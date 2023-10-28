1. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.
Base Roots is a woman-owned home decor shop that blends modern and traditional design elements.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors and in a banner style).
2. An arched leaning mirror if you're looking for a downright sexy — yeah, we said that — full-length mirror to add some brightness to your room and make the space look larger.
Pro tip: Place your mirror next to a window so the incoming light is reflected into the rest of the room.
If you've been looking at some very expensive standing mirrors and hemming and hawing over the $1,000 price tag, let me save you a bunch of money. Get this guy instead. This mirror is stunning, and the brass rim perfectly complements the gold-tone wood in my apartment. It does come with mounting hardware, which I chose not to use since I personally like the leaning look. Also, the sub $200 price tag is just *chef's kiss* given how high quality this mirror looks and feels.
Promising review: "Love this mirror. I had limited space in my bedroom due to a light switch on the right side of the wall and the mirror turned out to be perfect! Easy to hang up on the wall as well." —Sawsan
Get it from Amazon and Umbra for $180 (available in brass or metallic titanium).
3. A pack of floral wall decals because you've been watching home makeover shows before bed and now you fancy yourself a bit of an interior decorator. These peel and stick flowers provide all the fun of a big reveal without the stress of literally waiting for paint to dry.
Reviewers recommend mapping out where you want the stickers before placing them as the adhesive is quite sticky.
Promising review: "These were so easy to apply and were even more beautiful than I had thought. The color is rich and it makes my bedroom feel peaceful. I'm going to order another set to add some life to the adjoining bathroom." —Melissa Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $17.80 (available in six other designs).
4. A set of no-show floating bookshelves for anyone without a ton of floor space that still wants to have their little library on display.
Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $11.50+ (available individually or in a set of three and in two sizes).
5. The most adorable handmade mushroom shelves so you can declutter your nightstand and still show off your favorite jewelry and trinkets. Who says organization can't be cute?
Leily Cloud is a small business based in Poland.
Promising review: "I purchased all three sizes and it was worth the wait. Absolutely obsessed with this purchase. It's my favorite thing not only because I know these are handmade and totally unique, but also because they were so easy to mount to my wall. They add such an interesting vibe to my room. Not to mention they are EXTREMELY high quality. They also really doing wrap and package these to ensure 100% safe arrival." —Thomas
Get it from Leily Cloud on Etsy for $47+ (available in three sizes and as a set of three).
6. A colorful monthly wall calendar to display all your upcoming events, birthdays, appointments, and more in a way that's not only visually appealing but also pretty freaking hard to miss.
Promising review: "Zero complaints about this calendar from me. I buy it every year, and the colors are so bright and cheery (unless you get the more muted colors, but those are nice too). Tons of space to write on each little square, and I'm sure I'll continue to buy one every year for eternity." —L H
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in three color combinations).
7. A geometric dinosaur sculpture that'll hide all your clutter — keys, hair ties, bobby pins, coins, jewelry, and even candy — despite its big mouth. No secret messes will be revealed!
Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo
Get it from Amazon for $59.98 (available in three colors).
8. A ridiculously plush blanket if you've got the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version sitting in your cart right now and just aren't ready to stomach hitting the buy button. What if I told you reviewers say this is equally comfy, cozy, and soft? Because that's exactly what I'm telling you.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and 2 sizes).
9. A set of thinker statues because this decor decision...it's...a...(sorry!)...no-brainer!
Promising review: "Absolutely adore these statues! They are extremely affordable and surprisingly heavy for the price paid. These statues are a perfect addition to my gold-accented office and have a high-end look to them. Highly recommend!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in 17 styles).
10. A set of five petite glass vases for brightening up your window sill or dining room table. Cluster them together to create a cute centerpiece, or sprinkle them throughout your apartment to add a touch of whimsy.
11. Or a book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of fiction with your love of florals.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).
12. A set of stackable geometric storage trays to remind that it's OK that you failed seventh grade geometry. You don't need math skills to know that these'll look great on your coffee table.
Promising review: "I purchased these trays for food displays. They are thin and pretty small but everything looked great on them! They definitely can’t handle anything incredibly heavy so in the future I’d use them as decorative trays for utensils/napkins or cheese platters but you can’t beat the price. I love the colors." —melissah
Get the set of four from Amazon for $8.98.