We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 31 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!

My colleague Ciera Velarde can vouch for this stuff:

"I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."

Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" —Jessamyne Campbell

