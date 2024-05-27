It’s Time To “Accidentally” Lose Your Old Swimsuit And Treat Yourself To One Of These 26 So-Cute Options

Promising review: "Sometimes I just never know if a swimsuit is going to work or not. This one looked so cute, but I had my doubts about it working. To my surprise, it works, and it is SO CUTE!!!! It fits great and the color is so bright and pretty. The material is fabulous. I love that the chest padding is part of the suit, not removable pads that can get folded/bent and look crappy. Straps are adjustable in the back, too. Definitely order this one!" —Sarah W.



Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–22 plus and 30 colors).