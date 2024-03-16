36 Products With Before And Afters That Might Just Scar You For Life

1. A mold and mildew remover so finally — finally! — those unsightly black splotches on your tile grout dissolve, never to be seen again. Just set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "The words won't do it justice. I had this little bottle for over a year before I finally used it. What a mistake! I should've used it immediately! We have a small leak in our shower, which leads to a lot of built-up mold and mildew. I had tried everything else — commercial cleaners, even — and nothing touched it. Then I came across the little bottle I had bought over a year earlier and had pushed to the back of the cabinet, and I thought, 'What have I got to lose?' IT CLEANED ALL THE BLACK GUNK OUT OF MY SHOWER! I can't say enough good about it. I will buy more and keep some on hand, at least until we can get this leak fixed. What a lifesaver." —REMayRicks
2. An ear treatment to clean your poor pet's ears of buildup and prevent inflammation and irritation. These ear drops are designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.
3. A drill brush kit with three different heads if you gave up on baths a long time ago because getting your tub sparkly clean didn't feel possible. No more furiously scrubbing your tub; instead, just attach the brush head and flip the switch on your drill. Why work harder when you could work smarter?
4. A Briogeo exfoliating shampoo for help preventing flakes and buildup. It penetrates deeply, lifting dead skin and leftover products. Plus, the cooling formula soothes itching with a combination of anti-fungal oils, as well as moisturizing coconut oil that prevents future flakes.
5. A denture cleaner because, despite brushing your retainer each night, it's somehow coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.
6. A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring in just one cycle. Or have fun descaling it multiple times. Your choice!
7. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets so you can reclaim your favorite thermos from the pile of forgotten mugs. These tablets will lift old stains and odors so your cups are finally usable again.
8. A liquid tartar remover to clean your doggo's teeth, because lord knows they will not let you within 5 feet of them if they see you coming with a toothbrush. Think of this as doggy mouthwash! Just add this to their water and you'll notice your dog's plaque and bad breath subside.
9. A pack of AirPods cleaners if you can't hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your earbuds, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the goop that's been dulling the sound quality.
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews, but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year, and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy, and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there was stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly, the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
10. A stainless-steel tongue scraper for banishing bad bacteria your toothbrush can't lift. It should help improve stinky breath so you won't suffer the embarrassment of someone offering you a breath mint.
11. A jetted tub cleaner because it cleans the inside of your tub — y'know, the part you can't reach. This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.
12. A cruelty-free lip balm with SPF 25 that'll coat your lips with long-lasting moisture. Whoever you're locking lips with will definitely notice a difference.
Promising review: "Best lip balm I’ve ever used and I’ve tried many from sticks to oily gels to medicated balms. I moved to a dry climate and my lips were splitting due to lost moisture. Then I got this stuff. Goes on a little oily and protects my lips for about two days in my dry climate before I have to reapply. THAT’S RIGHT TWO DAYS. I only have to apply every other evening with this stuff. Still amazed. I regret I have but five stars to give. This stuff shouldn’t even be spoken of in the same sentence with other lip balms. It’s in a whole different category of protection." —Michael Keehn
13. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
14. A vegan exfoliating body scrub to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.
15. A pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
16. A lid organizer for kitchen drawers that are basically a black hole. This will keep the tops of your food storage containers neat and tidy.
17. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy business — fortunately these pads can handle 'em. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.)
Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger, I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet-related), and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC
18. A heavy-duty oven scrub that'll get the job done right and fast. You're not about to be bested by years of baked-on dinner explosions and drippings that coat the inside of your oven.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
