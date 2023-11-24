39 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy On Black Friday

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles for 46% off (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.
2. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).
3. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If someone in your life is moving into a new home, or you know they're tired of their sheets, these make an amazing practical gift that'll feel expensive.
4. A weekender bag for up to 44% off that'll come in handy (and look stylish) for the frequent traveler in your life — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep their kicks away from their clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it fits neatly on top of their roller bag.
5. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar for 20% off that'll take pride of place in your cubicle or home office wall. April is...a big mood.
7. A stunning glass dish that's 20% off for upgrading your carefully curated shelf of knickknacks, or treating yourself to a place store soap, candies, jewelry, and other bits and bobs.
8. A Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off that makes a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.
9. A travel-friendly dry shampoo powder for 40% off that can mattify roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of their hair between washes.
10. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for up to 53% off, plus an extra 10% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around their home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat their tootsies!
11. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 44% off for the skincare lover in your life — this products is *everywhere* for a reason. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and they’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
12. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.
13. A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 50% off with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so they can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so they can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before they start painting!
14. A marble run set for 36% off so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.
15. A 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset for 54% off for kids who love to play pretend restaurant — it even comes with a dry-erase restaurant check to practice a little bit of math!
16. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off for voluminous, curly lashes at a price that's frankly too cheap to not just toss in your cart. It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day — what more could you ask for?
17. Classic Crocs for up to 46% off so they can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when they need to). Reviewers say as soon as they put them on, they might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.
18. A bag of medium roast coffee beans for 20% off if you're looking to expand your coffee palate or just looking for a reliably delicious "everyday" brew.
19. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for 46% off compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.
20. A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off so you can show off your Grinch feet and stay cozy this winter while you're curled up in front of the TV watching Jim Carrey's 2000 masterpiece.
21. A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.
22. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.
23. A pair of Aerie crossover flare leggings for 40% off you'll want to basically live in for all your everyday needs — like shopping for groceries, doing yoga, walking the dog, and rotting on the couch watching Real Housewives.
25. A calming cream for up to 39% made of a soothing formula that contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.
26. A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint that's up to 40% off and won't need to be touched up every 10 minutes.
27. A stoneware planter for up to 64% off because if you're notorious for killing your succulents, at least the shiny pot will help distract from that fact!
28. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
29. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off because you've reached that part of adulthood where this type of stuff is exciting!!
30. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick for 45% off that's made with volcanic stone that'll tackle 4 p.m. T-zone shine and stop you from wasting $$$ on blotting sheets. Simply put, you can give your skin a quick roll with this sans white cast leftover from setting powder and with no extra makeup tools needed.
31. A dishwasher-safe stone baking dish for 30% off in gorgeous mint and iris blue shades — with a piece this beautiful, you might just be convinced to start cooking and hosting dinner parties all the time.
32. An Olaplex bestsellers set for 20% off if you've been itching to try the line but didn't want to commit to pricey full-size bottles.
33. A luxurious lip sleeping mask for 25% off that'll have you like "new lips, who dis?" when you wake up in the morning. Although it's technically a "sleeping" mask, you can still slather this on throughout the day if you want to add some extra sheen to your lip color.
34. A fidget toy for 25% off that'll keep theirr fingers busy with two magnetic pucks that they can flip, stack, and flick in combinations to learn real tricks.
35. A set of 8 sheet masks for 50% off because you're gonna fly through them this winter — might as well stock on some hydration at a discount!
36. A Kitsch's satin heatless curling set for up to 20% off — it includes one satin rod and two satin scrunchies — to effortlessly style damp or dry hair and reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat. Just wrap locks around the single rod to build volume and wake up with natural-looking dimension.
37. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off so you can your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe (or, er, ankle?).
38. A spoon holder and steam releaser for up to 40% off because it will keep watch over your bubbling cauldron and make sure that it doesn't overflow. You do NOT want to go through the trouble of getting more eye of newt.
39. A dino race track for 44% off complete with T. Rex head cars that light up when pushed along the track — every other race track set suddenly looks so boring...
