33 Oooh-Worthy Presents That'll Probably Still Surprise You Even If You're Sick Of Scrolling Through Gift Guides

1. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates so you can add some spontaneity to your relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.
Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.
The Adventure Challenge Shipping Info: Items typically ship in 1–2 business days. Ground (4–10 business days), standard (3–7 business days) and express (2–3 business days) shipping is available. (Express shipping is available for select locations and orders that do *not* contain a Signature Camera). See The Adventure Challenge's full shipping information here.
Amazon Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $167.98 (also available for families!). If you already have an instant camera and film, you can get just the book from Amazon for $58.94.
2. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle from The Magic Puzzle Company if they love twist endings. Not only is the illustration so beautiful that they'll probably glue and frame the puzzle when it's completed, but it also features 50 Easter eggs throughout *and* a magical twist that reveals itself once the puzzle is finished.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
3. Or a 1,000-piece murder mystery puzzles that'll keep the whole family occupied for hours. And it's basically two gifts in one! Once you put together the puzzle, read the included booklet and try and figure out whodunnit.
My parents bought these puzzles at the beginning of quarantine and sent me one. I forgot how enjoyable puzzles are, y'all! Space is limited in my small apartment so I actually put it together on my living room floor. It was nice to take a short break during the day and work on the puzzle a bit. My partner and I also enjoyed having a shared activity since we usually go do our own thing after dinner; this was a nice way to bond even though we spend basically 24/7 together.
Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A handy puzzle board because they're big on puzzles but small on space. It has four drawers to store puzzle pieces and provides a large enough flat surface to put together a 1,500-piece puzzle.
Promising review: "My husband and I recently purchased this as a Christmas gift for ourselves! During the winter we puzzle in place of gardening! We just finished a 1,000-piece puzzle on it and loved it! The drawers slide right out for sorting and the puzzle table is easily moved. A great gift for retired folks!" —Karen G.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A rock climbing mug to challenge your giftee's grip strength. This'll ~hold~ a special place in their heart *and* in the front of their cabinet so it's always the first mug they grab.
Climbergoods is a Pittsburgh-based small business run by climbing enthusiast Nathan and their wife.
Promising review: "The coolest mug! I got this for my partner, and he was so happy, as was I. Super easy to grip in whatever way suits you, even with a full cup of coffee." —kacey borin
Shipping Info: Orders ship from Pittsburgh so delivery time varies based on your location. Expedited shipping is available at checkout.
Get it from Climbergoods on Etsy for $24.25+ (available in nine colors).
6. A stunning glass dish for upgrading their carefully curated shelf of knickknacks, or treating them to a place store soap, candies, jewelry, and other bits and bobs.
7. An instructional yoga mat so at-home yogis aren't looking around wondering what the heck is going on when the instructor says to get into Warrior 1. It's also great for more experienced yogis who want to practice proper hand and foot placement.
Promising review: "It's pretty wonderful, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a new yoga mat. I'm just a beginner, but I think the length of it is fantastic; you can really stretch out and do all the poses. I also like the thickness of it. It's nice and cushy and it helps support my knees and back when moving from one pose to the other. I also do a lot of holding where I lay down for a pose. I'm not sure if this is totally correct, but I'm mostly trying to stretch out my back. So yes, definitely nice and supportive, way more so than most other mats." —Jessica Rogers
Get it from Amazon for $56.
8. A pair of fleece-lined joggers if they're always complaining about being cold. These'll keep their legs nice and toasty.
Promising review: "I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm. They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during polar vortex in your fleece lined pants. Nice and cozy!" —Angela Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors/styles).
9. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.
Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $27.01+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).
10. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because they believe that the best part of Lucky Charms are the charms. (And they're not wrong!)
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A set of 150 questions inspired by the Love Language test to deepen your connection, even if you and your S.O. have been together ~five-ever~.
Promising review: "My boyfriend and I have been together for a really long time and this game was still so much fun! We played it after a night of drinking wine and cooking so we were pretty honest during these questions. We almost went through the whole deck in one sitting but finally put it away so we can play again." —Chelsbells32
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in two levels and a Spanish language version).
12. An adorable crochet sprout for accessorizing their AirPods Max or other over-ear headphones. It'll make watching hours of lectures feel a little less like a slog.
Lilly's Loop Crochet is a small business making the sweetest crochet accessories.
Promising review: "I ordered the 'mint with sparkle,' and it was exactly as described!! (The pictures don't do the sparkle justice) It's very good quality since I've had this for a few weeks now, and it's held up very well. I also love how subtle it is and how easy it is to put on. It's definitely such a cute accessory for my headphones, and I would order it again in a heartbeat." —Valeria
Shipping Info: Orders ship from Missouri so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.
Get it from Lilly's Loop Crochet on Etsy for $5.49+ (available in seven colors).
13. A bucket list water bottle so your nature-loving giftee can celebrate their visit to every National Park with a special sticker. And don't worry, the stickers are weatherproof and dishwasher safe so they'll stay on the water bottle through wet adventures.
And 5% of your purchase will goes to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), an organization dedicated to the protection of our National Parks.
Promising review: "I got this for my mom for her birthday. The size is perfect for our most frequent hikes and the stickers are absolutely beautiful. Quality seems high, and I can't wait for her to be able to put on all the stickers!" —Seleniumk
Shipping Info: Economy (7–9 business days), standard (3–7 business days), expedited (2–3 business days), and express (1–2 business days) shipping is available for an additional cost.
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $58.
There are also 50 States and World Destination versions.