There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 31 Problem-Solving Home Products

Just so you know, this is only the gripper tool — not the pole. If you need the pole, you can select that style in the listing.

Promising review: "We have 10-foot ceilings, and one of our overhead floodlights was starting to blink on and off. I have an 8-foot ladder but rather than hauling that into the house and climbing up on it, I got online to see what I could find. I had an old 10-foot car wash pole and that worked perfectly with the bulb changer — so much easier than the hassle of a ladder. After replacing my bad light, I then wondered about changing my stairway light 16 feet up from the stairs landing. Luckily, we had bought a second-story window-washing kit a couple of months ago, which included a four-piece extending pole, so I thought I would try that out and see how it would be. It’s a little tricky holding steady that high up, but when the need arises, I think it’ll work just fine. So all-in-all, I’m quite happy with this, and it’ll make a great tool to keep stored away waiting for the next light bulb failure." —Patrick

