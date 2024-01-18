33 Things You *Shouldn’t* Buy If You Want To Continue To Live In Filth In 2024

1. A mold and mildew remover because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. If your brain is filled with images of your dirty shower grout every time you close your eyes and try to relax...you definitely need this.
Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
2. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
3. A drain clog remover that'll conquer the hair monster in your shower drain, simultaneously impressing and disgusting you. Or you can let the hair glob remain in the pipes and at some point your shower will turn into a bath. Fun!
Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those 5-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! I saved my prize hairball on the shower floor to show my husband because I knew he would be as skeptical as I was. We both agree it looks like a small raccoon or a large squirrel lying helplessly on my shower floor. It's a grisly, messy, smelly and oh-so-rewarding job." —Chocolate and Chips
4. An air purifier for anyone who's felt personally victimized by seasonal allergies. This bad boy removes dander, mold, dust, and pollen in the air to help you breathe better.
Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz
5. A fizzing toilet tablet if you would be perfectly happy to never touch a dirty toilet brush again. These'll make your dream a reality. It's basically a sanitizing bath bomb that disinfects your toilet.
Pardo Naturals is a Black-owned and woman-owned small business helmed by Rita Pardo, a mom who was looking for natural hair, body, and home products that wouldn't irritate her daughter's severe eczema.
For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (although that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!), but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet and let it do its thing. It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup.
Preorder six tablets from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).
6. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
Promising review: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer
7. A mattress vacuum because the last time you cleaned your mattress was...? The answer is never. This loosens dust and dirt lodged in your mattress and sucks it up, catching itty bitty particles.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical of this device but was so impressed by the videos that I saw, I ordered one. It proved to work just as advertised. I did my bedding first. I was amazed what came off my quilts and sheets. Then I did my two love seat recliners in my family room. Again, I was surprised. I thought I had a clean house and boy was I surprised in places." —Bill Dalby
8. A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged, and dented cabinets and table quick as a flash. Plus, this method is a heck of a lot cheaper than actually replacing the wood or furniture piece, and using this polish on a regular basis can actually help keep the wood hydrated so it lasts longer.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
9. A Sun Joe pressure washer that'll make cleaning...dare I say...fun. You'll be ~blown away~ by the results.
Promising review: "Great product at a good price. Used this power washer to wash my stucco house for pre painting. Unit worked as advertised. Fairly quiet, but yet powerful sprayer. Great customer service and would highly recommend this product to anyone." —Boy Wonder CTS
10. A carpet cleaner for getting rid of that questionable stain on your white carpet that's been taunting you and besting every other carpet cleaner you've ever tried — well, every carpet cleaner but this one.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. We have a 1.5-year-old puppy and have make several futile attempts to clean up carpet stains from her potty training days. Another dog owner clued us into this, and we cannot believe we didn't buy it sooner. Seriously, the same night this arrived, I spilled an entire bottle of beer on white carpet (oops), grabbed the Folex, sprayed a bunch onto the stain, massaged it into the carpet with my finger tips, and blotted with a damp towel. You can't see ANY remnant of a stain. I've also attacked old stains (like one-plus year old) and saw the same results. Seriously, buy this!!!" —AKM
11. A gel dust cleaner if there's a crumb stuck between your R and T keys or dust on your car's air vents and it's bugging the heck out of you. Smushing this lemon-scented slime on your keyboard is weirdly soothing and the end result is dust-free keys.
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. Just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean scent — no smell, no residue left on the surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75
12. A toilet tank cleaner to obliterate hard water deposits and ugly stains in your toilet's water tank.
Promising review: "I moved to a new (well not exactly new — the building is about 50 years old) NJ apartment three years ago and I loved it then and still love it today. But there's one serious issue at the time I moved in: my toilet tank. Three years ago just for curiosity's sake I lifted the cover and I nearly fainted after what I peeked inside. It seemed the tank was never cleaned since it was first installed. I tried to clean it out using vinegar. No use. Scrub it with Comet? Forget it. Straight bleach? Worked a bit but a waste of time. Happily I came across this product. After two applications I allowed the tank to marinate (soak) overnight. After I lifted the cover in the morning, what a shock!!! The entire tank looked SO MUCH CLEANER THAN NEVER BEFORE. This is a gift from the toilet gods. Now I have the cleanest toilet tank than any in my entire building for sure :) Very happy and totally satisfied with this cleaner and I'll purchase it again if needed from Amazon. You won't be disappointed with this amazing yucky tank cleaner." —IZZY
13. An odor-eliminating spray because the smell of pee wafting from your carpet — even though you've diligently cleaned up after every pet mess — makes relaxing in the living room near impossible. Each spray releases bacteria that feeds on the ammonia left behind after your pet's accidents, eliminating the urine completely and deterring your pet from peeing in the same spot again.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
