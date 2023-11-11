32 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts For The People Who Don’t Even Know What They Want

1. A stunning claw clip for anyone who loves romantic and whimsical hair accessories.
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei
2. A Laneige glowy lip balm that'll treat them to a soft, moisturized, and ultra plump pucker. Goodbye cracked, peeling, flaking lips!
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie
3. A bag of reindeer farts cotton candy if you're looking for an easy stocking stuffer. The kiddos will get a kick out of the name, and you'll feel good about 10% of all profits being donated to charities that bring toys to kids in need.
Promising review: "This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it! The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again." —Peggy N
4. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
5. A pack of Crayola Globbles to keep kiddos busy sticking, squishing, squeezing, stacking, and slinging without you or their parents worrying about sticky residue on ceilings and walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
6. The Woman in Me, Britney Spears's long-awaited memoir because goddamnit this woman has put up with enough in her life and deserves your support.
Promising review: "Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." —Nicole Lynn
7. And an adorable bookmark book tracker for holding their page if they don't finish it in one sitting.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most stunning book art and bookmarks.
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled. ❤️" —Mady Taylor
8. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
9. A Jeopardy 2024 daily calendar (RIP Alex Trebek) if your giftee is a trivia fiend who loves surprising you with the most random pieces of info unexpectedly. Alex, what is "the best gift ever?"
Each question has a different wager so you can track your winnings for the year.
Promising review: "I use this calendar at work to quiz my coworkers. They all love it. The questions are very good and challenging. If you like Jeopardy and calendars, you'll love this." —Jeremy J. Harker
10. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks so you and your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe. (Or, er, ankle?)
Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer
11. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to a long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.
Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.
12. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game because the kid in your life is currently in their potty humor phase — let them delight in finding a rainbow-colored fake poop that gives seekers clues to its whereabouts. Know any parents in desperate need of some alone time? Reviewers swear by this thing for keeping their children entertained so you very well may earn yourself a "~Holy crap~ this gift is amazing text!"
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (They're 8-, 6-, and 3-years-old). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
13. A fidget toy for keeping their fingers busy with two magnetic pucks that they can flip, stack, and flick in combinations to learn real tricks.
Promising review: "This is literally the best fidget ever made. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple booster packs." —Tiger
