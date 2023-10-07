I Pledge Allegiance To These 30 Products

1. A beloved tightening cream because the 29,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
2. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.79.
3. A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners to deodorize your sink ASAP, because if you have to smell last week's rotting veggie peels for one more minute you just might scream.
Promising review: "This product really works! We were dealing with a foul stench coming from our disposal for some time. We tried boiling water, vinegar, etc. This stuff sniffed out the smell real quick and deodorized it as well." —James Tiberius Kirk
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
4. A Scumbug for slurping up all the oils, sunscreen, and yuckies that are chilling in your pool. Just wring it out when it gets discolored, give it a rinse, and pop it back in the pool.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A cute portable charger if you're going to be out and about for most of the day and don't want to be without a working phone. This one's itty bitty and will fit in your pocket and has a built-in lightning cable so you don't have to bring yours.
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in eight colors).
6. A portable heating pad with three massage modes so you can help alleviate period cramps (reviewers with endometriosis rave about this gadget). And — BAM! — you can also flip it around for some targeted relief if you have back pain.
If you deal with painful cramps or back pain, you should check with your doctor before using this.
Promising review: "This had got to be the best thing since sliced bread! Oh my goodness! I drive forklifts so I sit all day and when I'm cramping that's not always a good thing, but thanks to this fancy heating pad that also massages, I am no longer in pain and my work day is bearable! Three heating settings(and it does get hot) and three vibrations. I swear everyone needs one of these! I must tell the world!" —Brittney T.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in 11 colors).
7. A cuticle oil because too many gel manis have destroyed your nails. Sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba soften the cuticle and strengthen your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three sizes).
8. And a nail concealer that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four shades).
9. A salmon oil you can use as a dog food topper to add some omega fatty acids to Fido's diet that may help make their coat soft and shiny, reduce dry skin and itchiness, potentially relieve allergies, and support their immune system.
Promising review: "I have a 15-year-old pittie mix and a 6-year-old shepherd / blue heeler mix and I give them both two pumps of this with their dog food. I initially got this because my 15-year-old is starting to have mobility issues and with the 6-year-old being mixed with a breed that’s prone to hip issues, I figured it’s better to start early with her. We are going on our fourth bottle of this and I’d say after the first month I noticed a DRASTIC change in the 6-year-old's coat. Since she was a tiny puppy her hair has always pretty coarse but now it is so soft. Everyone who is in her life regularly commented on how soft her hair had become and even strangers who pet her comment on it and ask what I use on her. She sheds less as well. I didn’t really notice a difference with my 15-year-old’s coat but I have noticed a difference with his mobility. I give him this salmon oil and Natural Dog Company's glucosamine oil (started at the same time so I can’t speak to this product alone for mobility) and he is not as stiff and able to move around better. If you are looking at purchasing this for mobility purposes I definitely recommend getting both products. :)" —T
Get it from Amazon for $25.95+ (available in two sizes).
10. A waterproof trash can for collecting the inevitable garbage that appears during school pickups and drop-offs, long car rides, and road trips.
It comes with 10 trash bags.
Promising review: "This thing is amazinnggg! If you are (by nature) kind of a mess and unorganized, this will help with that even if just a little. I usually put all my small trash items in my side door 'pocket' and it ends up spilling and then my car becomes a huge trash can time and time again. This car trash can is so easy to install and use. Anytime I’m opening a pack of smokes or gum or unwrapping a straw I just pop the wrapper or whatever it is right in the trash can and it’s never to be seen again! It’s helped keep my car clean and free of trash and if I could give it 10 stars I would!!" —Cody
Get it from Amazon for $9.17+ (available in eight colors).
11. And speaking of trash, a garbage guard if your backyard is a mess of flies. 🤢 It sticks to the inside of your garbage can and releases an odorless vapor that prevents buggies for up to four months.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A pair of athletic shorts so you can fool everyone into thinking you got the cutest new flowy mini skirt and then surprise them when you "flash" them to show the built-in shorts.
Many reviewers say the shorts are on the shorter side and recommend sizing up if you want more coverage.
Promising review: "I normally wear a medium in athletic shorts but based off reviews, I ordered a large. They fit great. They are by far the most comfortable pair of shorts I own and I'm obsessed with how soft and flowy they are. They also have a pocket big enough for my phone! If they didn't look like a skirt, I'd wear them everywhere lol...definitely amazing to work out in or just wear for comfort." —Ashli Reger
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in women's sizes sizes S–XXL and 34 colors).
13. A time-saving fruit and veggie divider because quartering grapes by hand...yeah no thank you!! Parents swear this thing is so convenient because it easy enough and safe enough for their kiddos to use — and the little ones find it fun to use too!
Check out a TikTok of the fruit and veggie divider in action.
Promising review: "If you have toddlers, get it — especially if you're on the fence. I needed something for grapes, blueberries, blackberries and other small fruit and veggies we go through so much. My breakfast was getting cold long before I was done cutting fruit for two toddlers. Most cutters only do one grape or berry, but this one can do several grapes and a small handful of blueberries. We will definitely be getting a lot of use out of it in this house." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
14. A slow feeder insert that'll draw out mealtime and help reduce your pet's risk of choking, gagging, post-meal vomiting, and bloating. It uses suction to stick right to the food bowl and can be washed and reused at every meal.
Promising review: "I have an Anatolian shepherd who has decided chewing isn't necessary and they are prone to bloat. I got this and could not be happier! So you can trim this to fit a bowl. I ended up ordering him a bigger bowl because he's a big guy. It fits perfectly. It's a soft silicone so it will not rub a raw place like some others I looked into. It's just enough to slow him down without impeding him eating comfortably. I would give 10 stars if I could." —Christi W.
Get it from Amazon $8.99+ (available in three styles).
15. A crystal hair eraser to simply rub off unwanted hair — no wax, no tweezers, no razors, no stingy creams, and no lasers.
Promising review: "I bought this to use on a stubborn patch of thicker hair on my lower calves. It works! I haven't tried it on damp skin but on dry skin it does take several passes (be careful because it can cause irritation). It's a little trickier to get around the knees so I need some practice there but I like that I can get my legs smooth while watching TV. It's really great for touch ups if you miss a spot shaving. No need to jump in the shower for a few missed hairs! For the price it's definitely worth a shot!" —Ariane
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
16. A color-changing moisture indicator for anyone staring at their sad, droopy, wilting, or dead plants wondering where they went wrong. Over and underwatering is often the culprit, and this water reader will change color to let you know when the soil is moist or ready for a drink.
Daphne's Botanicals is an Asian woman-owned small business based in Portland, Oregon.
Promising review: "This was a highly anticipated product, and it arrived with great packaging. I was so excited to receive it because I really needed something to help me know when my plants are in need of water since I'm always on the go. I almost broke one of the stems when trying to insert into the dirt. I would suggest using something to losen the area you want to stick these in as they are not as strong. So far, so good. They are doing what they claim. The color changed from white to green and from green to white. I'm excited to see how well they continue to work long-term." —Lilly Moua
Get a five-pack from Daphne's Botanicals on Etsy for $15.