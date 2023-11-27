Skip To Content
    Cyber Monday: The Ultimate Guide To The 1,804 Best Deals

    We've rounded up the best deals roundups from our team of expert shoppers, so you can consider this your one-stop shop for making the most out of Cyber Monday.

    by
    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. We’ve Seen Them All, And *These* Are The 112 Best Cyber Monday Deals To Shop This Year — save on AirPods, the Airwrap, a Roomba, the reviewer-beloved Cosrx snail mucin essence, and so much more. If you're only going to look at one post, it should be this one!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get the Beats Studio Pro headphones for $169.95 (originally $349; available in four colors), the Dyson Airwrap for $479.99 (originally $599; available in three colors/styles), and shop the rest of the post here.

    2. 54 Of The Best Food And Kitchen Deals — save on the Always Pan, a KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer, a bestselling veggie chopper and slicer, and so much more. ~Knead~ a new set of baking sheets? We've got you covered!

    Our Place, Target

    Get the Always Pan for $85+ (originally $120; available in 12 colors and 3 sizes), the KitchenAid mixer for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in three colors), and shop the rest of the post here.

    3. 46 Of The Best Beauty Deals — save on Crest whitening strips, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer, literally everything at Glossier, and so much more. Makeup your mind quickly though, because these savings won't last forever.

    Amazon, Glossier

    Get the Crest whitestrips $34.99 (originally $49.99), the Glossier Full Face set for $77 (originally $90), and shop the rest of the post here.

    4. 63 Of The Best Cyber Monday Home Deals — save on a Samsung Frame TV, a Tushy bidet, Brooklinen bedding, Boy Smells candles, and so much more. Wrap yourself in cozy new bedsheets *and* these spectacular savings!

    amazon.com, Brooklinen

    Get the Frame TV for $977.99 (originally $1,497.99), the down comforter $141.75 (originally $189+; available in three sizes and three weights), and shop the rest of the post here.

    5. 24 Of The Best Cyber Monday Pets Deals — save on treat-tossing Furbo pet cam, the ChomChom pet hair remover, a Litter Robot automatic litter box cleaner, gear, and so much more. We've sniffed out all the savings so hop to it!

    Furbo, Wild One

    Get the cat camera $154 (originally $220), the Harness Walk Kit $86.25 (originally $115), and shop the rest of the post here.

    6. Here's Are 57 Things Parents Should Actually Buy This Cyber Monday — save on Bentgo bento lunch boxes, a Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, a Barbie Dreamhouse and so much more. Pamper your wallet with these great deals!

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Get the car seat for $230+ (originally $247,49+; available in 11 colors/styles), the Barbie Dreamhouse $125.99 (originally $199), and shop the rest of the post here.

    7. 53 Of The Best Style Deals — save on *THE* Amazon coat, the TikTok-famous Levi's ribcage jeans, Lululemon Align leggings, and so much more. IDK who will be more impressed with your new wardrobe, your wallet or your mirror.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, Lululemon

    Get the Orolay coat for $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors), the Align leggings for $39+ (originally $98+; available in women's sizes 0–20 and 14 colors).

    8. 52 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy — save on Picasso Tiles, Mighty Patch hydrocolloid nose strips, rip-resistant Sheertex tights, and so much more. Spend a little, save a lot!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get the Picasso Tiles for $31.99 (originally $59.98), the hydrocolloid nose patches for $13.24 (originally $16.55), and shop the rest of the post here.

    9. 40 Of The Best Toys And Games — save on Squishmallows, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a Dyson Ball toy vacuum, and so much more. Race you to the checkout!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get the avocado Squishmallow for $24.99 (originally $40), Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for $7.95 (originally $9.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    10. I'm A Toddler Parent And These 26 Things I Swear By Are On Sale For Cyber Monday — save on an elephant sprayer, a LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart, a BOB Gear Revolution Jogging Stroller, and so many other products tested and approved by BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga.

    amazon.com, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    Get the elephant sprayer for $19.99+ (originally $26.95; available in five colors), the LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart for $47.99 (originally $59.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    11. 67 Practical Things Worth Buying On Cyber Monday — save on a Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven , a simple but effective Shark corded stick vacuum, a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker and so much more. Just great deals on useful products — no filler.

    Nordstrom, Target

    Get the Staub Dutch oven for $149.99+ (originally $369.99+; available in six colors), the Shark vacuum for $99.99 (originally $199.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    12. 43 Quirky Things On Sale You Won’t Be Able To Resist — save on a dimmable sad duck night-light, a book-shaped flower vase, a retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker, and so much more. Psst — if you're bored out of your gourd by all those vacuums on sale, this list is precisely for you.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get the sad duck night-light for $14.99 (originally $23.99), the book-shaped flower vase for $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors), and shop the rest of the post here.

    13. 31 Deals On Versatile Things You'll Reach For Again And Again — save on a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers, a pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings, a pair of low top Converse sneakers, and so much more. You’d get a great cost per wear on these anyway, and it’ll be even lower thanks to these smart savings at Madewell, Levi's, Aerie, Lululemon, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get the slippers for $15.99 (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors), the high-waisted leggings for $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 22 colors/patterns), and shop the rest of the post here.

    14. After 8 Years Covering Cyber Monday, I Can Tell You These Are The 99 Deals You Need To See Before It Ends — save on classic Crocs, a platform bed with lift-up storage, a ton of Melissa & Doug toys, and so much more. It’s one of the biggest sale events of the year, but that doesn’t mean that every deal is good. These ones are — and they end tonight.

    amazon.com, Wayfair

    Get the classic style $30.51+ (originally $49.99; available in a variety of sizes and colors), the storage bed $274.99 (originally $899.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get the Macbook Air for $749.99+ (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes), the AeroGarden countertop garden for $79.90 (originally $164.95), and shop the rest of the post here.

    16. 55 Stocking Stuffers To Stock Up On Before Cyber Monday Is Over — save on a, a Nintendo-branded 128GB microSD card, a Kitsch satin heatless curling set and so much more. Little treats, big savings!

    Amazon

    Get the initial necklace for $11.19 (originally $13.99; available in 26 letters and 2 styles), the microSD card for $12.99 (originally $34.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    17. 46 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Cyber Monday — save on set of affordable and highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds, a longline sports bra, a bottle of Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, and so much more. From your feed to your cart and for less than full price too!

    amazon.com, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Get the wireless Bluetooth earbuds for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors), the longline sports bra for $18.39+ (originally $26.99+; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors) and shop the post here.

    18. Just 82 Fantastic Things To Treat Yourself To — save on 2nd Gen AirPods, a watercolor paint set, a cozy and breathable Muslin Comfort blanket, and so much more. If you spent most of Cyber Weekend shopping for other people, this post is just for you!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $189.99 (originally $249), the watercolor set for $31.99 (originally $49.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    19. 58 Things You’ll Wanna Buy Before Cyber Monday Is Over — Because You’ll *Actually* Use Them — save on a Waterpik water flosser, a Kindle Paperwhite, a mighty Bissell Little Green machine, and so much more. Yes, they actually work the way they say they will. I’d call that worth the money, *and* they’re on sale.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get the Waterpik for $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors) the Kindle for for $139.99 (originally $189.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    20. 39 Deals For Anyone Who's Shopping Small During Cyber Week — save on Fly By Jing Chili Crisp, a Solawave red light device, Evil Queen candles, and so much more. Supporting small business and saving money — that’s what I’d call a win-win.

    Fly By Jing, BuzzFeed / Amanda Davis

    Get the Fly By Jing box set for $70 (originally $100), the Solawave for $101.40 (originally $169), and shop the rest of the post here.

    21. 34 Things We've Tried (And Loved) That Are On Major Sale For Cyber Week — save on Powerbeats headphones, *the* Amazon Coat, a Walking Pad, and so much more. We swear by these at full price, so with these savings…we’re shouting from the rooftops.

    BuzzFeed / Emma McAnaw, BuzzFeed

    Get the PowerBeats for $149.95 (originally $249.95), the Amazon Coat for $89.99 (originally $151.99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    22. 36 Deals That Are 50% Off And Over To Check Out Before Cyber Monday Ends — save on a Melissa & Doug diner playset, tons of deals up to 80% off at Wayfair, Sheertex tights, and so much more. If small discounts do nothing for you, this list has your name on it.

    Amazon, Sheertex

    Get the playset for $17.49 (originally $37.99), the Sheertex tights for $25 (originally $99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    23. 51 Things That Are Actually Worth Buying This Cyber Monday — save on reviewer-loved Mellanni bedsheets, Everlane Day Boots, a travel pill organizer, and so much more. If you’re looking to save on products that’ll really add value to your life, don't wait.

    amazon.com

    Get the sheets for $29.72 (originally $50.97), the Everlane boots for $165 (originally $275), and shop the rest of the post here.

    24. 35 Cyber Monday Deals That’ll Give You At Least $100 Off — save on a Macbook Air, a Casper mattress, a Staub dutch oven, and so much more. Each one of these deals means $100 back in your pocket, and that’s a beautiful thing.

    amazon.com, Nordstrom

    Get the Macbook Air for $749.99 (originally $999), the dutch oven for $149+ (originally $369.99+), and shop the rest of the post here.

    Amazon, Beachwaver

    Get the nail concealer for $12+ (originally $20), the Beachwaver for $49 (originally $99), and shop the rest of the post here.

    26. 31 Things You Should Buy In Bulk On Cyber Monday — save on Bombas socks, Poppi sodas, Makeup Erasers, and so much more. It's time to stock up and save big.

    Bombas, Makeup Eraser

    Get the Bombas socks for $37.13 (originally $49.40), the Makeup Erasers for $17.50 (originally $25), and shop the rest of the post here.

    27. 34 Things To Buy On Cyber Monday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine — save on a pre-lit Christmas tree, iridescent lamp, arched floor mirror, and so much more. Now's the time to transform your space for less.

    Amazon, Walmart

    Get the Christmas tree for $190.45 (originally $399.99), the mirror for $59+ (originally $199+), and shop the rest of the post here.

    Madewell, Anthropologie

    Get the tennis necklace for $44 (originally $88), the wine glasses for $39.20 (originally $56), and shop the rest of the post here.

    29. 57 Things To Buy On Cyber Monday That Make Perfect Gifts — save on Picasso Tiles, Abercrombie joggers, a Dracula garlic mincer, and so much more. Because the countdown is on.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get the Piccaso Tiles for $31.99 (originally $59.98), the Gracula for $19.16 (originally $29.95), and shop the rest of the post here.