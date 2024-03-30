There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 34 Problem-Solving Products

1. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
Promising review: "I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor (I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me (I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." —daydoo72
2. A kids art frame for both 1) properly showing off your budding artist's latest creation, and 2) creating some hidden storage for your kiddo's growing oeuvre (so you don't have to throw away the stick figure family drawing your child just handed you when they hand you a new masterpiece in approximately five minutes).
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid or my second. Now I'm on my third, and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them, and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
3. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) so you can enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
4. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is kneeling for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
5. A tiny toenail brace if you're dealing with the pain and annoyance of ingrown toenails. It's designed to help lift the curved nail and help relieve pain and pressure — and you may see results in just a few days.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
Promising review: "I have had problems with ingrown nails, especially on my big toes, for 50+ years. I've tried everything, and over the last decade, I ended up soaking the nails in warm water and then putting a wisp of cotton under each. It was not great, but better than nothing. Then I tried CurveCorrects and found they actually work. For this, I am delighted." —Michael Cieslak
6. A set of snap-on sheet labels that'll spare you the annoyance of unraveling your neatly wrapped bed linens only to realize you grabbed the queen-size sheets instead of the king. Rookie mistake!
Snap On Bedding Label is a small business run by Sunny Williams, a busy mom who wanted to spend less time finding the right sheets. The best part? The snap-on labels don't require sewing or ironing, won't damage your sheets, and can be reused when your old sheets need to be replaced.
Promising review: "These little snap tags have helped me organize my linen closet in a way I never thought possible! We have white sheets for every size bed in our home and now I can tell the twins from the doubles and the queens from the kings! A tight snap that allows the sheets to go into the washer still tagged — genius!" —Janine Molinaro
7. A pack of adhesive sensory strips to discreetly keep your fingers busy during class or a stressful work meeting.
8. An expanding shower liner for anyone whose shower feels like a 1-by-1-foot box. *raises hand* This genius liner curves away from your body so you feel like you have more space and you're not constantly pushing away a shower curtain that blows toward you.
Promising review: "Wow! This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a tiny bathroom in a old apartment building with an untreated window that needs to be covered with a shower curtain inside my shower. Every time you'd shower you would be attacked by curtains from both sides. That is until I purchased this curtain. It gives so much more room in the shower like a curved shower rod, but without all that hardware and work associated with it. It's weighted enough so it doesn't move. I'm not longer attacked by my shower curtains. I 100% would purchase again" —Brittany Hopkins
9. A 2-in-1 mascara and strengthening serum so you can coat every. single. lash. No more contorting your arm and tilting your head to the back and the side, thanks to this mascara's adjustable wand. Just twist the wand to your desired curve!
Promising review: "This product is so universal, it works on all types of lashes. The finish is so nice, lengthening and volumizing, and DOESN'T CLUMP. And on top it’s a lash serum and tubing mascara! Daily essential." —K. Ali
10. And a mascara remover you can use at the end of the day because it'll lift even the most stubborn waterproof formulas with ease. You apply it just like mascara!
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
11. Some Sock Ons if you're tired of the little one wriggling out of their socks. These stretchy sleeves sit over their sock, preventing them from kicking or tugging off their socks, thus saving you the annoyance of coming home from the park only to notice baby has one (or even two!) fewer socks than when you left this morning.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid, and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there, and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much so that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off nonstop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day, and with these, they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now, so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
12. A water dispenser leveler that'll probably elicit a literal "OMG" from you now that you know there is a solution to the annoying problem of it being nearly impossible to fully fill a glass with water from the fridge because of the current angle of the spout.
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.
Promising reviews: "Game changer for our fridge. We had to adjust our shelves a bit, but it was way worth it to have this thing fit!" —Alex McGee
"This has made getting water from my refrigerator much easier for my grandkids and me." —Susan
13. An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist to keep your precious noggin protected without feeling greasy. It's water-resistant for 80 minutes, which is perfect if you're going to the beach or for a long run outside.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
14. A "flossing toothbrush" with two types of bristles: flossing bristles that are 10 times thinner for really getting into the grooves between your teeth and regular firm bristles that are designed to last longer than the nylon bristles your current toothbrush probably has. Reviewers say it's gentle yet effective, even on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS.
Promising review: "Having been a dental assistant for over 30 years, I found this to be the best brush ever. I am 69 years old and have never had a cavity (genetic and maintenance). For the past 30 years I have used electric toothbrushes. They worked great, but I like Dr. P's brush because of the flossing like bristles. It's also the perfect size for a quick brush for each quadrant. Also, since taste buds are replaced every four days brushing your tongue is important to keep your breath fresh and food will taste better. Everybody brush now! Great idea from a dentist!" —BenK
