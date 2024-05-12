There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 31 Problem-Solving Home Products

1. A ceiling fan carbon filter for grabbing dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens as the fan spins. It sticks to the fan blade and is unnoticeable — but you may notice the difference in the air!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is kneeling for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3. And a crack weeder tool so your knuckles aren't scratched and bloodied after a session of sidewalk weed pulling. This stainless steel tool is designed to get into tight sidewalk cracks and remove stubborn thistles, weeds, and moss with ease.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort, but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
4. A set of snap-on sheet labels that'll spare you the annoyance of unraveling your neatly wrapped bed linens only to realize you grabbed the queen-size sheets instead of the king. Rookie mistake!
Snap On Bedding Label is a small business run by Sunny Williams, a busy mom who wanted to spend less time finding the right sheets. The best part? The snap-on labels don't require sewing or ironing, won't damage your sheets, and can be reused when your old sheets need to be replaced.
Promising review: "These little snap tags have helped me organize my linen closet in a way I never thought possible! We have white sheets for every size bed in our home, and now I can tell the twins from the doubles and the queens from the kings! A tight snap that allows the sheets to go into the washer still tagged — genius!" —Janine Molinaro
Get a four-pack from Snap On Bedding Label on Etsy for $12.89 (available in sizes Twin–King).
5. A dirty dishwasher indicator if you find yourself thinking, "What's it gonna be today?" when you open your dishwasher. If your household doesn't consistently flip the clean/dirty dishwasher magnets, try this instead! It sits inside your dishwasher, so you know if dishes are clean or dirty depending on whether the container has water in it.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a dishwasher done indicator to use on a stainless steel front (no magnets). This is the BOMB. NO moving parts. No flimsy clips. No tape, glue, or magnets. Simply slip it over the edge of the bottom basket, and you are good. The sturdy clip does not flex, so there is no wear and tear. The action of the washer fills up the tube. DONE. The first time you open the door after washing, tip out the tube, and you are ready again. Hooray...something that works." —MRMACHINE of Raleigh
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A no-tools-required dual-showerhead to make tandem showers a romantic experience instead of fighting with your partner because someone is roasty toasty under the showerhead, and the other person is shivering in the back of the tub. Parents love this thing for getting kids in and out of the shower without fights over the water.
Boona is a small business on a mission to make showers more enjoyable, whether you're showering alone or with a partner.
Promising review: "This is a high-quality product that’s straightforward to install. The water pressure is incredible! It’s like a brand-new shower. You can adjust which showerhead the water comes out of individually or both simultaneously. It’s a game changer for our kids, so they don’t fight over the water anymore!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $199+ (available in three colors and with or without a second showerhead).
7. A couch guard for keeping your dog — who knows darn well that the sofa is off-limits — off of your furniture. It's durable, yet the pieces have a curved edge so they won't hurt any naughty pooches who see your absence as permission to go where they know they shouldn't be.
Promising review: "This product is absolutely fabulous. I would give it 10 stars if I could. I have a collie who I adore, but bless her heart, her fur is like Velcro; she tracks dirt and debris into the house, and it winds up on my furniture. I didn't want to put something on the furniture that would scare her (like many of the sound devices) or zap her (like many training aids) because she is a rescue. This is a very humane way to keep her off the furniture. The paws are hard plastic but have no sharp edges and are larger than I had anticipated, which is great. They come in a set of four; two are sufficient for a chair and four for a loveseat. I like it so much that I ordered another set. When I am ready to sit down, it's easy to lift the protectors off the seat and set them on the floor or against the side table. I also like that it is made in the USA." —Patricia M. Terrell
Get four sheets from Amazon for $46.98.
8. Some pee pad magnets because your dog lifts their leg when they pee, so a pee pad flat on the floor...yeah, that catches liquid only *after* it's trickled down the wall.
Promising review: "We pad trained our Cavapoo and his pads are in our laundry room. He tends to lift his leg just a little toward the dryer, so having the pads now going up a little on the side of the dryer has eliminated that issue. They are very strong and super easy to use." —Kay K.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) so you can enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A pack of towel clips that'll prevent kids and pets from pulling down the towel. Or, maybe you have neither of those things, yet your hand and kitchen towels always end up on the ground.
11. An outlet extender if your bed, couch, cabinets, etc., can't lie flat against the wall because a pesky cord is in the way. This adapter has three outlets, so you can push your bed flat against the wall and still plug in the charger.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a solution that would allow for a nightstand and also a dresser to be pushed up against a wall even with things plugged into the outlet behind that furniture. I FOUND IT. This wall outlet extender does exactly what it says it will do. I have a fan, clock radio, and watch charger plugged into it and can still move the nightstand right up against the wall. The light on the dresser no longer forces the dresser to be out a couple of inches; it, too, can be pushed right up against the wall, and the cord is not in danger of getting crushed and becoming a fire hazard. A game changer! I will be ordering a few more." —Lynda L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in white and black).
12. A magnetic dryer ball holder to make laundry day a fuss-free affair. Instead of rooting around your living room looking for one of the dozen dryer balls you swear you own (and which have all inevitably rolled off and behind the dryer), you can easily grab one from this organizer. Plus, if you attach this holder to the side of your machine or a nearby shelf = *chef's kiss*
You can also use it to store tennis balls!
Promising review: "So one of the reasons I didn’t use dryer balls before is because where do you put them when you’re not using them? How do you dry them in between uses? This answers both. It works great, and I love how the balls roll down to dispense. Everyone wants to play with it when they first see it." —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A bulb changer for homeowners with ultra-high ceilings or just a desire to keep both feet firmly planted on the ground for bulb changes — I don't blame ya! It works on nonsmooth bulbs that regular suction cups won't adhere to, and it has built-in leveling features to ensure you screw in the bulb evenly.
Just so you know, this is only the gripper tool — not the pole. If you need the pole, you can select that style in the listing.
Promising review: "We have 10-foot ceilings, and one of our overhead floodlights was starting to blink on and off. I have an 8-foot ladder but rather than hauling that into the house and climbing up on it, I got online to see what I could find. I had an old 10-foot car wash pole and that worked perfectly with the bulb changer — so much easier than the hassle of a ladder. After replacing my bad light, I then wondered about changing my stairway light 16 feet up from the stairs landing. Luckily, we had bought a second-story window-washing kit a couple of months ago, which included a four-piece extending pole, so I thought I would try that out and see how it would be. It’s a little tricky holding steady that high up, but when the need arises, I think it’ll work just fine. So all-in-all, I’m quite happy with this, and it’ll make a great tool to keep stored away waiting for the next light bulb failure." —Patrick
Get it from Amazon for $22.38+ (available in three styles and with the pole).
14. A pack of carborundum sponges because these are the heavy hitters you'll want for stains and gunk that no other sponge is strong enough to handle.
Promising review: "Nice and thin. You'll find so many more uses for these around the house than just getting stuff off the underside of cookware! I had hard, scaly water deposits on the glass surrounding our powder room faucet (one of those fancy, highfalutin modern-looking things). I've tried everything for 4 years to get this stuff off. One day I thought, maybe i'll try my sponges. Took it all off super easily!!!! Faucet looks like new. My only rec is to spot-test your item first before using it because it will scratch certain surfaces if you scrub too aggressively (for example, it gets the burned-on, weird stuff off of the bottom of my fave Our Place pan, but I rubbed too hard in one spot and it took the color right off lol)." —Hoarder
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sponge thicknesses).
15. A pair of hat racks so you can actually see all the hats you own.
Promising review: "I purchased these because my husband and I have a lot of ball caps. These worked really well for us. They came with two different installation options: something you could screw into the wall and an adhesive. We went for the adhesive option. We installed two in our closet. Easy to stack hats on top so they are out of the way and organized." —Erin Adkins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.95 (available in black and white).
16. A water dispenser leveler that'll probably elicit a literal "OMG" from you now that you know there is a solution to the annoying problem of it being nearly impossible to fully fill a glass with water from the fridge because of the current angle of the spout.
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.
Promising reviews: "Game changer for our fridge. We had to adjust our shelves a bit, but it was way worth it to have this thing fit!" —Alex McGee
"This has made getting water from my refrigerator much easier for my grandkids and me." —Susan
Get it from Packard 3D Designs on Etsy for $25 (available in three colors and two attachment styles).
17. A kid's vacuum (from Shark Tank!) if your home feels like it's covered in landmines, aka stray Lego bricks. The vac has separate compartments for dirt/dust and Lego pieces, so your little one can go to town on their toys, and you have one less mess to clean up yourself!
Pick Up Bricks is a family-run small business helping families avoid the excruciating pain of stepping on Legos.
Promising review: "This works exactly as it’s supposed to. Instead of having to comb through my son’s carpet for each Lego piece, a quick vacuum gets it done quickly and separates out the dirt and dog hair. Looooove it!" —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $99.