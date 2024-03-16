Skip To Content
    36 Products With Before And Afters That Might Just Scar You For Life

    Don't ask how much time we now spend thinking about how dirty the inside of a tub's jets are.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A mold and mildew remover so finally — finally! — those unsightly black splotches on your tile grout dissolve, never to be seen again. Just set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The words won't do it justice. I had this little bottle for over a year before I finally used it. What a mistake! I should've used it immediately! We have a small leak in our shower, which leads to a lot of built-up mold and mildew. I had tried everything else — commercial cleaners, even — and nothing touched it. Then I came across the little bottle I had bought over a year earlier and had pushed to the back of the cabinet, and I thought, 'What have I got to lose?' IT CLEANED ALL THE BLACK GUNK OUT OF MY SHOWER! I can't say enough good about it. I will buy more and keep some on hand, at least until we can get this leak fixed. What a lifesaver." —REMayRicks

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. An ear treatment to clean your poor pet's ears of buildup and prevent inflammation and irritation. These ear drops are designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing the treatment cleared all the brown crustiness from their dog&#x27;s ears
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try, and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." —Fromal16

    Get it from Amazon for $23.79.

    3. A drill brush kit with three different heads if you gave up on baths a long time ago because getting your tub sparkly clean didn't feel possible. No more furiously scrubbing your tub; instead, just attach the brush head and flip the switch on your drill. Why work harder when you could work smarter?

    amazon.com

    Drillbrush is a small business started by Anthony LaPolla, a former electrician who opened a car wash. Tony suffered from carpal tunnel, so he created a device that would allow him to clean car rims without the painful strain caused by hand-washing. Thus, the Drillbrush was born.

    Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars, I would. If you have a tile shower that is the bane of your existence, like mine...you need these! They clean what no human hands can in half the time. Still hard work to use but way better than the old fashioned way!" —jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra-stiff bristles).

    4. A Briogeo exfoliating shampoo for help preventing flakes and buildup. It penetrates deeply, lifting dead skin and leftover products. Plus, the cooling formula soothes itching with a combination of anti-fungal oils, as well as moisturizing coconut oil that prevents future flakes.

    before photo of a flaky scalp next to an after photo of a flake-free scalp after using the scrub
    Amazon

    Briogeo is a Black woman-founded hair care brand launched by Nancy Twine.

    Promising review: "The best shampoo I've ever used! I use this with the conditioner, and my hair instantly feels amazing. My hair has been falling out and thinning since I gave birth, so I tried this as a free sample and bought the real thing instantly. My hair's getting thicker again, and my split is back to normal. I love this stuff!" —dramacitaa

    Get it from Amazon and Sephora for $15+ (available in four sizes).

    5. A denture cleaner because, despite brushing your retainer each night, it's somehow coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! There was a fresh taste, and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.

    Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $20.81.

    6. A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring in just one cycle. Or have fun descaling it multiple times. Your choice!

    reviewer photo of the water that came out of their keurig after using the k-cup cleaning pod and you can see that the original brown water gets cleaner and clearer after each cycle of using the cleaning cup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product cleans the openings through which the coffee comes out. We’ve had our Keurig for more than seven years, and I never thought of cleaning it. I saw these on Amazon and figured, what the heck? Coffee had been trickling out of the pod for a couple of years but I never thought much of it. I used two of the Quick & Clean pods. The first one sent coffee-colored water through, and the second one was much clearer. I ran water through the coffee insert — not a pod — and the water flowed. To be certain, it wasn’t because the insert was empty and had a bigger opening; I ran a pod, and the flow was almost as strong as through the insert. I had no idea that the exit needle could get so clogged. This is a great product to keep my Keurig working like new." —Mimi

    Get a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets so you can reclaim your favorite thermos from the pile of forgotten mugs. These tablets will lift old stains and odors so your cups are finally usable again.

    Reviewer photo of cleaning process showing a brown stained mug that&#x27;s been cleaned with the tablets and is now bright and silver
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After many failed attempts using different products I had finally given up and accepted my coffee pot was always going to be stained. Then my husband sent me an article about different things to buy on Amazon, and this item was one of them. I was skeptical, even after seeing reviews and before and after pictures. But what the heck, for less than $10, why not try? And I am so happy I did! I let my coffee pot run without adding coffee so I could have nice hot water, then dropped one of these tabs in. It immediately started to fizz, and I ended up leaving it overnight. The next day, with a quick swipe with a bottle brush, my coffee pot looked like it was brand-new!" —Andrea N

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.

    8. A liquid tartar remover to clean your doggo's teeth, because lord knows they will not let you within 5 feet of them if they see you coming with a toothbrush. Think of this as doggy mouthwash! Just add this to their water and you'll notice your dog's plaque and bad breath subside.

    Comparison of reviewer&#x27;s dog&#x27;s teeth showing the water additive lightened the brown plaque stains noticeably
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have four dogs. My biggest dog is the worst culprit of bad breath. I've tried treats and other things, but nothing else has worked. Looking at alternatives, I came across dog mouthwash. The idea of drinking mouthwash is weird, but be my guest to teach your dog to swish and spit out. I've been using this mouthwash for all four of the dogs, and I have to say there has been quite an improvement in their breath and tarter buildup on their teeth. I put two caps full in about 32 ounces of water, and the dogs gulp it down; they seem to enjoy the taste as well. So about two months in, I have a little less than a half-bottle to go, and the dog breath is much better, especially my big dog." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $8.85+ (available in two sizes and two flavors).

    9. A pack of AirPods cleaners if you can't hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your earbuds, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the goop that's been dulling the sound quality.

    a trio of images: a before photo of reviewer's dirty airpods, an after photo of their clean airpods, and a photo of airpods next to the cleaning putty, which has flecks of earwax on it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews, but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year, and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy, and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there was stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly, the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 from Amazon for $15.99.

    10. A stainless-steel tongue scraper for banishing bad bacteria your toothbrush can't lift. It should help improve stinky breath so you won't suffer the embarrassment of someone offering you a breath mint.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works!! High quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to post-nasal drip, there's nothing else that gets rid of it. It's easy to hold and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon

    Get it from Amazon for $6.49 (also available in multi-packs).

    11. A jetted tub cleaner because it cleans the inside of your tub — y'know, the part you can't reach. This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleaner is amazing! Just four ounces cleaned the pipes like nothing else I have tried! The results are immediate and very effective. I will only use Oh Yuk in the future." —Gadget Specialist

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    12. A cruelty-free lip balm with SPF 25 that'll coat your lips with long-lasting moisture. Whoever you're locking lips with will definitely notice a difference.

    before photo of a reviewer's dry, peeling lips
    same reviewer after applying the lip balm and their lips look soft and there's no peeling, dry skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best lip balm I’ve ever used and I’ve tried many from sticks to oily gels to medicated balms. I moved to a dry climate and my lips were splitting due to lost moisture. Then I got this stuff. Goes on a little oily and protects my lips for about two days in my dry climate before I have to reapply. THAT’S RIGHT TWO DAYS. I only have to apply every other evening with this stuff. Still amazed. I regret I have but five stars to give. This stuff shouldn’t even be spoken of in the same sentence with other lip balms. It’s in a whole different category of protection." —Michael Keehn

    Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in six flavors). 

    13. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, will NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    14. A vegan exfoliating body scrub to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this product and my sister told me that she saw the difference it made on my arms from the keratosis pilaris! I see myself every day and doubted that it had made a difference but when someone points it out, it makes it clear and feels for comforting knowing you didn’t waste money LOL!" —denise.m.l

    Get it from Amazon for $12.

    15. A pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out, too. I bought one handheld and a bigger one with a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in black or white).

    16. A lid organizer for kitchen drawers that are basically a black hole. This will keep the tops of your food storage containers neat and tidy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and styles).

    17. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy business — fortunately these pads can handle 'em. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.)

    Reviewer photo of their dog's accident on a white carpet
    Same reviewer's carpet after two hours, showing that the stains have significantly lightened
    Same reviewer's carpet after the pad sat overnight, showing that the stain is no longer visible
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger, I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet-related), and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.98.

    18. A heavy-duty oven scrub that'll get the job done right and fast. You're not about to be bested by years of baked-on dinner explosions and drippings that coat the inside of your oven.

    gif of someone rubbing the paste on a dirty oven door and wiping the door clean with a cloth
    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.

    Get it from Amazon or Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    19. A hairbrush cleaning tool so you're brushing your hair with clean bristles. Even if you remove shed hairs every time you brush, there's still a layer of dead skin cells, dust, dirt, lint, and residue from hair products that is accumulating.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    20. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had a film on my dishwasher for quite some time now, I am embarrassed to say. We did not realize that it was necessary to clean the dishwasher from time to time. The buildup had been accumulating for over four years now. I tried several other cleaners to get the buildup off, but failed. I bought this product and figured it was worth a try. We added the product into the dishwasher and ran a normal cycle without dishes. When we opened it back up, it looked like new. Highly recommend this product!" —Phillip and Katherine

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    21. A heavy-duty grout cleaner if you want to give your floors a jaw-dropping makeover à la Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries. The dirt will just disappear. IDK what else to tell you.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried so many other products trying to get the grout on my kitchen floor clean. This did the trick when nothing else would, and I didn't have to exhaust myself scrubbing." —Marn

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    22. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for restoring your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because if there's one thing I dislike it's cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. But this product, oh my goodness; legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà — magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    23. A carpet cleaner that'll get rid of that questionable stain on your white carpet that's bested every other carpet cleaner you've ever tried — well, every carpet cleaner but this one.