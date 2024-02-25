Just 43 Kitchen Products That Will *Not* Leave You With Buyer's Remorse

1. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker so you can magically transform frozen fruit into the dreamiest dessert. Reviewers swear it has the texture of ice cream or sorbet. And it's great for folks who have dietary restrictions.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $33.75.
2. An easily washable drip catcher to prevent the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall from turning into a puddle after you wash the dishes. This absorbent mat sits snugly around your faucet so the back section of your sink area stays dry.
Hustle & Sew is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
3. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets that'll ensure your foods emerge perfectly cooked instead of still raw or burned to a crisp because you guesstimated the cook time.
Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl
Get them from Amazon for $6.75+ (available in two colors).
4. A Souper Cube if weeknight dinners take you no less than an hour and a half to make (and that's not counting cleanup time!). This silicone freezing tray stores perfectly portioned soups, stews, sauces, and more so you can meal prep in bulk over the weekend and then freeze it in these trays. It's so easy to quickly grab them as needed and defrost them for an easy meal.
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.
You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank (Lori invested in the company!). This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
5. A 15-piece set of airtight food containers for helping you achieve a pantry that looks a professional organized it. Sure, pasta is great and all but aren't you tired of buying boxes of spaghetti only to realize you had an unopened box shoved in the back of your cupboard? This'll help you figure out what you do and don't have at a glance.
Promising review: "I have tried other brands of containers for airtight storage but they are a hassle to clean. This system is fantastic for an airtight seal yet easy to clean. I like the variety of sizes, the cute labels, and the chalk marker. I will be ordering more!" —mds2006
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A pair of meat shredder claws because pulling apart pounds of pork with two measly forks is not efficient or fun.
Promising review: "I just made 26 pounds of pork butt for a large family gathering. Several months ago I did the same thing and my husband and I shredded it together with four forks. We scorched our hands repeatedly and it took over 70 minutes. I looked at several shredding forks and settled in on these and I sure am glad I did! They are solid, light, and sharp. They are not hollow on the back side so meat doesn't get stuck in them. It didn't take long to get the hang of them. They double as handles to pick the large 8.5 pounds of butts with which was very nice. They really do become extensions of your hands! I had read reviews that said that these don't let you get meat shredded finely but that was certainly not my experience. Although I haven't used them on other sorts of meat yet, this pork was fall-off-the bone tender and it shredded very finely for me. And it did it so fast! I shredded all 26 pounds by myself in less than 30 minutes and didn't burn my hands once. I wish I hadn't waited so long to get these...It really does beat the two-fork system!" —L. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
7. A truly ~egg-cellent~ rapid egg cooker so you can enjoy an omelet (or a soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled egg as well as poached eggies — so many options!) in mere minutes. The best part = no supervision necessary, and you won't dirty a single pan.
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I ordered it but use it constantly. I live in barracks and do not have a stove. I bought it for boiled eggs but use it much more for breakfast burritos. Super easy. Butter tray, put in egg and water, press the button, and walk away. By time I'm dressed for work it's ready. Throw it in a tortilla and walk out with it. More nutritious than Pop-Tarts. It does hard-boiled eggs well but don't assume thats all its good for. Great for college kids, military people, traveling workers, or anyone without access to a full kitchen." —a.l.s
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven colors).
Check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more deets!
8. A set of oven liners that'll catch crumbs before they can permanently attach themselves to your oven and create a big freaking mess you'll spend hours cleaning. Raise your hand if you hate cleaning your oven. Great. Now take that same hand and click the "add to cart" button.
Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" —Hpg
Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A silverware sorter if you cringe every time you open the drawer and see your forks, knives, and spoons spilling out of their tray.
Promising review: "I bought two of these because I have a disgusting amount of toddler/baby silverware along with regular silverware. Since I put these in, WOW does my drawer look organized and empty. I get compliments all the time." —Melanie slinger
Get it from Amazon for $8.89.
10. A two-tier sliding shelf for anyone who has kitchen cabinets that are to absolutely never be opened for fear of triggering an avalanche of junk. These durable baskets are up to the task of corralling all the random bits and bobs you own, so every bit of storage space is usable.
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sectionals' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $17.42+ (available in four colors, with or without dividers, and in multi-packs).
11. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier because it makes getting rid of leftover grease easier than whatever method you're using right now. Simply sprinkle the powder in your remaining oil while it's still hot, let it cool, and then scoop it into the trash.
FryAway is a woman-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A space-saving grater and slicer set so you don't have to invest in bulky and expensive individual versions. (You probs don't have the room in your tiny kitchen anway!) It comes with a slicer, medium grater, and coarse grater, and the base serves as both a storage container (when it's in use) and a handy receptacle for sliced zucchini, grated cheese, etc.
Promising review: "Easy to use and several different option for cutting your vegetables as needed. Sharp blades and it’s a plus to hold everything you slice or dice in its container. Exactly what I needed. Very well made and easy to use. My go-to in my kitchen for my vegetables." —Giselle
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.