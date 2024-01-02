32 Products That’ll Take Care Of Your Not-So-Pleasant Winter Woes

Promising review: "I got my truck stuck in some very deep snow last week (Montana, where there's enough snow in early November to get you stranded). Nothing was working to get me out and I had to abandon the truck for a few days to figure out my next move, which likely was to pay for a wrecker to come out and see what they could do. I wasn't looking forward to that, as I was about 60 miles from the nearest town and there was really no way to get any type of tow truck in the area. First thing I did when I got home was to order a set of these. Well, they worked. I dug out some of the snow/ice that kept the truck from moving, put these mats under the front tires and in all of about 5 seconds, I was out. No damage to the mats, no damage to the truck, and I'm sure I saved a ton of towing money by buying these. They will have a home in my truck from here on out." —Meir

Get a pair from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in three colors).