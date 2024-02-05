If You’re Pinching Pennies Right Now, These 39 Cheap Products Will Help You Keep More Change In Your Piggy Bank

1. A fabric defuzzer so you can remove lint, pilling, and fuzz instead of donating your old sweaters and spending money on new ones. It has three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want, as well as a handy lint catcher.
The battery-operated style requires 2 AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "I can’t believe I’ve spent this much of my life without a defuzzer! To think of all the clothes I’ve thrown out cause the fuzz was so unsightly. I was seriously considering buying new couch covers (which are expensive on my couch) because I was so sick of feeling the pilling and roughness when I sat down. It made them so unattractive. But this little gem of an invention just saved me a buttload of money because now my couches are smooth and like new again!! I’m so impressed that such an inexpensive tool could work so well." —JennyO28
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
2. A pet hair remover if you're burning through disposable lint rollers (and money!) trying to keep up with all the fur in your house. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "I'm a daily vacuumer, floors and furniture. With two hairy dogs and a cat, it's inevitable. And no one wants to sit on a couch full of pet hair! I was tired of spending the money on the sticky rollers, they work great on clothing but such a waste for everyday furniture use. I decided to go with this tool after reading all the great reviews and, wow, it saves me so much time and hair (pulling out my hair constantly cleaning off the pet hair!). I can't believe how easily it works and how easily it is to clean. I'm not sure what I would do without it now. If you have shedding pets, you need this NOW!" —Pamela F.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A Flip It! bottle emptying kit because you paid good money for that fancy body lotion and, gosh darn it, you'll get every ounce of it out of the bottle.
It comes with two stands/caps and six adapters to fit any size bottle. Just make sure it's a bottle that can actually be squeezed, since it won't work with totally solid bottles.
Promising review: "We have often wasted moisturizer that we simply can't get out of the bottle. If the top has a funny (nonflat) shape, you can't turn the bottle over to let the moisturizer drain toward the cap. With this simple idea, you can screw it on, turn the container over and use every drop. It's a simple but efficient method for getting the most out of your moisturizer, shampoo, and conditioner. In the end, it's a money saver!" —Having Fun
Get a pack of two stands and six adapters from Amazon for $15.99.
4. And a pack of miniature spatulas (you might recognize them from Shark Tank!) to reach the expensive foundation and gourmet mustards that cling to the side of the jar, escaping the reach of your fingers and knives.
Spatty is a woman-owned small business founded by Cheryl Rigdon.
The set comes with one spatula with a 6-inch handle and another with a 12-inch handle.
Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the longer one on an 18-ounce lotion and it worked fine. Some reviews complain about not being able to get every curve and corner of their container...oh please.! You get so much more than you would without it." —Liz
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Washable microfiber mop pads for folks with a Swiffer WetJet (or anything similar) and a desire to spend less money on single-use mop pads. Eco-friendly swaps for the win!
Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "If you’re considering these, get them now! Coming from a mom with three young boys, I’m cleaning the floors constantly from outside dust, dirt, and all things little boys and their sticky/clumsy hands create on our tile, not to mention our bathroom floors. These pads are super absorbent and easy to clean by throwing them in the washing machine. Saves me time and money on the expensive disposable pads I’ve been buying constantly." —Jenny
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75 (available in multi-packs).
6. A cold brew maker that'll save you from spending $5+ every morning on your way to work. If cold coffee is your lifeblood — even in the fall and winter — you need this.
It brews a quart (4 cups), so you should have enough java to get you through the day (and maybe some left over to share with your favorite coworker).
Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year round regardless of the weather) then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks and I love our cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home but I love it more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" —j.blaine
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
7. A set of internet-famous wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you don't have to break the bank upgrading the whole family's music-listening experience. More than 236,000 5-star reviews rave about the sound quality, sweat-proof design, and battery life (listen for over 10 hours on a single charge).
Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different earbud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds are actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A nail file board if your pup hates getting their nails trimmed, so you're spending an arm and a leg at the groomers *or* you have to pay the vet to sedate them. This is like an emery board for your dog!
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
9. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara under $5 because reviewers say it beats the high-end formulas. (I'm sorry, but $30 for a mascara is MADNESS!) It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day. Consider your expectations exceeded!
Promising review: "I have a confession. In my adult life, I have always paid at least $25–$35 for a tube of mascara. I thought the more I paid, the better the results. Boy was I wrong. My niece came to visit and showed me this. I have to say that I was skeptical. However, I caved and bought a tube of this mascara, and I was glad I made that decision. This mascara is affordable, clean, and buildable (depending on how much lash volume you want — I use two layers). This mascara is easily taken off with a cotton ball and eye makeup remover. Not only have I saved money on mascara, but I get the same results I got from the higher-priced mascaras. I will be a lifelong customer!!" —Jenna Wylie
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A root touch-up spray to hold you over until your next salon trip and even extend the time between visits. There's nothing wrong with rocking a bit of root, but this is a great option if you'd prefer to hide yours.
Promising review: "My sister-in-law introduced me to this product a few years ago. It’s awesome when wanting to hide the annoying gray hairs that pop up only weeks after getting your hair done. It’s easy to use and washes out easily too. Saves me money and allows me to avoid the salon a little bit longer. Love, love, love it. Would recommend it to anyone." —Kirk Arizona
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in nine colors and in packs of two).
11. An itty bitty knife sharpener for anyone who's about ready to toss their current set and shell out some big bucks. Wait! There's a good chance your knives just need to be sharpened!
Promising review: "Saved us a load of money. I saw this product from a BuzzFeed article. I was skeptical about whether this product would work at first, but for the price, it seemed like a bargain. Our kitchen knives were dull and throwing them away would have cost more than buying the sharpener. Needless to say, it worked out very well and our knives are well-sharpened - even the knives we thought couldn't be sharpened! Very happy with this product. I bought my mom one too." —mibkim
My colleague loves this lil' guy, saying it "totally ~transformed~ my hodgepodge of a knife collection, and probably saved my clumsy self from lots of close calls with dull knives." Read her full KitchenIQ knife sharpener review.
Get it from Amazon for $7.65+ (available in four colors and in multi-packs).
12. An egg bite maker that'll save you from spending time and money in a Starbucks drive-thru. Now you can customize the flavors and you'll have enough breakfasts to grab and go throughout the week.
The silicone molds are removable so this becomes a regular grill!
Check out a TikTok of the egg bite maker in action.
Promising review: "I work pretty much work 13 days straight and this egg bite maker is perfect for meal prepping so I can stay on the go. It also saves me money by not going through any drive-thru to get a quick breakfast." —Catherine Gomez
Get it from Amazon for $42.08+ (available in three colors).