It’s Time To “Accidentally” Lose Your Old Swimsuit And Treat Yourself To One Of These 27 So-Cute Options

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An open-back one-piece swimsuit because it has that $$$$ look at a $ price tag. Maybe it's just me, but this screams, "I vacation on private islands."
Promising review: "Lovely one piece. The ties are super long, so you can tie them in a variety of ways, but I loved it primarily around the waist. The material is great and supportive." —Monica Avila
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors).
2. A one-piece swimsuit for a supportive suit that doesn't skimp on style. It has a cute cutout detail in the front and ties in the back so that you can enjoy a comfy, custom-to-you fit.
Promising review: "Sometimes I just never know if a swimsuit is going to work or not. This one looked so cute, but I had my doubts about it working. To my surprise, it works, and it is SO CUTE!!!! It fits great and the color is so bright and pretty. The material is fabulous. I love that the chest padding is part of the suit, not removable pads that can get folded/bent and look crappy. Straps are adjustable in the back, too. Definitely order this one!" —Sarah W.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–22 plus and 31 colors).
3. A popular and statement-making high-waisted two-piece, if you're looking for a versatile option you can wear to the pool and then to dinner when time doesn't allow you to get back to the hotel to change.
Promising review: "1000/10 would recommend!!! I bought this suit thinking I may need to return it due to its quality!!! NOT AT ALL!! The suit feels like butter on my skin. The sizing and reviews are accurate!! It fits perfectly!!!" —Ethan
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 37 colors/styles).
4. A comfy bandeau bathing suit that'll remind you why this classic silhouette is so classic after all.
Promising review: "By far my favorite bathing suit I’ve ever owned. It’s buttery soft, which I love. And is extremely comfortable. Very good quality." —Kimberly M.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 20 colors).
5. A retro one-piece swimsuit to give your beach look major pinup girl vibes. Not only will you look downright adorable, but you'll appreciate the comfort of the boyshorts and halter neckline.
Promising review: "Very cute sailor design. I wore this to a lake day and got a lot of compliments; a friend even had me send them the link. Perfect swimsuit for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable showing too much skin. It dries fast in the sun, and the colors didn't bleed in the wash!" —Betty
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 26 colors/styles).
6. A high-waisted two-piece swimsuit so you can take on beach days, cruise trips, and water parks in style. The ruched top and ruffle hem add some fun texture without being uncomfortable.
Promising review: "'Wow' is literally all I can say about this swimsuit. I am usually very cautious about buying swimsuits online, but this fits exactly how it should. I usually wear a large in everything, and it fits perfectly. The coverage is great, too. It makes me feel confident again. You definitely need to try this suit. You won’t regret it. ⭐️🤩" —Tyler
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors).
7. A two-piece high-waisted halter bikini because 15,000+ 5-star reviews are nothing to sneeze at! Reviewers rave about the supportive push-up bra and promise that the full-coverage bottom won't make you look like you're wearing a diaper.
Promising review: "It fits like a dream. The suit is beautifully lined, and, honestly, the color is so much more beautiful in reality than it is online. The quality of the suit is impeccable. I was expecting 'ok' since the price is pretty reasonable, but I feel like I got amazing quality for the price. If you're on the fence, I say take the chance. Just make sure that you use the size chart to get the best fit for you, and if you are sized differently top and bottom, I'd suggest getting two suits in each size for a perfect fit. This suit can last for years if cared for correctly. I'll definitely order from this company again." —John and Debbi
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–22 plus and 46 colors).
8. An underwire bikini top for swimwear that supports your chest without looking like a bra/underwear.
9. A stylish three-piece swimsuit if you wish your coverup could match your swimsuit. Surprise! This set comes with a classic triangle bikini *and* a matching coverup.
Promising review: "I purchased this for my recent Cabo trip and received soooo many compliments as I pranced around the resort in my super cute three-piece set. Everyone asked where they could purchase one and were so shocked when I told them Amazon and the affordable price of this set. I love it and I will be ordering in multiple other colors. 🥰😝" —May
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and two colors/patterns).
10. A sweet one-piece swim dress that'll accommodate all the twirling you want to do, thanks to the swim shorts.
11. A pretty one-piece swimsuit to enjoy the tummy-baring look of a two-piece while also taking advantage of the support a one-piece gives you.
Promising review: "I'm not much of a review writer but I HAD to write a review on this suit. I had been looking for a cute white swimsuit and this one is AMAZING. I love the cutout in the front, it's so sexy and completely adjustable. I am pretty tall and have a long torso, and I found that because of the cutout, it's very easy to get the suit to fit comfortably, which I often have a hard time with one-piece swimsuits. I love how this looks, it's cute on its own but also with jeans/shorts to wear around the resort. Could not recommend it enough!" —Madaline
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes M–28 plus and 35 styles).
12. A classic halter triangle bikini with side ties so you don't end up with weird tan lines after a day of lying in the sun. (Just don't forget an SPF!)
Promising review: "I bought this bikini for my vacation last week, and I was not disappointed! I was trying to save a few dollars on bikinis, and I hit the jackpot with this one. The quality is unmatched. I read the reviews, read through the sizing guidelines, and watched a few TikToks on what sizing to get and I landed on a small. I used Amazon’s sizing guide, and they recommended me a small, too. The bikini fit perfectly, but I probably could’ve gotten away with an XS. It’s machine washable, and it did not bleed. Amazing fit and beautiful colors. I hope you love the bikini as much as I do! :)" —JO
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 16 colors).