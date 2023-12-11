Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 36 Fabulous Gifts For Anyone Who Likes Cool Stuff

    Please skip this list if you were planning to get them something boring.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.

    the game box and cards, which have cute illustrations on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    2. A pack of Crayola Globbles to keep kiddos busy sticking, squishing, squeezing, stacking, and slinging without you or their parents worrying about sticky residue on ceilings and walls. 

    Six colored balls in yellow packaging
    Reviewer's video showing the sticky balls sliding down the wall
    Reviewer holding the balls in pink, purple, orange, yellow, green, and blue colors
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.51.

    3. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.

    the january and february pages, which feature renaissance-era illustrations of cats that don't look like cats at all
    Decor Hardcore / Etsy

    Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769

    Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.

    Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $26.29+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).

    4. A pair of exfoliating mitts for making them go, "Oh, gross!" the next time they shower. The mitts are made of a viscose fiber that buffs away beads of dead skin (they'll literally be able to see them) to reveal buttery, baby soft skin underneath — and probably make them feel like a lizard shedding its skin.

    close-up of the black mitt and a reviewer's leg and you can see beads of dead gray skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously..." —Kim McMahon

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (also available individually).

    5. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle from The Magic Puzzle Company because it brings an element of surprise and excitement they've never experienced with other puzzles! Not only is the illustration so beautiful that they'll probably glue and frame it when it's completed, but it also features 50 Easter eggs throughout *and* a magical twist that reveals itself once the puzzle is finished.

    close-up of a section of the puzzle showing its whimsical illustration style
    Amazon

    Promising review: "What should I say? It kept me busy and overjoyed for hours, got me and my brother to work together, and the ending picture was stunning. The twist was satisfying and felt like a final boss rush in a video game. Absolutely buy this puzzle, and others by this company. It's worth way more than the listed price." —Vincent

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $22.97.

    6. A bottle of Drop It — a sulfite and tannin remover — if they're known in the friend group as the one person who can't hang. This may help prevent their post-wine headache so they can still enjoy the night with friends instead of having to leave after one drink to curl up under the covers with a throbbing head.

    BuzzFeed editor putting drops into glass of red wine
    The drop it bottle in editor's hand
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    One bottle can help keep you headache-free for up to 55 glasses depending on how many drops you use.

    Promising review: "I drank wine one night and did not use the drops. WOW, my IBS hit me like a knife! This proves that they really do work. I wish I had an option to give this product 10 stars!!!! I have had IBS for several years and last fall my IBS went into overdrive, after trying to figure out what was possibly causing it I realized that I have been drinking more red wine then usual. I researched it and sulfates in wine are known to irritate people with IBS. I put five drops in a glass of wine and stir it with a spoon; it does not change the taste of the wine. My youngest daughter also has IBS. I had her try it and it also cured her sulfate issues. I thought that I would have to give up wine, but no more!!!" —Keywest

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    7. A pack of PS4 or PS5 controller thumbsticks so their game is never ruined by a misclick or slippery, sweaty thumbs.

    reviewer photo of the thumbsticks on a playstation controller
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Game changer for sure! I didn’t believe that these little guys could change the game for me! Since they are so reasonably priced I figured what the heck and gave them a shot! Wow! Money well spent! I wish I’d found them earlier!" —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    8. An adorable bookmark book tracker to entice them to finally make some headway on their ever-growing "To Read" list.

    The book tracker, which looks like a blank book shelf and you can fill in the names of the books on the spine as you finish them
    British Book Art / Etsy

    British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most book art and bookmarks.

    Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled ❤️" —Mady Taylor

    Shipping Info: Processing takes 1–3 business days and orders ship from the UK, so delivery time varies based on your location. Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.

    Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $2.84.

    9. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!

    a tray filled with sparkly geodes
    Gif of someone smashing open the geode with a hammer
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.

    Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    10. A Le Creuset magnetic trivet for the chef who's always juggling hot plates. This GENIUS invention allows them to simply hover a hot pot over the trivet and — BAM! — the trivet will stick to the bottom and they can place the pot on any nearby, stable surface. Gone are the days of them frantically shouting "Can someone help me in here?!" when their hands are full.

    acacia wood trivet with magnetic rings
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The wood is really super nice, smooth, and clean. Sticks great to the pan and the silicone rings add great shock absorption so it doesn't make a lot of noise when you sent down my heavy-ass 13-some-inch skillet! Cleans off easily; I've only used it a handful of times but it still looks brand new! A little pricey but it's a premium kitchen thingy. I recommend don't settle for something cheaper." —K. Lujan

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    11. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because they believe that the best part of Lucky Charms are the charms. (And they're not wrong!)

    Reviewer holding the one-pound bag
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.