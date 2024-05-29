BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    31 Products With Reviews So Great You’ll Say, “OK, Me Next”

    *Pushes my way to the front of the line to get my hands on some ceiling fan filters and the beloved Grampa's Weeder*

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged, and dented cabinets and table quick as a flash. Plus, this method is a heck of a lot cheaper than actually replacing the wood or furniture piece, and using this polish on a regular basis can actually help keep the wood hydrated so it lasts longer.

    Before photo of table that's faded and has water damage and after photo of same table that has been polished and looks brand new
    Before photo of a scratched, worn cabinet and after photo of same cabinet that has been polished and has no noticeable scratches
    Promising review: "We’ve had a dining room table worn for seven years by young kids, strong disinfectant, and just general family abuse. I’ve wanted to get rid of it due to the massive wear and scratches. Used this per the instructions and the table looks nearly brand-new! Strongly recommend. If you’re on the fence, you won’t regret it." —Tyler Hanes

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    2. A two-piece knit set if it's Wednesday and you've already exhausted all the brain cells you've tasked with putting together a cohesive and professional-looking outfit. Elevate your fit with a pair of heels or loafers, and throw on a polished blazer. Et voila!

    Person in a beige outfit holding a white purse, ideal for a professional look
    Person taking mirror selfie wearing a black top and pants with sneakers. A cozy room setting is reflected in the background
    Promising review: "This set is divine. Truly. The length of the pants works well if I wear a high-heeled shoe. This is a very professional-looking set while also being wonderfully comfortable. Definitely recommend!" —caligander

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 11 colors).

    3. A Tub Topper because parents everywhere, bathtime is about to change forever. It attaches with suction cups to the lip of the tub and acts as a splash guard, toy tray, and a fun zone thanks to the flat surface, which allows for play.

    A bathtub filled with bubbles, featuring floating toys on the edge, in a bathroom setting for a shopping article
    Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna

    Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (available in three colors).

    4. A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!

    The black carbon filter attached to the blade of a ceiling fan
    Person holding three used carbon filters covered in dust
    Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.

    5. A pack of stain-removing pads that are up to the task of making pet stains *poof!* vanis. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!

    Reviewer photo of their dog's accident on a white carpet
    Same reviewer's carpet after two hours, showing that the stains have significantly lightened
    Same reviewer's carpet after the pad sat overnight, showing that the stain is no longer visible
    Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    6. A nail concealer to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.

    A close-up of a hand with neatly manicured nails
    A close-up photo of a hand with neatly manicured nails
    Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looked better than natural nails without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).

    Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!

    7. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).

    8. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months, and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99.

    9. standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is having to kneel for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.

    Gif showing how you press it into the ground where the weed is, then lean the handle at an angle (which pulls up the weed), until you pull the whole weed out
    Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.

    Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.

    Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99.

    10. And a crack weeder tool for satisfyingly clearing those pesky sidewalk weeds without your knuckles being scratched and bloodied afterward. This stainless steel tool is designed to get into tight sidewalk cracks and remove stubborn thistles, weeds, and moss with ease.

    Before and after view of a sidewalk, one side dirty and the other cleaned, with flower pots on the sides
    Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki

    Get it from Amazon for $19.94.

    11. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

    before and after photo showing the teeth-whitening pen dramatically whitened a reviewer's teeth
    Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.