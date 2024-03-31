According To Reviewers, You Can Literally See The Grime Melt Off With These 15 Cleaning Products

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray that'll make soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
2. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.
See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "It's easy to use, [and makes the] sink/tub really clean. Just rub the paste on and rinse off and you just see the grime melt away in seconds. A little goes a long way." —Darren Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
3. A mold and mildew remover gel because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately, when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A toilet tank cleaner to obliterate hard water deposits and ugly stains in your toilet's water tank.
Promising review: "The minute I dumped the product into the tank, I could see bits of deposits breaking off. I let it sit overnight, flushed it, and used a longer scrub brush to reach in and get the remaining crud. Not totally perfect, but way better than it was." —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $7.45.
5. A set of drill brush attachments if you gave up on baths a long time ago because getting your tub sparkly clean didn't feel possible. No more furiously scrubbing your tub; instead, just attach the brush head and flip the switch on your drill. Why work harder when you could work smarter?
FYI: The yellow brush is a medium bristle brush designed for bathroom surfaces. The other colors are better suited for different surfaces based on their stiffness.
Promising review: "My bathtub has 5 years of calcium and hard water buildup. I loved that there were different attachments, depending on your needs and the amount of hard scrubbing you need. The brushes attached to my drill very easily! After 5 minutes of use (without any additional help from cleaning agents), I have to say that I was impressed to see the calcium buildup melt away before my eyes. I am actually impressed and am really glad I made this purchase!" —Meredith B.
Get a set of four drill brushes from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in several brush stiffnesses).
6. A carpet cleaner for getting rid of that questionable stain on your white carpet that's been taunting you and besting every other carpet cleaner you've ever tried — well, every carpet cleaner but this one.
Promising review: "We have at least three of these bottles in our home at all times. We have three small dogs who have accidents in the home from time to time, and this product gets the stain/color out really well. As soon as you spray it, you can see it bubble up/work its magic and notice the difference in coloration. I would highly recommend." —valerie
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
7. A jewelry-cleaning pen that'll make your jewels sparkle. It's compact enough to fit in your purse so you can use it on the go, yet it's powerful enough to clean days', months', and weeks' worth of dirt and grime that's dulled your stones' shine.
Promising review: "This is incredible!! I am a stickler about my ring being clean, so naturally, I bought this. I love that it's small and compact, though it does take quite a few turns to secrete the cleaner on the wand. LOVED IT. So sparkly and I could visibly see the grime from my ring on the wand after use. HIGHLY recommend." —Whitney Jurgens
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
Check out our in-depth review of the Diamond Dazzle Stick to learn more about why we love it.
8. A Dawn dish spray so post-dinner dishwashing is a lot less painful. Just spray it on your dirty cookware (looking at you, "nonstick" skillet that everything sticks to), let it sit, and then rinse off. That's it! No scrubbing necessary.
Promising review: "This stuff is great! I primarily use it to remove stubborn stains on my toddler's clothes. You see it working immediately. I let it sit on the stain for about an hour and then throw it in the wash. It's helped me get so much more use out of her clothes. Of course, it works well on dishes and pots." —janzie f
Get a bottle and three refills from Amazon for $23.09.
9. An instant stain remover spray because it'll make your dirt-covered plastic patio furniture look new again. It actually works to remove the deep-set, below-the-surface stains, so when you wipe away the cleaner, you're wiping away *all* the mess.
Promising review: "I used this product on the vinyl siding on my house, which was covered with green mildew. Within 15 seconds (as advertised), the mildew was disappearing literally before my eyes. I rinsed the siding off with water and my house looks like the siding was brand-new. THIS PRODUCT REALLY WORKS! Note: wear clothing that you can dispose of afterward, it will take the color out of fabric quickly if you get it on your clothing." —Ron
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. A cleaning gel to get rid of mold and buildup on your washing machine gasket (bet ya didn't even know you should be cleaning here). Let it sit for a few hours or overnight and then easily wipe it clean with a rag.
Promising review: "Finally! A product that works and works well. I have tried at least a dozen different products and home solution suggestions to remove the embedded mold from the grout in my shower. I was actually getting so frustrated that I started getting estimates to demo and re-tile the shower. But before dishing out a ton of money, fate showed me this product, so I decided to try it. And WOW! It really works! I was so surprised and thrilled! I don't write reviews unless I really feel strongly about a product or service; this product is really stellar! I applied it to the mold, and after a few hours, I could see the mold being erased. I decided to leave it on for 24 hours, and that did it. All the mold is gone. AMAZING! I'll be a lifelong customer!" —JLBF
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A Bissell Little Green machine if your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "With a baby and a pet, you can imagine the kind of messes I deal with daily. This little machine has made cleaning up so much easier. First off, the size is just right. It's small enough to store easily but powerful enough to tackle the messes. I've used it on everything from spilled milk to those inevitable pet accidents, and it works like a charm every time. The suction is strong, and it really gets out the stains and odors, which is super important when you've got a little one crawling around. One thing I love is how easy it is to use. It's pretty straightforward — just fill it up, turn it on, and go. It's also easy to clean after you're done, which is a huge plus. It's also surprisingly quiet, which is a big deal when you have a baby napping. And the fact that it's specifically designed for pet messes means it's tough on stains but gentle on the surfaces. The best part? You can see the dirty water coming up, so you know it's working. It's oddly satisfying to see all that gunk getting pulled out of your carpets and upholstery." —Mona
Get it from Amazon for $108.