The Joy-To-Cost Ratio Of These 31 Products Justifies You Buying Them

1. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
Promising review: "I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor (I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me (I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." —daydoo72
2. A 2-in-1 mascara and strengthening serum so you can coat every. single. lash. No more contorting your arm and tilting your head to the back and the side, thanks to this mascara's adjustable wand. Just twist the wand to your desired curve!
Check out a Reel of the mascara wand in action.
Promising review: "This product is so universal, it works on all types of lashes. The finish is so nice, lengthening and volumizing, and DOESN'T CLUMP. And on top it’s a lash serum and tubing mascara! Daily essential." —K. Ali
3. And a mascara remover you can use at the end of the day because it'll lift even the most stubborn waterproof formulas with ease. You apply it just like mascara!
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
4. A granny square crochet top for warm, beachy vibes even in the middle of winter.
P.S. Reviewers whose usual size is medium and large say this top fits perfectly.
Promising reviews: "SUPER CUTE! I loved this shirt. Will need covers if you choose not to wear a bra, which is the route I went. It’s light and good quality. Loose fitted." —Keynna
"I wore this over a black shirt, and it was really fun. One size fits all, so it hung loose, but I like it. Seems well made. It is not firm fitting, which suited me fine." —SC
5. Chicken vs Hotdog if you're looking for a party game that both kids and adults will enjoy. It's easy to learn (like, literally, 10 seconds to learn) and offers 30 challenges of varying levels.
Promising review: "In an age where new games are being released at an incredible rate, it's refreshing to find a new game that is not only fun but easy to learn and play. My 7-year-old loves it, as do I. It only took us a couple of turns to figure it out. I highly recommend it. Adults should have fun with it, too. Might I recommend a couple of shot glasses to go along with it?" —Jerry Rice
6. Some shakers of Bojangle's seasoning that'll probably end up becoming your most-reached-for spice blend. There's a reason this mouthwatering mix is chained up at the restaurant so you can't steal it!
7. A reviewer-loved hair and body mist with notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio to make you smell like you just walked off a sunny beach in Brazil.
Promising reviews: "If I could give this more stars I would!!" —Timothy Pilkington
"I have smelled [Cheirosa '62] on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." —Caralina Casperson
8. Or a pocket-sized rollerball perfume oil so you can smell expensive for a delightfully low price. Reviewers describe the smell as freshly baked cookies and vanilla *drool* without being overly sweet.
Promising review: "This fragrance is worth the hype. It is musky but sweet-smelling as well. It is paired well with amber, vanilla, carmel, etc. — any bakery scents. It is great for people who want to smell sweet, but not like B&BWs–type sweet. For the price point, it is great. Plus, the smell lasts a long time. I get compliments throughout the whole day." —Chelsea Archer
9. A pair of ultra-comfy and cozy crossover flare leggings because your current crusty, dusty, and pilling pair of leggings are begging you to give them a break.
Promising review: "These are the comfiest pants. I usually buy big baggy sweatpants because I hate the tight cinching around my stomach from leggings or other tight pants. But the sweats are not as cute and don’t give you the nice booty visual. I hesitantly bought these pants because the reviews raved about how comfy they were, and the reviews were absolutely right! These are tight around my waist, but not in a way that’s uncomfortable at all. They sit nicely. They’re only 'tight' in that they have good tummy control and give you a nice waist. They also give you a bangin' booty, whether you have one or not! Highly recommend this product. Good price for the quality." —Sarah
10. A buildable froggie desk companion for the chronic procrastinator who could use a gentle reminder that there are emails that require their response. No, now is not the time for a 30-minute TikTok break.
Dapple & Dot is a small business based in the UK.
Promising review: "Amazing product! Such a cute design, well made, and it exceeded expectations. It now sits on my desk as a daily mantra. ❤️🥰" —Amy.Botanicals
11. Some fuzzy hand towels shaped like hedgehogs if your bathroom is seriously lacking in ~quill-ity~ decor.
Promising review: "Not only do these towels effectively dry your hands, they add a touch of whimsy to your decor. They are great for small bathrooms with limited space." —Lisa Naegele
12. A bendable neck light that'll illuminate late-night reads, knitting and crochet projects (reviewers say it's really helpful when using black yarn!), puzzle sessions, and TV watching. Say no to ambience-ruining overhead lights!
Promising review: "I love to crochet at night when my husband and I are watching TV or sitting in the living room. We don't like bright light when we are watching TV. Using this, we can have dim lighting, and I have bright lights on my stitches! For the first time, I can crochet while watching a movie! I find it takes the eye strain out of crocheting at night. The settings provide a good range depending on your preference. It is so lightweight that I forget I have it on. The battery lasts me several evenings, and I just recharge it by keeping it plugged into the USB during the day. Amazing quality of life improver!" —Karen
13. A ~supremely~ adorable pizza night-light to burn the midnight oil with ya. It offers just the right amount of light for late-night feeds, diaper changes, trips to the bathroom, and fending off scary monsters.
