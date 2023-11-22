33 Oooh-Worthy Presents That'll Probably Still Surprise You Even If You're Sick Of Scrolling Through Gift Guides

Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.

The Adventure Challenge Shipping Info: Items typically ship in 1–2 business days. Ground (4–10 business days), standard (3–7 business days) and express (2–3 business days) shipping is available. (Express shipping is available for select locations and orders that do *not* contain a Signature Camera). See The Adventure Challenge's full shipping information here.

Amazon Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $167.98 (also available for families!). If you already have an instant camera and film, you can get just the book from Amazon for $58.94.

