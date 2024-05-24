35 Somewhat Mundane Things That You Absolutely Should Have In Your Home

1. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) to enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A pack of towel clips that'll prevent kids and pets from pulling down the towel. Or, maybe you have neither of those things, yet your hand and kitchen towels always end up on the ground.
4. A touch-up paint pen so you can fill in minor chips or paint over stains in tight areas where a larger brush simply wouldn't fit. It's also great for detail work; reviewers rave about it, especially for line and stencil work.
Slobproof is a woman-owned small business.
Promising reviews: "Works great, no mess! This was easy to use to touch up our son's bedroom corner walls." —Elizabeth
"Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints, and so far, they've stayed usable without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy but these pads are up to the task. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try them out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let them sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow, the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
6. Some Command cord bundlers if your house is full of gadgets and gizmos aplenty and their cords are ugly and sprawled over every surface of your home. Tie them up neatly and stick 'em to your devices so you never have to go rooting around for a rubber band.
Promising review: "I’ve only used it on a few appliances, but the one getting the most action would be the one on our coffee maker. It can’t be adhered to surfaces that get hot (like a slow cooker), so I was able to find a spot that doesn’t when we use it, and it has held up great so far. I’ve been using it for a few months, and so far, so good. I hate having cords trailing around on the counter, and this helped fix that. Worth the investment." —TravelBuff
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $13.18.
7. An easily washable drip catcher to prevent the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall from turning into a puddle after you wash the dishes. This absorbent mat sits snugly around your faucet so the back section of your sink area stays dry.
Hustle & Sew is a small business based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
8. A vacuum LED light for showing you all the pet hairs, spilled kibble, human crumbs, kitty litter crystals, and dust bunnies that you probably didn't even notice were lurking on your "clean" floors.
9. Some bedsheet tags that'll simplify both the bed-making and sheet-storing processes. Instead of wondering if this is the queen or king-size sheets or laying out the flat sheet only to realize it's turned the wrong way, you'll just...like...know...immediately.
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555
Get four labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $13.75+ (available in larger sets and 10 styles).
10. A wood polish and conditioner so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged, and dented cabinets, bed frame, and armoire as quick as a flash. Plus, this method is a heck of a lot cheaper than actually replacing the wood or furniture piece, and using this polish on a regular basis can actually help keep the wood hydrated so it lasts longer.
Promising review: "What is this sorcery?! I've been slowly replacing my hand-me-down furniture with mid-century beauties. The pieces I can afford are in good but not perfect shape. There are scratches, dents, scuffs etc. This stuff is MAGIC. It doesn't help the physical dents, obviously, but it virtually erases the color defects so your eyes don't even register the damage. I bought this after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article about must-have household care products, and this really is essential. After I used it on my bedroom suite, I tried it on my door frames, and WOW. My house is old, built in the '60s, and the tired, worn-down wood has come back to life! This is a long-term relationship, and I will always have some on hand." —Lisa McCool
Get it from Amazon for $9.64.
11. A mold and mildew remover gel because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately, when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. And a bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray if your cleaning fantasies usually involve watching soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
13. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that's meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it's 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).