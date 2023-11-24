Skip To Content
    39 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy On Black Friday

    Because there’s no reason to spend over $50 on something later when you could spend under $50 on it now.

    by
    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Morena Duwe
    by Morena Duwe

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 46% off (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Get them from Amazon for $32.19 (originally $59.98).

    2. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors).

    3. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If someone in your life is moving into a new home, or you know they're tired of their sheets, these make an amazing practical gift that'll feel expensive.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72+ (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns). 

    4. A weekender bag for up to 44% off that'll come in handy (and look stylish) for the frequent traveler in your life — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep their kicks away from their clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it fits neatly on top of their roller bag.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $35.99+; available in 2 sizes and 20 colors/designs).

    5. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar for 20% off that'll take pride of place in your cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.

    the january and february pages, which feature renaissance-era illustrations of cats that don&#x27;t look like cats at all
    Decor Hardware / Etsy

    Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769

    Get it from Decor Hardcore on Etsy for $25.50+ (originally $31.86; available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version).

    6. A TikTok-famous pair of drip earrings for 30% off to have you looking bougie on a budget.

    model wearing gold-colored teardrop-shaped earrings
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "My husband and I both saw these, loved the elegant Elsa Peretti-like shape, and bought them for me. He bought silver, I bought gold. It was like the gift of the magi if everyone ended up getting what they wanted. They are a good weight, look really great, and haven’t this far hurt my ears." —gallykea

    Get them from Anthropologie for $30.80 (originally $44; available in five colors).

    7. A stunning glass dish that's 20% off for upgrading your carefully curated shelf of knickknacks, or treating yourself to a place store soap, candies, jewelry, and other bits and bobs.

    Food52

    Use promo code CYBER at checkout and save 30% off orders of $200+.

    Promising review: "Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." —Kayna L.

    Get it from Food52 for $32 (originally $40).

    8. A Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off that makes a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (originally $29.95).

    9. A travel-friendly dry shampoo powder for 40% off that can mattify roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of their hair between washes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (originally $16).

    10. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for up to 53% off, plus an extra 10% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around their home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat their tootsies!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Get them from Amazon for $14.24+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors; click the coupon for the extra discount).

    11. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 44% off for the skincare lover in your life — this products is *everywhere* for a reason. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and they’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $25).

    12. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina

    Get 10 patches from Amazon for $13.24 (originally $16.55).

    13. A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 50% off with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so they can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so they can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before they start painting!

    amazon.com

    Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here, and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here.

    Promising review: "I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $49.99; comes with the 100 shades in a compact case, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens).

    14. A marble run set for 36% off so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

    "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (originally $69.99+; available in three quantities).

    15. A 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset for 54% off for kids who love to play pretend restaurant — it even comes with a dry-erase restaurant check to practice a little bit of math!

    The set with pretend food, money, and a menu
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old and I were a big fan of this kit. Good quality items (except the apron which was too small for comfort). Very fun to roleplay being customers/staff at a restaurant. Great for building understanding on how to order foods (lots of menu options) and calculating prices/tips then paying for your order. He enjoyed both sides of the play, from customer to waiter/chef. So fun we got a second one to gift." —Rachu

    Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $37.99) — check out all the Melissa & Doug deals here — they're offering up to 61% off.

    16. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off for voluminous, curly lashes at a price that's frankly too cheap to not just toss in your cart. It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day — what more could you ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —chulaboola

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99 (originally $4.99).

    17. Classic Crocs for up to 46% off so they can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get them from Amazon for $26.55+ (originally $49.99 available in sizes 6 women/4 men–15 women/13 men and dozens of colors) and shop all the Croc deals here

    18. A bag of medium roast coffee beans for 20% off if you're looking to expand your coffee palate or just looking for a reliably delicious "everyday" brew.

    the red bag of beans
    Partners Coffee

    Tasting notes: milk chocolate, toffee, dried fruit

    These are my go-to beans! Absolutely love 'em! I've even started buying the 5-lb. bag just for myself because it's pretty much the only coffee I drink at home. 

    Promising review: "Knew nothing about this brand before but saw a lot of positive reviews so decided to give it a try without any expectations. And it was amazing. First of all, it was absolutely freshly roasted when it arrived and just the perfect roast not too dark or light. Great flavor as an espresso." —Wei C.

    Get a 12-ounce bag from Partners Coffee for $13.80 (originally $17.25; available in larger sizes and a variety of grinds).

    19. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 46% off compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Shop all the Osmo deals here.

    Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $43.34+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPads or Fire Tablets and with four or six games).

    20. A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off so you can show off your Grinch feet and stay cozy this winter while you're curled up in front of the TV watching Jim Carrey's 2000 masterpiece.

    a pair of green furry slippers with an orange ribbed cuff
    Verloop

    Use promo code HOLIDAY at checkout.

    Promising review: "I wanted a slipper that allowed my feet to move naturally while also being comfortable and warm. These are it! They are cute, cozy and non slip! I highly recommend these to anyone! All the feel of a plush sock while also being the perfect slipper." —E.K.

    Get them from Verloop for $40.60 (originally $58; available in three sizes and three colors).

    21. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should have taken a before and after picture! I’ve gotten my face extracted professionally and I always wanted a way to do it at home that gave the same results. Once I thought about it, why not buy a similar tool that gets used on me at the spa? It’s cheap and works for the price! I washed and dried my face off then focused on my two trouble areas — nose and chin. My first swipe across my nose on 'cleaning mode' was very satisfying!!! So much gunk came out! It is definitely not as painful as going to get it done professionally and that was what I was always fearful of when I went to get a proper facial extraction. Doesn’t require a lot of pressure at all and gets the job done. Definitely going to be using it once I notice my congestion in my nose and chin are coming back. I recommend 100%!!!" —Cari

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (originally $27.58; available in two colors).

    22. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.

    the tights
    Sheertex

    Promising review: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them. They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." —Chelsie F.

    Get them from Sheertex for $25 (originally $99; available in sizes XS–3XL).

    23. A pair of Aerie crossover flare leggings for 40% off you'll want to basically live in for all your everyday needs — like shopping for groceries, doing yoga, walking the dog, and rotting on the couch watching Real Housewives.

    Aerie

    Promising review: "I will never buy another pair of jeans, leggings, yoga pants or bras from anywhere else. My leggings fit my mom pooch perfectly & the leggings snatch my waist in. I love the option to buy short for how short my legs are. Everything is so stinky cute with the best material ever. I wish I could kiss your designers because they are doing everything right!!!!!! These by far are my favorite leggings in my set I bought. I’ll buy 100 more!!" —Mama Allen

    Get them from Aerie for $32.97 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and in eight colors).

    24. A nail concealer for 20% off that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $16 (originally $20; available in four shades).

    Check out our Londontown Illuminating nail concealer review for more deets!

    25. A calming cream for up to 39% made of a soothing formula that contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $17.15+ (originally $25+; available in two sizes).

    26. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's up to 40% off and won't need to be touched up every 10 minutes.

    reviewer wearing and holding red lippie
    amazon.com

    A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

    Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 40 shades).

    27. A stoneware planter for up to 64% off because if you're notorious for killing your succulents, at least the shiny pot will help distract from that fact!

    stoneware planters in beige, black, and red
    HM

    Get it from H&M for $13.30+ (originally $36.99; available in three colors). Check out the full sale here

    28. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $19.95, available in two colors).

    29. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!

    wavy utensils
    Areaware

    Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout!

    Get them from Areaware for $30 (originally $40; available in three styles). Check out the full sale here

    30. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 45% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $7.90 (originally $14.49).

    31. A dishwasher-safe stone baking dish for 30% off in gorgeous mint and iris blue shades — with a piece this beautiful, you might just be convinced to start cooking and hosting dinner parties all the time.

    the mint colored baking dish
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I have others in this set and love them all. This is very nicely made and petite to make dishes for a family of 3. It makes all the dishes look picture worthy too." —Imunoz55

    Get it from Anthropologie for $40.60 (originally $58; available in two colors). 

    32. An Olaplex bestsellers set for 20% off if you've been itching to try the line but didn't want to commit to pricey full-size bottles.

    Ulta

    This set comes with No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

    Get it from Ulta for $44 (originally $55).

    33. A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off that'll have you like "new lips, who dis?" when you wake up in the morning. Although it's technically a "sleeping" mask, you can still slather this on throughout the day if you want to add some extra sheen to your lip color.

    actress sydney sweeney with glossed lips holding up the sleeping mask
    Laneige

    Promising review: "Can one have too many Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks? The answer is no because this stuff is honestly the equivalent of a multi-tool for your skin. I basically put it on everything: my lips, my cuticles, my elbows, and heels, under my eyes… if it’s dry, it gets slathered in this lip sleeping mask, and it isn’t dry anymore!" —Carmen R.

    Get it from Laneige for $18 (originally $24; available in four flavors for this price).

    34. A fidget toy for 25% off that'll keep theirr fingers busy with two magnetic pucks that they can flip, stack, and flick in combinations to learn real tricks.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is literally the best fidget ever made. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple booster packs." —Tiger

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (originally $19.99; available in 14 colors/patterns).

    35. A set of 8 sheet masks for 50% off because you're gonna fly through them this winter — might as well stock on some hydration at a discount!

    Facetory

    Enter promo code WOW50 at checkout.

    Get them from Facetory for $8.48 (originally $16.95).

    36. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set for up to 20% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the Kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10PM and unwrapped it at around 8AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

    Get it from Amazon for $12.78+ (originally $15.98+; available in four styles).

    37. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off so you can your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe (or, er, ankle?).

    model wearing calf-high socks that have eyes on them and magnetic hands
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (originally $9.98+; available in several colors and in multipacks).

    38. A spoon holder and steam releaser for up to 40% off because it will keep watch over your bubbling cauldron and make sure that it doesn't overflow. You do NOT want to go through the trouble of getting more eye of newt.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "She is just adorable! Works great to lift lid for steam release. Works best with a round handle spoon. Would make a great stocking stuffer for Christmas for that special person who loves to cook. Would recommend." —Redhead

    Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (originally $14.95 — don't forget to apply the coupon for this price).

    39. A dino race track for 44% off complete with T. Rex head cars that light up when pushed along the track — every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...

    The green track with brides and dino cars
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" —Fisack

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $35.99).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.