29 Products That’ll Bring So Much Joy For So Little Money

1. A stunning claw clip for anyone who loves romantic and whimsical hair accessories.
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei
Get two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 22 designs and in packs of three).
2. A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multistick to replace your blush, lipstick, *and* eyeshadow. It'll melt into your skin like an absolute dream, giving you the perfect pop of color.
Promising review: "Never liked blush until now. I’ve tried so hard to wear blush but it always looked wrong on me, no matter what color or brand. I got [Glistening Peach] a pink color that is so subtle it's almost imperceptible but it does something. I can put it on in seconds with no mirror and it will still look good." —Wednesday
Get it from Amazon for $4+ (available in six shades).
3. A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
4. An ingenious two-sided travel cup that'll solve the problem of always having multiple drinks and not enough bag space or hands to hold them all. Fill one side with iced coffee and the other with water (or juice, tea, lemonade, soda, you name it) and go about your day hydrated and properly caffeinated.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
5. A set of AirPods-compatible hooks because you hate to admit it but your expensive new earbuds have a habit of slipping and sliding out of your ears. And if you're someone who has recurring nightmares about losing your AirPods on a subway track or during a sweaty run, you can appreciate a bit more protection. Replacing those earbuds isn't cheap!
Promising review: "The hooks are comfortable and solve the problem of the earbuds falling out over and over again. An unexpected benefit is that the Pods can sit gently on the ear; no need to shove them inside to secure them. I can barely feel the Pods or the hooks. Glad I found these… They solve all problems. And I can wear my glasses while wearing them. Great price too." —TutorMaven
Get them from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.52 (available in two scents).
7. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.
Promising review: "This is the most amazing product for rough feet ever! I have had rough heels for years...no matter what I did I could never truly repair it. I actually had open cracks that hurt so much. I soaked for 10 minutes…applied the gel very sparingly…I didn’t have gloves so I just wrapped a sandwich bag over a couple of fingers to apply…within five minutes I was ready to use the file I got. Oh my word!! The amount of ick that came off...incredible! I cannot recall my feet ever feeling this amazing! I’ll do it again in a couple of days to try and get the little bit that’s left. I cannot recommend this product enough!! Worth every single penny!!" —Famwee
Get it from Amazon for $14.49.
8. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer to touch up after a sweaty gym session. It's not worth toting that heavy, bulky (albeit beautiful) glass bottle in your purse or gym bag.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
9. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A sun milk with SPF 50+ because it's like a sunscreen and primer in one. It boasts a double-layer UV-blocking system that lasts through sweat and water, while creating a silky-smooth base for makeup. And it corrects skin tone so you can just skip the makeup entirely. *cue singing angels*
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Promising review: "Can I give it 10 stars? This sunblock is amazing! I put this on right before my makeup and don’t have to reapply even when I’m outside all day. I personally like the matte version but have tried the others and they all provide the same great protection." —T Suzuki
Get it from Amazon for $14.65.
11. Some aesthetic highlighters so you can reward yourself for studying — you deserve it!
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful! It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" —Sung Han
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two color combinations).
12. An adjustable mister for cooling the surrounding area by up to 20 degrees and making your deck bearable when the forecast says it feels like 95 outside. 🥵 It's also great for keeping your plants happy and moist. Some reviewers swear by it for keeping their chickens from cooking in their coop.
Promising review: "I love this so much I bought two more for my kids' animals. Mine if for my Rottweiler when she is outside on the patio. I bought one for my son's huskies while they are at work to cool off in this heat and bought for my other son for his dogs, or they can try for their chickens. I'd give more stars if I could. Ready right out of the box, just need to pull to shape (takes a minute). I love it!!" —Cathleen
Get it from Amazon for $34.
13. A roll-up straw hat to keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from sun damage (it's UPF 50+, which means it blocks 98% of the sun's rays) while you're enjoying your tropical vacation. And it rolls up so it takes barely any space in your already crowded carry-on bag.
Promising review: "Extra satisfied with this purchase!! I ordered it for a trip to Florida. I wear hair extensions and was worried that it would be too small for my head but it fits perfectly. There is also a ribbon inside of the hat under the band that you can use to tighten/adjust if needed. Soft straw and flexible enough to mold to your head in the humidity and heat. I ordered the khaki color, which is perfect and neutral for any beach our outdoor vacation. I also purchased a few cute broaches to attach to the band to upgrade it a bit. It's easy to flatten out the brim if it gets wrinkled although I haven't had to adjust the top part of the hat yet. I was a little hesitant at first but so happy with this hat. Will def get good use out of it this summer." —Tlikey
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 21 colors).
14. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $25.45.
15. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.