29 Products That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

1. A portable 100-inch movie screen so you can move your family movie night outdoors. It's lightweight yet sturdy, large enough for everyone (and probably the neighbors) to see, and reviewers say setup takes mere minutes.
2. A portable George Foreman grill to make summer barbecues a possibility, even if you have an itsy bitsy teensy weensy balcony or backyard. This indoor/outdoor electric grill comes with a detachable stand (so you can even cook on a table) while still delivering delicious grill marks and char.
This comes with a nonstick coating and five adjustable temperature settings.
Promising review: "This is the perfect grill for my apartment balcony. It was easy to clean and it's really nonstick. In comparison to other brands, this actually heats up the plate instead of heating lights. It cooked really well and was very easy to install. I would definitely recommend to purchase this if you have a small balcony." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
3. A set of color-changing inflatable pool balls that'll entice you to actually get in the pool, even if it's just to pose with your new lights for Instagram. Each ball is solar-powered and will last about eight hours on a charge.
Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.
Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated and a few hours in the sun, they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical, hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson
Get a set of four from Amazon for $69.99.
4. A durable dog/kiddie pool for sweltering hot days when the only reasonable thing to do is hop in the pool. These are portable and fold down so you can store them in the garage for next summer. And reviewers say they're sturdy enough to stand up to pups roughhousing in them.
Promising review: "I am now the proud owner of THREE of these dog pools. I have an XXL, an XL, and an S pool for our backyard 'frogs' that wouldn't stay out of the big pools! Yes, I bought the frogs their own pool...that's how amazing these pools are! We had the XXL and XL pools out every day last summer (changed the water twice per week) and they were used daily by all three dogs. There have been no punctures of any sort or any issues at all with these pools, and my dogs can play pretty rough at times. The XXL pool was used for both the 2018 and 2019 summers with no issues. These pools are literally my dogs' favorite part of summer... I can't keep them out of them! As soon as we get back from a walk, they jump right in!" —Kate M
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five sizes).
5. Or an inflatable pool with a built-in bench if you dream of sunny days relaxing in a pool with a glass of sweet tea. Make that dream a reality, even if you have a small backyard!
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4, and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice-sized deck, and we spend a lot of time on the deck, so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up too much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using it on the deck). It has a drain plug, so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
6. A sunshade triangle because it creates some much-needed shade in your backyard. This heavy-duty sunshade is designed to block up to 95% of UV rays while shielding you from the sun to keep you cool.
Promising review: "My pool is awesome when it gets into the 100s of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day." —The Tiki Lab
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in a variety of colors and sizes).
7. A folding balcony bar so you can enjoy the spring breeze and sunlight even if you have an itty bitty balcony. There's zero assembly required; just slide it over your deck rails and enjoy your new spot!
Pure Wood Design is a small business run by carpenter Ömer, who has over 40 years of woodworking experience.
Promising review: "Best idea for a balcony. Really well-made product, and I could not be happier. Heavier and stronger than what you're thinking." —Scotty Smith
Get it from Pure Wood Design on Etsy for $73.50+ (originally $98; available in 11 sizes and 10 colors).
8. An umbrella light to provide some much-needed overhead lighting when the sun sets but your fam is in the middle of an intense Uno game.
Promising review: "When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings. AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow rather than a spotlight on your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater, and it survived! For just $10, it is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." —LouiseN
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. And a pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights that'll illuminate all the dark areas outside your home. Attach them to deck railings, on the side of your stairs, to your fence, and wherever else it's a little spooky at night.
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ
Get 16 from Amazon for $32.95+ (available in white or multicolored versions).