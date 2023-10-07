I Pledge Allegiance To These 30 Products

Promising review: "I have a 15-year-old pittie mix and a 6-year-old shepherd / blue heeler mix and I give them both two pumps of this with their dog food. I initially got this because my 15-year-old is starting to have mobility issues and with the 6-year-old being mixed with a breed that’s prone to hip issues, I figured it’s better to start early with her. We are going on our fourth bottle of this and I’d say after the first month I noticed a DRASTIC change in the 6-year-old's coat. Since she was a tiny puppy her hair has always pretty coarse but now it is so soft. Everyone who is in her life regularly commented on how soft her hair had become and even strangers who pet her comment on it and ask what I use on her. She sheds less as well. I didn’t really notice a difference with my 15-year-old’s coat but I have noticed a difference with his mobility. I give him this salmon oil and Natural Dog Company's glucosamine oil (started at the same time so I can’t speak to this product alone for mobility) and he is not as stiff and able to move around better. If you are looking at purchasing this for mobility purposes I definitely recommend getting both products. :)" —T



