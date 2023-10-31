27 Products So Great Reviewers Over 50 Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without anyone ever having to bend down or wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "I am 51 with a 31-year-old back injury from the military. It has become much harder in recent years to test my limits the way I did when I was younger, and eventually I couldn’t scrub our bathtubs and showers without incapacitating spasms. I tried other cleaners similar to this that might as well have been plain water, but the previous positive reviews persuaded me to give this a shot. THIS IS GOLD! I used it several days in a row as suggested at first, and I was surprised to see how much of a difference it made it just that first week. Now I have a weekly ritual every Sunday where I move all the hair products and soap to the bathroom counter after my shower, and I start by spraying the shower doors from inside first, then covering the fiberglass walls from top to bottom from outside the shower, including the fixtures, the floor, and the tracks for the sliding glass doors. I cannot say enough how thankful I am to have found an effective cleaner that does the work I can’t physically do anymore. I swear by this and would recommend it to ANYONE, whether they have physical limitations like me or just want to skip the scrubbing and save the time!" —Mary Weir
2. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
3. A beloved tightening cream because the 17,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
4. A pair of compression gloves for giving your joints a comforting (and breathable!) bear hug throughout the day that may help relieve pain caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis.
Promising review: "I’m 70 years old and have arthritis in my hands. I’ve used copper bracelets and other gloves for several years and they are some what helpful but these gloves seems to do a lot better. They have a tight fit and are very comfortable. They are very durable as I wear them while working outside, hunting, fishing or whatever. The other gloves I’ve had would have been torn and ripped up by now but these gloves look like I just took them out of the box and I’ve washed them twice." —Keith Proffer
5. A pair of super-soft, ultra-stretchy, and oh so cozy Levi's pull-on skinny jeans to save the day when you want the look of real denim but not the constricting feel.
Promising review: "I hate jeans. I find them to be uncomfortable. But I love these jeans!! They are very comfortable and stretchy. I sit at a desk all day and I am so comfortable, almost like I'm wearing leggings. These actually look and feel like denim. My butt looks really good in them. I am 51 years old. Very highly recommended. I'm here to write my review and order more in other colors. My only problem is I now have to clean out my drawers of all the other jeans I have wasted my money on." —JENNIFER MORTON
6. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but I love this so much that I felt compelled. I have had cats my entire life and I am 62 years old. I have tried many things over the years to get cat hair off the furniture, but everything was so time-consuming. This ChomChom works so well and so fast! Watch the video that the manufacturer provides on how to use it. I am going to buy one for every person I know that has pets that shed." —Debbie C
7. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
8. A grape cutter that'll give you peace of mind and soooo much time back now that you don't need to quarter grapes for your grandkid by hand. Reviewers rave that it's also quite a timesaver when used to slice olives and grape/cherry tomatoes.
Promising review: "This is the most fun gadget. I like to cut my olives and grape tomatoes up in my salad so there's more to go around! This was SO fun to use and worked SO SO SO well. The only time it's not incredible is if the grape tomato is a little too big. But if it's small or medium it's FABULOUS. And works BEAUTIFULLY on olives omg. SO FUN! Yes I'm almost 57 years old...oy!" —Amy
9. And for your larger chopping needs, a reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because you've got pounds of produce in your fridge just waiting to be prepped for dinner and absolutely zero desire to spend more than five minutes chopping it all. No more tears because the recipe calls for diced onions!
Promising review: "Why didn't I have one of these years ago? I absolutely love, love, love it. I've chopped carrots, celery, onions and even soft cheese. I'm 80 years old and have arthritis in my hands, so I improvise a bit. I cut my carrots in thick rounds before dicing and that works fine. Just be careful as the blades are very sharp." —April Sulfarro
10. A nail concealer for subtly hiding yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
"The best nail product I’ve ever used! I am 75 years old! It cost more than any nail product I’ve ever bought but two coats have lasted me over two weeks without chipping! A product has to be outstanding for me to write a review and this product qualifies!!" —Frances
11. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.
Promising review: "As the review says, I was skeptical at first. I saw it recommended on a travel blog, and said, why not? I used it recently on a transatlantic flight, and I really felt the difference in comfort. I think it's a great product!" —Michael J. Oghia
12. A facial hair trimmer if you're tired of plucking your unibrow or mustache and would rather reach for an electric option that's painless and fast.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be 65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
13. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
14. A crystal chandelier cleaner that'll leave your light fixtures looking so shiny and sparkly without you ever having to wipe. No! Put your hand down! Microfiber cloths away! Just spray the ammonia-free cleaner and let the dirt and dust drip off it. (You will definitely want to lay down old towels or newspaper to catch the drips!)
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I am 80 years old and my days of getting on a ladder to clean this chandler are far behind me. Whatever is in this bottle is well worth the money." —Janice Hunt
