30 Products So Great Reviewers Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good, I really miss the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box, but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through it, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product. I have long, fine hair, but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie



Get it from Amazon for $6.68.

