No, It’s Not A New Bathroom, It’s Just These 23 Effective Cleaning Products

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray that'll make soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).
2. And speaking of no scrubbing, a mold and mildew remover because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A tub of The Pink Stuff so you can restore your sinks and bathroom surfaces when hard water stains, dried-up toothpaste, and spilled makeup overstay their welcome.
Promising review: "I bought this because of all the hype on TikTok, and I wasn’t expecting much, to be honest. I have these glass shower doors that have been water marked for a while, I usually use a Magic Eraser, but that doesn’t take them away very well. But after putting this on a microfiber towel, and simply rubbing it in, it is as clear as it was the day we bought them, I cannot believe this! I can’t wait to clean other things! I would recommend gloves, because I didn’t use gloves, and I can feel my finger is a little scratched up from the little particles that has in it." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A set of drill brush attachments if you gave up on baths a long time ago because getting your tub sparkly clean didn't feel possible. No more furiously scrubbing your tub; instead, just attach the brush head and flip the switch on your drill. Why work harder when you could work smarter?
FYI: The yellow brush is a medium bristle brush designed for bathroom surfaces. The other colors are better suited for different surfaces based on their stiffness.
Promising review: "Sadly I only have a shower at my house and of course it’s all tile. I have zero clue why anyone would want tile it’s awful. Saying that cleaning it is the worst and it never gets clean and I know for a fact I don’t put enough elbow grease into it. Well that all changed with these bangers! I just put it into a drill, spray some mildew spray on it, and hammer away. It’s 100% better than doing it by hand not 97% or 98% or even 99% better, it’s 100% better. You need these." —Mark
Get a set of four drill brushes from Amazon for $6.95.
5. A pumice cleaning stone for powering through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks that have retired many a toilet scrubbing brush. Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy rub away discoloration with ease. This nontoxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the glistening throne you deserve.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. And now that your bowl is clean, a jar of toilet bowl bombs (think a fizzing bath bomb but it cleans your toilet!) if you need something to loosen schmutz and stains in your bowl between deep cleans.
Viren Apothecary is a woman-owned business based in Wisconsin that sells eco-friendly cleaning essentials.
BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis loves hers:
"I've been using the blood orange-scented bowl bombs for a couple of months now, and OMG they smell amazing! Like, right when I opened the package. After doing a thorough cleaning of my bathroom, I always pop one of these babies in the toilet as a last step to clean and make the room smell a little better (I have a teeny tiny bathroom so this little guy does the trick). And in terms of cleaning the porcelain throne, they absolutely work. My towel bowl always shines brighter after using one. It's also helpful that the packaging is plain ole adorable and I don't have to hide or store it anywhere!"
Get 10 tablets from Viren Apothecary on Etsy for $9.50 (available in blood orange, eucalyptus, or unscented).
7. Or a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp that'll stick to the bowl and release a cleaning gel with every flush.
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A two-tier sliding shelf because there are cabinets in your home that everyone knows to absolutely never open for fear of triggering an avalanche of junk. These durable baskets are up to the task of corralling all the random bits and bobs you own, so every bit of storage space is usable.
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable "sectionals" that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four colors, two styles, and with or without dividers).
9. A rust-remover spray so you no longer avoid looking at your shower because of embarrassing stains. This cleanser will obliterate those streaks in the blink of an eye.
Promising review: "Worked great and super fast. My bathtub has a dip where water collects unless it’s squeegeed out, but even then some water remains. Well it began to rust and no amount of scrubbing or bleach could clean it. I got this product and sprayed it over the rise spots and within five minutes I saw it starting to clear up and in15 minutes and it was all gone." —Joshlynne
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
10. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop if you're envious of the sparkly clean floors you see on #CleanTok. Its specially designed microfiber mop head (machine washable, btw!) is so effective at grabbing dirt and grime that you can skip the harsh chemicals and clean with just water! And ofc it has a built-in wringer and splash guard (no one wants dirty water splattered on their face!).
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
11. Or washable microfiber mop pads for folks with a Swiffer WetJet and a desire to spend less money on single-use mop pads. Eco-friendly swaps for the win!
Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "If you’re considering these, get them now! Coming from a mom with three young boys, I’m cleaning the floors constantly from outside dust, dirt, and all things little boys and their sticky/clumsy hands create on our tile, not to mention our bathroom floors. These pads are super absorbent and easy to clean by throwing them in the washing machine. Saves me time and money on the expensive disposable pads I’ve been buying constantly." —Jenny
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75 (available in multi-packs).