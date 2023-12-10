If You’ve Gotten Too Comfortable With All The Annoyances In Your Life, This Post Is For You

1. Some washing machine cleaning tablets that'll clean and freshen the inside while dissolving residue. You keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives?
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I noticed a funny smell in my laundry room and realized it was coming from my washer. I bought these and tried them the same day I got them. Ran the washer on hot and open the lid midway through to see the washer was full of gunk and debris and things that this cleaner brought up. Once the cycle was done there was no more smell. My washer was clean. This product is seriously amazing. I wish I found it sooner." —Amazon Customer
Get six tablets from Amazon for $11.95.
2. And a pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because the thought of having to spend another night chopping produce piece by piece makes you want to cry almost as much the onion you're about to dice will make you. Instead of spilling tears and dealing with fingers that reek for days, grab your brand-new veggie chopper and ~slice~ prep time in half.
Promising reviews: "I bought this to ease my chopping. I have a large family that I cook for and spending anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour sometimes just chopping things was extremely exhausting. I have used this multiple times since I've purchased this and I am grateful. It was easy to use and the clean up was a lot faster than normal." —Jameelah Sheffield
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
4. A bottle of dandruff shampoo so you can banish white flakes from your scalp. It's made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that'll tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A denture cleaner if your retainer is coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $20.81.
6. A set of kinda genius soda can covers for cutting down on all the fizzy drinks you're wasting (and all the money you're throwing away!) when you don't finish the can. Instead of having to toss half the liquid because it'll be flat the next day, just snap on a lid so your bubbles stay bubbly until you're ready to finish them.
Promising review: "Very solid product. It does exactly what it claims to do. It snaps on to any can I have easily, then opens and closes shut again for storage in my fridge. As you can see in my pictures, it’s leakproof when closed. I think it will be a great addition to my kitchen." —w_starling
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $12.55.
7. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A magnetic purse hanger to save you from having to place your bag on a dirty bathroom floor or sit with it on your lap at a restaurant.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $14.99 (available in four colors).
9. An odor-eliminating spray because your living room smells like cat pee thanks to your kitty urinating in the same corner. This'll lift stains and odors fast. Plus each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
11. A Souper Cube if weeknight dinners take you no less than an hour and a half to make (and that's not counting cleanup time!). This silicone freezing tray stores perfectly portioned soups, stews, sauces, and more so you can meal prep in bulk over the weekend and then freeze it in these trays. It's so easy to quickly grab them as needed and defrost them for an easy meal.
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.
You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank (Lori invested in the company!). This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and in a two-pack).
12. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser for anyone whose bread consistently gets moldy before they've finished the loaf. This will potentially prevent spoilage if you live alone and just don't go through a full-size loaf that quickly.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Great product and easy to get to the bread. No worries about spending time tying the bag. Just pop the lid on and go! I highly recommend it. It saves time for me. As a single mom with six kids, I love it." —Toni Drake
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four styles).
13. A Kindle strap that'll put a stop to the little annoyances that prevent you from being fully immersed in your novel. No more dropping your e-reader on your face (ouch!) or swiping to the next page too soon because your finger accidentally brushed the screen.
Promising review: "This thing has been on my shopping list for quite sometime because I really don’t wanna spend 11 bucks for a strap, but the annoyance of trying to hold my Kindle Paperwhite comfortably has become impossible to ignored. This strap can easily fix that problem. I don’t have to awkwardly support the kindle with my pinky finger or my palm any more, and the bracelets don’t seem to damage the bezels. The only worry is we don’t know how long before the elastic band wears out and loses hold." —Ruz0042
Get it from Amazon for $12.55.
14. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel to dissolve hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for 2–3 minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $88.
16. A mattress lifter so you can elevate your very heavy mattress and more easily tuck in the sheets. No more straining your back, propping your mattress awkwardly on your knee or shoulder, or calling in backup when it's time to make the bed.
Promising review: "We have a Tempur-pedic king size bed that is extremely heavy, which makes changing the sheets a very challenging chore! I came across this item and seeing it was a reasonable price and looked sturdy I thought I would give it a try. Well I am so VERY happy I did!!! It is extremely well made, light weight and tucks the bottom and top sheets under the heavy mattress with no effort! I am 71 years old with arthritis in both hands and the chore I hated is no longer a problem. Whoever invented this, I thank you VERY much!!! Job well done❤️!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
17. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three styles).
18. A slender storage cabinet for that odd bit of extra space between your toilet and the wall (or your toilet and the tub/shower) that is currently sitting unused because you're not sure what the heck will fit there.
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
Get it from Amazon for $16.85+ (available in seven sizes and nine colors).