25 Breathable Pieces Of Clothing That Won’t Cling To Your Body This Summer

BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves hers:

"I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in (at other places, they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends, so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!"

Promising review: "True to size, really breathable, and incredible for working out or lounging around at home. I love these shorts and bought them in two different colors, and I will definitely be buying more. The elastic in the waistband holds up through multiple washes as well. Do recommend air drying versus using the dryer. They dry very quickly if you just hang dry after washing." —Hayley Howell

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 18 colors).