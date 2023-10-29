1. A set of rattle socks and armbands so you can entertain your little one with next to no effort required on your end.
2. A wig dryer stand because waiting hours (or even days) for your freshly washed wig to dry is not the move. Instead of hanging your wet wig on the bathroom door handle, place it over the mannequin head, insert the dryer, and let the ventilation holes dry the hair faster than you thought possible.
Note that you should not use heat settings on your dryer while using this wig stand. Also, please don't leave the wig stand unattended for too long if the hair dryer is plugged in and running!
Promising review: "10/10 I can't see myself drying my wigs any other way moving forward. What took 2–3 days for my wigs to air dry now takes minutes. I more than likely won't use it for styling but that option is available." —Stacy
3. A Bluetooth scanner for your car to tell you if your check engine light means your gas cap is loose or if you need to get your butt to a mechanic. You can also learn if it's time for an oil change and view real-time health data about your car using the accompanying app.
Promising review: "I love using this to diagnose my cars. It was completely plug and play with this device and it told me everything down to price and where to get it done. Though you do need a subscription to see price and things like that, it does not skimp out on telling you what is actually wrong so don't think it hides behind a paywall. It only takes two minutes to Google what is wrong with the car and repair price. I would definitely buy again but with this small device you can have MULTIPLE cars on the same app so multiple devices will not be needed! You're also able to clear check engine lights with it! For the price point, it is SOLID in what it offers!" —Dyami Rodriguez
4. A expanding shower liner for anyone whose shower feels like a 1-by-1-foot box. *raises hand* This genius liner curves away from your body so you feel like you have more space and you're not constantly pushing away a shower curtain that blows toward you.
Promising review: "Wow! This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a tiny bathroom in a old apartment building with an untreated window that needs to be covered with a shower curtain inside my shower. Every time you'd shower you would be attacked by curtains from both sides. That is until I purchased this curtain. It gives so much more room in the shower like a curved shower rod, but without all that hardware and work associated with it. It's weighted enough so it doesn't move. I'm not longer attacked by my shower curtains. I 100% would purchase again" —Brittany Hopkins
5. A nail file board if your options when it comes to trimming your pooch's overgrown nails are as follows: 1) chase them around the house with nail clippers and fail spectacularly, 2) pay $$ and bring them to the groomer, who says they couldn't trim your dog's nails because Fido wouldn't stop screaming (happened to me!), or 3) pay $$$ and bring them to the vet who has to sedate them (not a good long-term option). This stress-free option turns nail trims into an interactive game you'll both enjoy!
Promising review: "Expensive but well worth the money. Nothing else had worked and my alternative was going to be putting my dog under anesthesia three times a year — much more expensive AND not healthy. Irena was hugely responsive when I had some questions regarding training my very polite dog to aggressively scratch at the surface. She asked for videos and gave me helpful tips in a timely manner. 110% satisfied." —Dan B
6. A vacuum LED light that'll show you all the pet hairs, spilled kibble, human crumbs, kitty litter crystals, and dust bunnies that you probably didn't even notice were lurking on your "clean" floors.
7. An earring holder stand so you can both display and organize your ear candy. I'm sorry *screams internally* this is just...like...I'm going feral over an earring holder stand shaped like a clothes rack.
Promising review: "This is as adorable as advertised, but I am pleasantly surprised to find that it’s actually practical, too. It holds quite a few earrings in a small space, with them all easily visible and accessible. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
8. A portable air compressor because gas stations can seemingly never be relied upon to have working air pumps. This can inflate a tire in under five minutes and get you back on the road or at least in good enough condition so you can make it to the mechanic.
9. A "Cup Claw" — a bra pad removal tool to expertly remove the padding from sports bras and bikinis. Aaaaaaand it makes reinserting the padding evenly so much easier. (Because why are the slots for the padding always the size of my pinky nail??)
Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
10. A drinking cap for transforming hazardous bottles of water or chocolate milk into kid-friendly vessels that aren't at risk of spilling their contents all over your couch.
Promising review: "Hands-down one of my best Amazon purchases for my girl! I love finding hidden gems like this to make parenting a little easier lol. We go camping a lot, and these are lifesavers and save me so much time washing and rewashing sippy cups! Plus, my daughter can now be trusted with her beloved Danimal yogurt! A win for mom and a win for my very satisfied and not-yogurt-covered 1.5-year-old! Great idea!!" —Ab223
11. A water leak detector if you want peace of mind that your washing machine isn't overflowing or that your basement isn't flooded because of heavy rains. It emits a loud beep to alert you to drips and standing water. And if you're not home or don't want the alarm to bother neighbors/sleeping inhabitants, you can elect to have notifications sent to your phone.
Promising review: "Absolutely worth it for peace of mind, alerted me to leaks from a window during heavy rains. Eventually replaced the window. Bought a few more to place in different areas of my home. I turn off the audible alarm since I travel often and don't want to disturb neighbors and get notifications by email and through the app." —Reviewer
12. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) that'll give you the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD 40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
13. A handy dandy travel belt so you can secure your personal item on top of your suitcase — even if it doesn't have a trolly sleeve.
14. A 2-in-1 coffee scooper and filler because it eliminates the mess of filling your reusable K-cup pod with coffee grounds! *cue singing angels* Use this instead of shoving the K-cup pod into the bag of grounds or using a too-big spoon to scoop grounds into the pod (and inevitably spilling some on the counter).
Promising review: "This coffee scoop [makes it] so much easier to scoop and pour the coffee into the pod. Before this scoop, I just scooped the pod into my coffee can and hoped I got enough or not too much coffee. I like the lid that comes down over the scoop to form a funnel that directs the coffee into the pod with no messy spillage and the scoop has the perfect amount of coffee to fill the pod. Cleanup is easy: I tap it and it is clean. I can always opt to wipe it out with a cloth or paper towel or rinse it off. Overall, I am very satisfied with this scoop. All good pros and no cons." —Alma67
