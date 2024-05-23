31 Products That’ll Bring So Much Joy For So Little Money

1. A stunning claw clip for anyone who loves romantic and whimsical hair accessories.
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei
Get two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 30 designs and in packs of three).
2. A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multistick to replace your blush, lipstick, *and* eyeshadow. It'll melt into your skin like an absolute dream, giving you the perfect pop of color.
Promising review: "Never liked blush until now. I’ve tried so hard to wear blush but it always looked wrong on me, no matter what color or brand. I got [Glistening Peach] a pink color that is so subtle it's almost imperceptible but it does something. I can put it on in seconds with no mirror and it will still look good." —Wednesday
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in six shades).
3. A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good, I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box, but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair, which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up, and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product. I have long, fine hair, but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
4. An ingenious two-sided travel cup that'll solve the problem of always having multiple drinks and not enough bag space or hands to hold them all. Fill one side with iced coffee and the other with water (or juice, tea, lemonade, soda, you name it) and go about your day hydrated and properly caffeinated.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and a coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available with a white or black lid).
5. A set of AirPods-compatible hooks because you hate to admit it but your expensive new earbuds have a habit of slipping and sliding out of your ears. And if you're someone who has recurring nightmares about losing your AirPods on a subway track or during a sweaty run, you can appreciate a bit more protection. Replacing those earbuds isn't cheap!
Promising review: "The hooks are comfortable and solve the problem of the earbuds falling out over and over again. An unexpected benefit is that the Pods can sit gently on the ear; no need to shove them inside to secure them. I can barely feel the Pods or the hooks. Glad I found these. They solve all problems. And I can wear my glasses while wearing them. Great price, too." —TutorMaven
Get them from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.52 (available in two scents).
7. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "I didn’t even know relief like this existed before now. For me, the worst part about nearing 40 is absolutely the hardened heels. They are so uncomfortable...forget unsightly, I don’t even care about that. My heels weren’t cracked and ugly or anything...just hard and uncomfortable. I had tried everything to soften my heels and get some relief from the annoying feeling, but nothing had worked. Finally, I saw this in a BuzzFeed article about items you must try! I was NOT disappointed. One bath later, and I’ve lost that quarter-inch thickness of just hard dead skin on each heel. As I was scraping, I could see the dead skin accumulating on the scrubber, and I was blown away. My feet feel amazing! I’ve been waiting for this for 10 years...I am so happy I gave this a try." —Lacey C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.49.
8. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer to touch up after a sweaty gym session. It's not worth toting that heavy, bulky (albeit beautiful) glass bottle in your purse or gym bag.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using it for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and, therefore, takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A pair of rainbow drip candles if you're looking for a little treat, looking to jazz up your space, looking for a unique gift, or just looking to add a quirky candle to your collection. As the wax melts, a colorful rainbow emerges! Oooooh!
10. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws, so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.