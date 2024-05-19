25 Breathable Pieces Of Clothing That Won’t Cling To Your Body This Summer

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A wide-leg pants and matching blouse set that'll be the only thing you wanna wear on your upcoming tropical vacay.
Promising review: "I had a work trip in New Orleans and was looking for something cute, business casual, and cool enough to survive pregnancy while traversing through the swamp. I was slightly concerned about quality, but for the price, I was fine with risking it. YALL. It is sooo much better than I could’ve even imagined. It’s precious. The white is a little sheer but not so bad that you need an undershirt. I did wear nude shapewear, but I always do. Super light fabric, plenty of stretch, and super flowy. I sized up to accommodate my 23-week baby belly, and it was perfect. I got more compliments on this outfit than I’ve gotten on any in the past few years. If you're nervous about it, just get it. If you hate it, you can return it, but I PROMISE you won’t." —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+
2. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts so you can focus on setting a new PR instead of worrying about wedgies, chafing, and swampy shorts.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves hers:
"I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in (at other places, they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends, so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!"
Promising review: "True to size, really breathable, and incredible for working out or lounging around at home. I love these shorts and bought them in two different colors, and I will definitely be buying more. The elastic in the waistband holds up through multiple washes as well. Do recommend air drying versus using the dryer. They dry very quickly if you just hang dry after washing." —Hayley Howell
Get it from Amazon for $27.99
3. A V-neck backless dress if you like to be the center of attention but don't want said attention to come at the cost of your comfort. This little lace number is super soft on the skin and has a cute bow-tie design that'll earn you "oohs" and "ahhs" from every angle.
4. A flight attendant-approved off-shoulder jumpsuit comfy enough for traveling (and snoozing) yet stylish enough for wearing out multiple times during your trip — even if your trip is just from your bed to the couch.
Promising review: "I'm not one to wear or even buy a jumpsuit, but I thought, what the hell, let's do this. Once it arrived, I opened up the packaging and thought...oh man, what did I buy? It was thin and weighed practically nothing. I still tried it on, and to my surprise, I absolutely loved it! I love how loose-fitting it is and how thin and breathable it is. It literally feels like wearing pajamas, but it still looks nice. For first-timers like myself, I highly recommend this jumpsuit." —Ashley Zaugg
Get it from Amazon for $37.99
5. A lace V-neck tank top to act as the cherry on top of your "this looks like I'm trying, but I'm really not" first date outfit.
6. A pair of light and breezy bermuda shorts because the silk-like material is designed to feel cool on your skin. Their chic tailored look certainly doesn't hurt, either!
Get it from Universal Standard for $148
7. A light and breezy cardigan that'll keep you covered (esp. useful if you're trying to avoid sunburned shoulders!) without making you feel like a potato baking in tin foil.
8. A relaxed-fit high-waisted utility midi skirt made of a quick dry material so you can enjoy the breeze on your legs instead of feeling like a stuffed sausage. Bodycon anything in the summer is a major no-go.
Promising reviews: "Great everyday skirt. It's very light and comfortable to wear. I've received many compliments." —anyonymous
"Lightweight material and super comfy." —anonymous
Get them from Gap for $36.99
9. A pair of baggy overalls if your ideal summer wardrobe can best be defined as "art teacher chic." Reviewers swear the loose, flowy, and breathable cotton linen fabric is incredibly comfy and lightweight on the skin.
Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls! I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well and is just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!" —Cynthia Cahalen
Get it from Amazon for $27.99
10. A breathable and roomy wide-leg jumpsuit for maximum ventilation in the summer heat. It's like wearing PJs in public except everyone is complimenting you instead of looking at you weird.
Promising review: "So comfy and cute. You can wear them for running errands or anything casual yet it has style. This is a lightweight cotton-y fabric that fits perfectly. It’s easy to wash, and I let it hang to dry so it won’t shrink, which some reviewers had reported." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99
11. A pair of lightweight slitted trousers to air things out so your pant legs don't turn into a swamp.
Promising review: "If you are on the fence about buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. You can dress them up or down." —lnarthur
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+