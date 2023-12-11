1. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A pack of Crayola Globbles to keep kiddos busy sticking, squishing, squeezing, stacking, and slinging without you or their parents worrying about sticky residue on ceilings and walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.51.
3. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll take pride of place in their cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time varies based on your location. Check the listing for an estimated delivery date.
Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $26.29+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).
4. A pair of exfoliating mitts for making them go, "Oh, gross!" the next time they shower. The mitts are made of a viscose fiber that buffs away beads of dead skin (they'll literally be able to see them) to reveal buttery, baby soft skin underneath — and probably make them feel like a lizard shedding its skin.
Promising review: "I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously..." —Kim McMahon
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (also available individually).
5. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle from The Magic Puzzle Company because it brings an element of surprise and excitement they've never experienced with other puzzles! Not only is the illustration so beautiful that they'll probably glue and frame it when it's completed, but it also features 50 Easter eggs throughout *and* a magical twist that reveals itself once the puzzle is finished.
Promising review: "What should I say? It kept me busy and overjoyed for hours, got me and my brother to work together, and the ending picture was stunning. The twist was satisfying and felt like a final boss rush in a video game. Absolutely buy this puzzle, and others by this company. It's worth way more than the listed price." —Vincent
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
6. A bottle of Drop It — a sulfite and tannin remover — if they're known in the friend group as the one person who can't hang. This may help prevent their post-wine headache so they can still enjoy the night with friends instead of having to leave after one drink to curl up under the covers with a throbbing head.
One bottle can help keep you headache-free for up to 55 glasses depending on how many drops you use.
Promising review: "I drank wine one night and did not use the drops. WOW, my IBS hit me like a knife! This proves that they really do work. I wish I had an option to give this product 10 stars!!!! I have had IBS for several years and last fall my IBS went into overdrive, after trying to figure out what was possibly causing it I realized that I have been drinking more red wine then usual. I researched it and sulfates in wine are known to irritate people with IBS. I put five drops in a glass of wine and stir it with a spoon; it does not change the taste of the wine. My youngest daughter also has IBS. I had her try it and it also cured her sulfate issues. I thought that I would have to give up wine, but no more!!!" —Keywest
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. A pack of PS4 or PS5 controller thumbsticks so their game is never ruined by a misclick or slippery, sweaty thumbs.
Promising review: "Game changer for sure! I didn’t believe that these little guys could change the game for me! Since they are so reasonably priced I figured what the heck and gave them a shot! Wow! Money well spent! I wish I’d found them earlier!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. An adorable bookmark book tracker to entice them to finally make some headway on their ever-growing "To Read" list.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most book art and bookmarks.
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled ❤️" —Mady Taylor
Shipping Info: Processing takes 1–3 business days and orders ship from the UK, so delivery time varies based on your location. Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $2.84.
9. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A Le Creuset magnetic trivet for the chef who's always juggling hot plates. This GENIUS invention allows them to simply hover a hot pot over the trivet and — BAM! — the trivet will stick to the bottom and they can place the pot on any nearby, stable surface. Gone are the days of them frantically shouting "Can someone help me in here?!" when their hands are full.
Promising review: "The wood is really super nice, smooth, and clean. Sticks great to the pan and the silicone rings add great shock absorption so it doesn't make a lot of noise when you sent down my heavy-ass 13-some-inch skillet! Cleans off easily; I've only used it a handful of times but it still looks brand new! A little pricey but it's a premium kitchen thingy. I recommend don't settle for something cheaper." —K. Lujan
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
11. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because they believe that the best part of Lucky Charms are the charms. (And they're not wrong!)
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.