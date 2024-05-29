32 Things For All Of Those Unexpected Problems That Come With A Dog

1. A pet hair roller if you were fully expecting to deal with some shedding...but you weren't prepared for how much shedding dogs do...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "I have a short-haired dog that sheds like no other. No amount of grooming can keep it at bay. She’s part of the fam and always goes on the couch. I have a couch that is a woven material and it literally collects attracts and holds onto any amount of dog hair it can. The ChomChom is such a life-saver. I quickly use it daily and the amount of hair I pull off the couch is unreal. I love that it isn’t wasteful and you don’t have a bunch of lint sheets to manage. This thing works so well! Put it in your cart immediately!" —Audrey Kon
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
2. A creamy paw butter because, surprise, they get dry hands too. This balm moisturizes dry, cracked paws and snoots and is safe if licked or swallowed.
Promising review: "We live in Chicago and the winters are brutal on our black lab's paws. The salt and snow were cracking his pads and although our dog wasn't whining or showing any pain, there is no way that a crack in his pad felt good. We put this on his paws once a day and noticed an improvement. We would take him out to play fetch and apply it the second we came back inside while he was still tired and panting so that he wouldn't lick it all off. It worked well enough that we'll buy it again next winter." —Todd Snyder
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
3. A pet tag silencer to put an end to the grating jingle jangle of your dog's tags.
Promising review: "If you hate listening to your pet's tags clink and jingle, save yourself the pain and just order this tag silencer, you will love it. My husband loathes the sound of clicking dog tags and would perpetually take our dogs collar off. This tag silencer has solved that issue. We keep three tags on our dogs collar: ID tag with contact info, rabies tag, and city license tag. All three fit with no issue and no jingle. There is definitely room for more tags. It is easy to attach to the collar and once it's on, you don't have to mess with it again (unless you add or take tags off obviously). This was the second one we purchased for our dog. The first one lasted roughly 2.5 years on a growing puppy. Our dog is pretty active so it survived lake swimming, hiking, rough play with other dogs, etc. It also survived hot summers and cold winters, but our dog prefers winters spent under a blanket next to the heater vent. We have recommend to family and friends and they all love it. I also work in a veterinary office and recommend it to clients who complain about the clinking of tags." —Work hard, play hard.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in two colors).
4. A crate training toy so you can help your pupper be more comfortable in their crate. It's attaches to the crate's walls and is the perfect surface for a smear of peanut butter or a frozen treat they can lick or gnaw, which can help reduce their stress.
Promising review: "Our puppy loves this! We used it to lure her into her crate and be comfortable spending time in there. The licking is self-soothing, and it is great having something cold for her sore mouth while she is teething. She hasn’t been biting or chewing on it, but having something cold has stopped her from chewing up other items! We are also in a humid climate where the average temperatures have been in the high 90s and low 100s so having something cold to cool her off really helps. We purchased other similar items (like lick mats) but they have not worked nearly as well, and they don’t have a cover! The cover is key to being able to freeze this and keep it clean between uses." —LadyTodd
Get it from Amazon for $33.89+ (available in three colors).
5. Some calming bites for high-strung and high-energy pets that are designed to comfort and soothe without causing drowsiness. Use them before a long car ride if you know travel winds up your dog. Or give them a chew after dinner to help settle them before bed and prevent some 11 p.m. living room zoomies.
Promising review: "We have two Great Dane puppies that get a burst of energy every day around 6 p.m. They run full speed through the house. We send them outside to play but it still doesn’t make them tired. We bought the calming treats and started giving them to the puppies around 6 p.m. and by 6:30 they were laying on the couch sleeping." —Smokey
Get it from Amazon for $29.67+ (available in two flavors).
6. A cleansing wrinkle cream that'll wash away tear stains and prevent moisture from building up in skin folds. This is especially useful for squishy-faced breeds — like Frenchies, bulldogs, and pugs — but long-haired breeds can also benefit too.
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! My baby has wrinkles on top of wrinkles. This product has saved him! He was rubbing his face so hard on things to scratch in between his wrinkles that his whole face would break out and get irritated and his tail pocket gets so yeasty, red, and irritated. I put this product in every little crevice he has. It is soooo amazing!! We don’t ever travel without it! I will forever buy this product. Lifesaver!" —Heather Erin
Get it from Amazon for $18.75.
7. A breath-freshing spray for dogs because your pooch's breath is HOT AND STANKY but you know there's no way you're getting within 5 feet of them while holding a toothbrush.
Promising review: "It makes a noticeable difference. My puppy has stinky breath sometimes so I decided to try this. It is pretty easy to administer when he decides to be cooperative. It definitely helps to tone down the doggy breath and he seems to not mind the flavor either. All in all, worth the buy." —Jenna D
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. A slow feeder bowl so you can stop your dog from inhaling their meal in a minute flat. These ridged bowls can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and encourage your dog's foraging skills to keep their mind active.
Promising review: "We adopted a sweet three-legged 50-pound Dutch shepherd from the Humane Society recently. Her former two homes were bad, and she had to fight for her food. Because of this, she has crazy food aggression and inhales her food in a regular bowl. A friend recommended this bowl to us and it is FAB-U-LOUS! We mix up some homemade dog food (wet) along with grain-free kibble and spread it around the bowl. Our girl takes FAR longer to eat now. I'm guessing around five to seven minutes? The bowl works best on a smooth, noncarpeted surface as it has grip on the bottom. This ensures that the bowl doesn't slide around. It is also heavy duty, durable plastic that can go in the dishwasher (if I hand clean it, I soak in soapy water and scour with kitchen scrubber). Great product! I highly recommend this bowl for your fur baby too." —Shan the Painter
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four sizes and ten colors).
9. A leakproof dog water bottle for keeping your pooch hydrated without wasting water. Hold down the button and tilt the bottle horizontally until water flows into the built-in bowl. Once Buddy has had his fill, the water will flow back into the bottle until he's thirsty again.
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park...for some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
10. A no-spill water bowl that'll prevent your pooch from splashing and slopping water all over your floor. Water flows only when your pet's tongue touches the floating disk in the center, and the sides are also raised to prevent water from spilling out if you were to accidentally bump the bowl.
11. Some rear end wipes if your dog is boot-scootin' around the house, leaving a stinky trail in their wake. These cleansing wipes are great for putrid-smelling patooties, and they're gentle enough to use on the face too.
Vetnique was founded by veterinarian James Bascharon.
You should still talk to your vet to make sure that your dog's offensive odors are not a sign of any underlying health conditions!
Promising review: "My dog doesn't 'scoot,' but she is 13-years-old and doesn't have as much control of her back end as she used to, which sometimes results in accidents. I had been using baby wipes when she messed on herself, but they weren't very strong and her back end still smelled pretty bad. These wipes are super strong and completely neutralize the poo odor! I am very satisfied and will definitely buy again." —Rose
Get 75 wipes from Amazon for $12.59 (also available in larger containers).
12. A pill pocket treat because your dog can sniff out its medicine no matter how you try and hide it. It's a win-win here — you win because you no longer have to force a pill down their throat, and they win because they're getting a treat *and* their medicine.
Promising review: "First off, my pup LOVES peanut butter so when I saw these I knew it would work. Popping the pills inside the peanut butter pockets are the perfect disguise when making sure he takes his meds as he could smell the coating when trying to hide it in the kibble. I like to roll them into balls to eliminate the possibility of him separating it. And they work so well that I ordered another flavor. No more splitting the pills down or trying to find ways to hide them, this method is so much more simple. I recommend." —Stephanie
Get 30 pill pockets from Amazon for $8.53+ (available in other flavors and in larger packs).
13. An ear treatment to clean your poor pet's ears of buildup and prevent inflammation and irritation. These ear drops are designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.
Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." —Fromal16
Get it from Amazon for $23.79.
14. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement so dogs with skin sensitivities can just exist without scratching themselves raw. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in four flavors and two pack sizes).
15. A treat-dispensing toy for pups who get up to no good when they're bored. This durable pouch holds treats, frozen snacks, smears of peanut butter, and kibble. You can even freeze the treats inside to prolong the fun! The curved bottom causes it to roll erratically, so your dog will have a blast chasing it every which way. Pop it in the dishwasher when it needs a cleaning and it's ready to go for the next time boredom strikes.
Promising review: "I’ve only used this twice but both times have been approximately 35-minute adventures for my dog. He’s a 1-year-old German Shepherd with lots of energy and strong jaws. He will give this 100% attention the entire time he is using it and even after he’s done he likes playing with it. Definitely worth the money! If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
16. A Wobble Wag Giggle ball with an internal noisemaker and six pockets that'll finally — finally! — exhaust your dog's seemingly endless reserve of energy.
Promising review: "WE FOUND IT! A play ball that can stand up to our 14-week-old part black Lab, part shark. We have tried several toys that would stand up to the extremely sharp teeth. Nothing has worked for over 15 minutes of intensive play time. We heard about this ball from a fellow puppy owner and ordered immediately. Added bonus: She is exhausted after chasing this thing around, so naptime comes quickly." —james Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $12.60+ (available in four styles).