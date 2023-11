29 Problem-Solving Pet Products That'll Save The Day When You've Tried Everything Else

Promising review: "A GIFT FROM HEAVEN!! We have three dogs who sometimes have accidents. We’ve tried EVERYTHING — steam cleaning, sprays, you name it. Nothing has worked...UNTIL NOW!! I open the package above the stain and pour the extra solution on the stain before I stomp the pad down. I leave the pad for several hours (not quite 24 hours) and the stains are GONE!! I’ll using nothing else after these!!!" —Miko Furusushi

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.