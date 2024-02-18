Skip To Content
    If You’d Call Yourself A Generally Smart Person, Owning These 33 Products Will Make You At Least 10% Smarter

    It's scientifically proven that people who use a shoe stretch spray instead of just throwing out too-tight boots are smarter than everyone else.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A "flossing toothbrush" because it has two types of bristles: flossing bristles that are 10 times thinner to really get into the grooves between your teeth and regular firm bristles that are designed to last longer than the nylon bristles your current toothbrush probably has. Reviewers say it's gentle yet effective, even on sensitive teeth!

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS.

    Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised and satisfied. It's soft bristled and cleans thoroughly. The brushes aren't as thick or rough like drugstore toothbrushes, and they feel as if they're getting into tight corners. I was DEFINITELY surprised at how well-made this toothbrush is. I don't often go back to the same product 'cause I prefer to 'test the waters' with different brands, but this is going to be a steady constant for me." —Natalie

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90

    2. A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm for anyone with heels so cracked and dry that they refuse to let other people see their bare feet. This intensely hydrating salve comes in an easy-to-apply roll-on formula, and is designed to soften and protect the skin and fill in heel cracks.

    reviewer before using the heel balm and they have deep cracks in their heel
    reviewer after using the heel balm and the cracks on their heels have filled in and the skin looks more hydrated
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month, my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven’t seen in over 10 years 😭 I’m only 30, but I’ve had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I’ve always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I’ve tried so many products I’ve lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it’s given me my feet back 😭 I don’t have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don’t have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet any more, either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" —Amber

    Get it from Amazon for $6.47.

    3. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).

    4. A set of rattle socks and armbands so you can entertain your little one with next to no effort required on your end.

    baby wearing the armbands and socks, which have stuffed animals swen onto them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 4-month-old loves these! He loves his hands and feet and these are the perfect toy for him!" —michaela

    Get two socks and two armbands from Amazon for $12.68.

    5. A moisturizing saline gel that'll probably come in handy if you're a drippy, sneezy mess thanks to allergies (me right now!) and are constantly blowing your nose, which has led to some not-infrequent nosebleeds (so fun!). Reviewers who use CPAP machines swear by this stuff, as do airplane travelers (dry airplane air!).

    reviewer holding the squeeze tube
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So thankful for this gel. Was having nosebleeds daily with the dry air and this stopped them! It doesn’t make your nose feel sticky, and it’s not really smelly. Easy to use. It was everything I needed." —Danica

    Get it from Amazon for $3.62.

    6. A "Cup Claw" — a bra pad removal tool to expertly remove the padding from sports bras and bikinis. Aaaaaaand it makes reinserting the padding evenly so much easier. (Because why are the slots for the padding always the size of my pinky nail??)

    Model using a purple scissor like tool to trap a bra pad and slide it into the bra and fan it out
    Model holding purple scissor with bra pad wrapped around it
    The Cup Claw / Via www.tiktok.com, The Cup Claw / Via www.instagram.com

    Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools. 

    Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I. 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    7. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.

    reviewer photo of the organizer on the back of an airplane seat holding a laptop case, a bottle of water, and a bag of chips
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    8. A genius drying rack for preventing any sweater shrinking mishaps in the dryer. These three-tier mesh racks will help speed up the drying process while taking up minimal space. Plus air-drying is gentler on the fabric than a tumble in the dryer, which can help extend the life of your sweaters.

    The rack, with three sweaters, on a reviewer's shower curtain rod
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Big enough for size large sweaters. I love that it is instant to set up, holds multiple items, the mesh lets most clothes dry overnight, and it doesn't have any loose parts to lose. The layers collapse on each other, then fold up like a car shade but with three wires to contend with, so it takes a bit more force. If car shades are your nemesis, this is probably not for you, but if you've conquered car shade folding, the drying rack is quick and small to store. The storage bag appeared to be flimsy, but it has lasted for over a year of use with no problem." —Costume Shop

    Get it on Amazon for $13.99.

    9. An anti-humidity spray if you want to give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through 2–3 shampoos!

    reviewer with shiny-looking frizz-free hair
    black reviewer with straightened hair that's frizz-free
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    10. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.

    the blue plastic fish filled white white balls that sanitize the water
    the fish swimming around a humidifier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    11. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) that'll grant you the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.

    reviewer using the pen on a door hinge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.

    12. A nifty car seat buckle release tool — which you may recognize from Shark Tank! — to make traveling soooooo much easier. This genius gadget easily unlatches your kid's car seat buckle without ruining your manicure, and it's also great for older adults and folks who struggle to apply enough pressure to the buckle. Even kids can use it to unbuckle their seats. (While parked, ofc!)

    the pink tool
    A parent unbuckling their child in the car seat using the tool
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.

    Watch a TikTok of a mom explain why this tool has been a game changer.

    Promising review: "As soon as I saw this on Shark Tank, I bought it. It was exactly what I've been looking for since I started driving with my new grandbaby. Like the grandma in the duo that invented this, I have arthritis in my thumbs. Many times, I have struggled to unlock the straps, almost to the point of panic. Because of the stay-home orders here, I haven't been able to use my new UnbuckleMe with my granddaughter in tow, but I tried it out without her in the seat, and it worked exactly as advertised. Can't wait to use it with my granddaughter!" —Margery Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in eight colors). 

    13. A vacuum LED light because it'll show you all the pet hairs, spilled kibble, human crumbs, kitty litter crystals, and dust bunnies that you probably didn't even notice were lurking on your "clean" floors.

    reviewer photo of a dimly lit corner that looks clean
    reviewer photo of the same corner with the light turned on and you can see lots of crumbs that need to be vacuumed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love being able to see all the dog hair on the floor. Makes vacuuming so satisfying." —Andrea H.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.