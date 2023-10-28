Pro tip: Place your mirror next to a window so the incoming light is reflected into the rest of the room.



If you've been looking at some very expensive standing mirrors and hemming and hawing over the $1,000 price tag, let me save you a bunch of money. Get this guy instead. This mirror is stunning, and the brass rim perfectly complements the gold-tone wood in my apartment. It does come with mounting hardware, which I chose not to use since I personally like the leaning look. Also, the sub $200 price tag is just *chef's kiss* given how high quality this mirror looks and feels.

Promising review: "Love this mirror. I had limited space in my bedroom due to a light switch on the right side of the wall and the mirror turned out to be perfect! Easy to hang up on the wall as well." —Sawsan



Get it from Amazon and Umbra for $180 (available in brass or metallic titanium).