck from moving, put these mats under the front tires and in all of about 5 seconds, I was out. No damage to the mats, no damage to the truck, and I'm sure I saved a ton of towing money by buying these. They will have a home in my truck from here on out." —Meir
Get a pair from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A moisturizing saline gel if you're a drippy, sneezy mess and are constantly blowing your nose, which has led to some not-infrequent nosebleeds (so fun!). Reviewers who use CPAP machines swear by this stuff, as do airplane travelers (dry airplane air!).
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me and I only purchased a very small tube not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. It helps put moisturize your nose. In the winter my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I needed something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube not knowing if I would like it or not and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
6. A jetted tub cleaner because snowy wintery nights are the perfect excuse for an evening soak. This cleans the inside of your tub — y'know, the part you can't reach — flushing out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets so you can relax in a clean tub.
Promising review: "They don't call this Oh Yuk for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub. You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
7. A pair of leaf scoops to treat your knees and back to some ~re-leaf~ while cleaning the yard.
Promising review: "We have a very large wooded property that requires a lot of leaves and sticks to be raked up. We have tried various brands of leaf scoops but most lasted not even one season. Since purchasing the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops are job has been much easier. First of all is the way your hands grasp the scoops. These are much more ergonomic and are actually like extensions of your own hands. Second, these are very sturdy and do not bend when trying to pick up a pile of sticks and debris. We have made it through the season so far without issue. Next will be the dreaded fall cleanup. I highly recommend the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops which make our yard, woods, and garden cleanup easier." —trouble54
Get a pair from Amazon for $17.22.
8. An odor-eliminating spray for lifting stains and odors fast when your pup refuses to do their business outside because it's too cold and then leaves you a surprise on the carpet. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this. Like every other reviewer, we've tried every other option we could find to get rid of urine stench and stains. Ours were from an elderly dog who couldn't make it through the night sometimes. Long story short, we have YEARS of urine stains that, after being 'cleaned,' continued to reappear. Now every single recurring stain on our carpet is GONE! Not a single one has returned. I don't have sufficient words for how truly thankful we are for this product. It's like NOTHING else. And the cherry on top is the wonderful scent when you first apply it and NO scent once it's done it's job. So, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for these amazing products." —Anita McCarty
Get it from Amazon for $19.16.
9. A Levoit humidifier that'll add much-needed moisture to the dry winter air. Your hair, skin, and nasal passages will thank you!
When I moved to NYC the winters absolutely destroyed me and I dealt with dry, flaky skin and constant nose bleeds. I knew I needed to get a humidifier and so I bought the first one I found on Amazon and it was...fine...but I hated how hard it was to clean. So I bought another humidifier. And then another humidifier. But every humidifier I bought was just soooo hard to clean. They all had nooks and crannies — or even unreachable surfaces — that got moldy fast and required a lot of contorting of my wrist to wipe down with a sponge. I also hated having to refill the water tank every day. So, I went searching for a humidifier that was easy to clean and had a big water tank. This bad boy ticks all the boxes for me and the app features are fantastic. You can set the target humidity in a space and the humidifier will run until it reaches the threshold, which it will then maintain. It also has schedule and timer features, but I don't use those since I work from home and have the humidifier running basically 24/7. There's even a plant identifier feature that will set the humidity at the optimal level for whatever plants you have.
Get it from Amazon for $67.94+ (available in two colors).
10. And a genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
11. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash if colder weather is causing your keratosis pilaris to flare up. It exfoliates without the harsh microbeads, erasing rough and bumpy skin while leaving behind moisturizing hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide.
Promising review: "Oily skin by nature with mild seborrheic dermatitis (easily controlled but definitely worse in winter/dry seasons), mostly scalp, face, and shoulders. But I had a skin reaction with my chest and entire back breaking out after going through multiple IV infusion rounds of methylprednisolone (AKA steroids on crack). I purchased this amazing SA body wash and an awesome new bamboo brush back exfoliator/scrubber wand. I wish I took a before picture because my skin is at least 10x better after just one use! Way less inflammation and a lot smoother...I'm extremely impressed and highly recommend this product for mild-moderate SD, KP, and regular ole acne." —Brit
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A leather-cleaning brush because you haven't cleaned your Ugg boots since *last* winter and they're looking a little worse for wear. This lil' guy can be used four different ways to clean scuff marks, water spots, and invisible dust.
Promising review: "BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought for sure they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered 'ruined' for several years and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede. I was so impressed! It's absolutely worth getting and trying for yourself! Scuff marks take a bit more time to improve but they do look better after brushing them." —Gaby Scott
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
13. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes and have uber soft heels. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING!!! I'm so glad that I found this product! I suffer from dry skin and very dry feet and heels during the winter and they have the tendency to be cracked and hard. THIS WAS MY SAVING GRACE!!! You still have to put a little elbow grease into buffing your feet after applying this product, but the dead, dry, rough skin literally just melts off and you are left with baby smooth feet!!! It really really is as good as the reviews say. They have earned a customer for life in me. Don't straddle the fence, BUY IT!!!" —Roses and Red Lollipops
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A window insulator kit for keeping you warm *and* saving you money on your heating bills. The clear film shrinks to create an airtight lining to prevent drafts and heat loss.
Promising review: "I buy this every winter and it makes a BIG difference! We have super-thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat. It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!" —Raymond
Get a 10-window kit from Amazon for $26.99.