BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Even If You’re Thinking, “Ugh, Another Prime Day,” We Think You’ll Find Something To Buy In This Post

    We dare you to peruse this list and *not* add something to your cart.

    by Melanie Aman, Jessica Hall, Amber Usher

    Popular products from this list

    • A MacBook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price ever!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

      View in list

    • Or a Shark vacuum for 32% off that's designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

      View in list

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 24% off (that's the lowest price they've ever been!) for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's Transparency mode when you want to still be able to hear what's going on around you — like when Mom screams that it's time for dinner.

    reviewer holding the open airpods case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. Or a pair of regular Apple AirPods for 31% off, because making the switch to the wireless earbud life is absolutely worth it. These will give you up to five hours of listening with a single charge, so you can roam around your house jamming to your favorite playlists without disturbing anyone.

    Reviewer holding Apple AirPods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried several 'cheaper' imitations of AirPods and they were just ok. I have been waiting to get these and let me tell you, I’m sold. THESE ARE GREAT! As soon as I got them, I had to try them out. First of all, they paired with my iPhone XR, almost instantly. All I had to do was have my phone open and near the AirPods, while they were still in the charging case, open the lid and within seconds they paired! It displays the charge of both the AirPods and the case on your phone, too! Super cool! I selected one of my favorite Classic Rock bands and started jamming. The sound quality was awesome!" —Todd B

    Price: $89 (originally $129)

    3. A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off that'll bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Random Middle-aged Woman

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 50% off right now)

    4. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks for 43% off that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

    5. A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off to lighten your smile and remove up to 14 years of teeth stains sans the exorbitant dentist bill.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

    Price: $29.99 (originally $45.99)

    6. A Roomba robot vacuum for 33% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $199.99 (originally $299.99)

    7. Or a Shark vacuum for 32% off that's designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    8. Or! a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 43% off designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

    9. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off to give you the encouragement you need to keep your teeth cleaned. It has a daily personal coaching feature to make sure you've scrubbed every tooth with the right amount of pressure.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

    Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) Clip the coupon for an extra $20 off!

    10. A Dyson Purifier Cool for 37% off that works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

    11. A MacBook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price ever!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

    reviewer photo of their gold-colored laptop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of Macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and gray finishes)

    12. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for 40% off because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones you've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade your sleeping situation.

    two fluffy bed pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased them two years ago. They are the most wonderful and comfy pillows I've ever had. When I read the reviews saying they washed up badly, I was ready to buy new ones. Lo and behold, I washed them and dried them in the dryer, and they turned out great. I just have the older type stackable washer and dryer set, not large, just regular sized. I put both pillows in the washer on gentle, then put both pillows in the dryer. I ran the dryer on medium heat and ran the cycle several times, just to make sure. I'm happy they turned out so well 'cause I love these pillows!" —Terry Rune

    Price: $36.59+ (originally $60.99+; available in Standard/Queen or King sizing — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price).

    13. An odor-eliminating spray for 31% off to lift stains and odors fast. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.

    The spray
    Amazon

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Price: $13.98 (originally $19.97)

    14. An XXL Philips airfryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.95)

    15. The original Peloton bike — it's 24% off (that's $350 off) — if you've been tempted for years to invest in one. This is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    16. Or a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike for 50% off to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

    Price: $999 (originally $1,999)

    17. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    18. A Waterpik flosser for 50% off whose 10 settings will ensure you get a custom (and thorough) clean. Use this for just one minute everyday for healthy gums that'll make your dentist proud.

    the white waterpik water flosser on a bathroom sink counter
    Amazon

    Reviewers with braces say this a great flossing method for them!

    Promising review: "I have been using this for a couple of months now and have to say I love this Waterpik. I have had dental work done and I put a little salt in a glass with some warm water and mix then put in my Waterpik. This really helps with healing my gums and keeps food out of any spaces that can get food stuck. The flosser part works great and you will not be disappointed." —H. Ginn

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    19. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns)

    20. An allergy supplement for 30% off so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $14.67+ (originally $20.97+; available in five styles)

    21. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 35% off for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer&#x27;s cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Price: $11.99 (originally $18.49)

    22. A massage gun for up to 55% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.

    reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)

    23. The Kindle Paperwhite for up to 32% off — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, weeks-long battery life!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer loves hers:

    "I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! And btw, if you are a current Kindle-owner, you can save 20% by trading in your old one!"

    Promising review: "I LOVE kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

    Price: $94.99 (originally $139.99; $114.99 with an ad-free lock screen)

    24. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.

    the packaging
    Amazon

    Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple and Classic Original

    Price: $12.59 (originally $17.99)

    25. An overnight lip mask for up to 30% off if you're looking for all-day hydration in just a few simple swipes. And it's infused with vitamin C to exfoliate dry flakes.

    model holding small pink tub of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help prevent dryness or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by Day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and it works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference longwear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

    Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in four flavors)

    26. And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

    Model applying Laneige lip balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

    27. A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off plus an additional 10% off coupon (!) so you can enjoy ~aethetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). it even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.

    reviewer&#x27;s ice with five star review text &quot;tiktok made me buy it&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

    Price: $16.19+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors — don't forget to clip the coupon for this price)

    28. The Samsung Frame TV for up to 33% off if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.99 for the 55-inch size (originally $1,497.99)

    29. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off plus an additional 5% off coupon that'll have you feeling like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.75 (originally $39.99)

    30. A classic Levi's denim jacket for up to 48% off you can wear as is or make your own with patches and pins galore.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

    Price: $46.28+ (originally $89.50+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X, and 16 styles)

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    31. A Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

    Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text &quot;ah-maz-ing!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

    Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

    32. KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers for 35% off (it holds 3.5 quarts!) — they take up less counter space but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mixer compared to the full size
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Price: $246.99 (originally $379.99; available in nine colors)

    33. The Apple Watch SE for 20% off if you've been eyeing a smart watch forever — now's your chance to snag one on sale. This one comes with the basic fitness, sleep, and health tracking features and fits seamlessly within your existing Apple ecosystem: It can take calls, receive texts and notifications, and works with Apple Pay.

    the watch on a reviewer&#x27;s wrist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wasn’t sure if I wanted to purchase an Apple Watch at first. But I gave in and purchased one and im really happy I did. Honestly hands down one of the best purchases I made. You can receive and send texts as well as calls on the Watch. You can control your music on your phone from your watch. The alarm on the watch is my all time favorite thing about the watch it actually wakes me up. The workout and the heart rate detection on the watch is amazing. It’s perfect for people that workout or have a job that would allow you to wear an Apple Watch to work." —Sydnie

    Price: $199.99 (originally $249.99+; available in two band sizes, two display sizes, and four colors)

    34. A set of magnetic building tiles for 47% off because we can confirm that it will keep your little one's attention. The magnets make it so easy to build with and the bright colors are just so fun! This isn't a gift that they'll forget within a few days or play with the box more than the actual toy.

    A child&#x27;s creation using the tiles on a couch while they stand in front of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been told 'Best gift ever' from parents and children and my grandchildren as well. It keeps the little ones very occupied and improves their building skills. Love these magnetic tiles❤️." —Rhonda G.

    Price: $31.99 (originally $59.98)

    35. THE Amazon Coat for up to 41% off because if you don't have one yet then you're def missing out! Over 19,000 reviewers love it (as well as multiple people on the BuzzFeed Shopping team). It's super cute, super warm, and on a super good deal.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, amazon.com

    PS! This is available for Prime Try Before You Buy!

    Promising review: "I moved from Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The winters here are long and can be very harsh. Lots of snow, ice (don’t even get me started on the ice) and sub zero temps. I was not very prepared for the winters when I first got here.. I bought a $50 puffer jacket thinking that would be warm. It had faux fur on the hood and faux fur=warm right? Silly me. I searched for a down winter jacket and I saw this had good reviews. Well, let me tell you.. it far exceeded my expectations. It fits great, has lots of pockets, but the main thing is it’s so WARM!! I took a walk when I received it and it was -7 outside and I was not even a little cold. Well, at least not the parts of me the jacket covers. I know this sounds silly but I like my life more since I bought this jacket because now I know I don’t have to be completely miserable for 3-4 months of the year." —Stephlk1

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $149.99+; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors/patterns)

    36. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers for up to 40% off that are sure to be your new go-to kicks. Not only are they cute and versatile, but they're extremely comfy and lightweight, too! The Cloudfoam memory sockliner molds to your foot to make it feel like your walking on actual clouds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

    Price: $44.82+ (originally $75; available in women's sizes 5–11 and 38 colors/styles)

    37. An Echo Dot for 54% off so you can ask Alexa to stream your favorite music, read the news, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    38. A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for $100 off that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while you're watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!

    Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $399 (originally $499 — don't forget to clip the $100 off coupon to see this price at checkout)

    39. A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% for helping you achieve a delicious sear and crust you won't get on a regular nonstick skillet. It'll just get better the more you use it and is basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.

    The cast-iron with a breakfast hash in it
    amazon.com

    Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

    Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

    Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)

    And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.

    40. A stainless-steel semi-automatic espresso machine for 25% — that's a huge savings of almost $200. It's got a built-in grinder, intuitive digital temperature controls, and a milk-frothing steam wand making it an all-in-one solution for brewing cafe-quality drinks from the comfort of your kitchen.

    a reviewer photo of the espresso machine on a countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in silver and black)

    41. A mock-neck bodysuit for up to 54% off that'll function as both a stylish top *and* a warm base layer, as well as allow you to bring back some of your favorite summer dresses you thought it was too cold to wear. Reviewers swear it's surprisingly comfortable, so you won't feel like you're being sawed in half.

    reviewer wearing the white bodysuit under a black mini skirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It fits AMAZINGLY and I cannot emphasize that enough. The material feels very high quality and it has a bit of a stretch to where the shirt is form-fitting and super comfortable. I have very long arms and was afraid that the sleeves might be a bit short, but no! Also, the clasp at the bottom is not stressed at all and I can't actually feel that it is there, like it should be. I'm very happy and satisfied with this purchase. :D" —Madison Beard

    Price: $17.49+ (originally $38; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors)

    If the mock neck isn't your style, check out the rest of Mangopop's stylesthey're up to 58% off!

    42. An Osmo Little Genius starter kit for up to 50% off because it makes learning fun. It connects to your iPad and teaches skills such as social-emotional cues, pre-drawing, problem solving, and experimentation while also requiring off-screen interaction and play for kids ages 3 to 5.

    the contents of the kit, which include character pieces, alphabet pieces, and more
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got this for my 4-year-old niece who is glued to her iPad. I wanted her to have a more active way to play with it. Osmo's Little Genius fits the bill. So far she's loving the squiggles and ABC games, and I like that it takes action OFF the screen to play. Also nice that it kinda bridges a gap between kiddo's desire to draw/write and the fined tuned motor skills necessary to do so that don't come along til later. The pieces all seem well constructed and durable. Just a matter of keeping them in the little containers Osmo provides." —Laura Liebman

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPad and Fire and with four or six games)

    43. A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Price: $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in two colors)

    44. Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are up to 53% off for ultra fast charging: Just five minutes or charging gets you up to three hours of playtime — so helpful when you don't have time for a full charge but don't want to be without your tunes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

    Price: $94.05+ (originally $149.95+; available in four colors)

    45. Up to 51% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

    The AeroGarden in sage
    Amazon

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $79.95 (originally $164.95+; available in two colors)

    46. A professional-level grooming kit for 29% off if you're tired of the stress of a trip to the groomers. This at-home kit comes with a grooming brush, a deshedding tool, a trimming tool, a nozzle head, and a cleaning brush so you can accomplish any grooming task you need without causing you or your pet any unnecessary anxiety. But the best part is the built-in vacuum and collecting container, which means that as you brush them, loose hairs are sucked up right away, so you don't have to brush and then vacuum.