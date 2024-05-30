If You Practically Live At The Beach Or Pool, I’m Curious As To Why You Don’t Own These 33 Things

1. A useful waterproof baby carrier if you'd appreciate having your hands free when you take your little one in the pool. It's made of a fast-drying neoprene material (think surf suits) and has soft, padded straps.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this product. I used it when my son was only about 6–9-months-old, and I still use it now as he is 15-months-old. I just love this product. It is so easy to use the babies. Love it as they get to be in the water as well; this product also dries very quickly. Highly recommend it to anyone who wants to be in the water with their children. An added benefit is that you are hands free!" —H&M Miller
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A Scumbug for slurping up all the oils, sunscreen, and yuckies that are chilling in your pool. Just wring it out when it gets discolored, give it a rinse, and pop it back in the pool.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. I popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better but smells better, too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A roll-on sunscreen sponge to make the always messy (why is it so messy?!) task of applying sunscreen a heck of a lot better. Simply squirt your sunscreen of choice into the applicator, attach the lid, give it a shake so the sunscreen reaches the sponge, and then apply! Your hands will stay clean (no more greasy hands!), and the sponge will prevent too much sunscreen from coming out = less product wasted.
Reviewers recommend using a more watery sunscreen; if your preferred sunscreen is quite thick, this may not work for you. JSYK, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), says most adults need about an ounce (the equivalent of a shot glass) of sunscreen to adequately cover their face and body.
Promising review: "Not just for kids. I told all my friends it's awesome. Pricey, but better than wasting expensive sunscreen in globs. This makes the sun screening process much less messy and not as much of a drudgery. They even have replacement pads available so the ergonomic container can be reused indefinitely. Consider one to keep at home and one packed to travel. MAKES A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS. They can almost apply sunscreen on their own with little assistance." —Bette Henry
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in six colors and a two-pack).
4. And a SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist so you can protect your precious noggin without feeling greasy. It's water resistant for 80 minutes, which is perfect if you're going to the beach or for a long run outside.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
Get it from Amazon for $28.
5. A protective ladder mat because it not only shields the pool liner from the stairs (which could damage the liner) but helps anchor the stairs in place thanks to its nonslip texture.
Promising review: "This mat is much better quality than any we have ever ordered and received from Amazon. It lays flat, and the construction of it keeps it in place. It is heavier than the items that claim to be heavier. I definitely would recommend this mat for under the stairs." —MsJanet
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
6. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag this summer. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture, making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. I even use it on my dog's paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of, too. I will definitely be buying the refill and another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A pre-swim hair cream if you plan to spend all season in your pool but don't want your mane to look like a dry, tangled mess. This cream protects your tresses from chlorine and can help prevent blonde hair from turning green.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! Literally nothing else keeps tangles out of my daughter’s hair like this does. Her hair is so thick and very difficult to brush; this makes it easy peasy to brush the tangles out after a swim in the pool. It also softens her hair. When not used, the pool chemicals make her hair very stiff and dry. We even use this every once in a while just because! It smells wonderful and doesn’t make the hair greasy in any way. I cannot recommend this product enough!!!" —Emily Gardner
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
8. A foot bath for nabbing the grass, dirt, and twigs that have hitched a ride on the soles of your feet on the walk to the pool before they have a chance to pollute your water.
Promising review: "Pools are a lot of work, and this is a time saver. My kids get in and out of the pool too many times to count during swim sessions. This foot bath keeps grass clippings, sand, and other debris out of the pool. This saves me time in skimming, sweeping, and vacuuming the pool. Plus, it saves on chemicals and filter cleanings as water pH will drop due to extra contaminants in the pool. I can finally spend more time enjoying swim time and not worry about cleaning up the floating or settling debris afterward (when I'm exhausted). It also helps keep the ladder in place when it's filled up. It's worth every penny!" —NerdsRSexy2
Get it from Amazon for $21.20.
9. A set of pool storage baskets to add a swim-up bar feature to your above-ground pool. Use 'em to hold drinks, snacks, toys, books, sunscreen, and more!
Promising review: "These baskets were really easy to install. They are super functional. They hold all of our pool toys, goggles, lotion, cups, and hooks for our pool towels. No more towels on the ground. Well made, very great quality. This is definitely a BEST buy!" —KingOnARoll
Get a pair from Amazon for $29.41.
10. Or an umbrella tray table so you can keep snacks and essentials nearby when you're in the pool or at the beach. Cheers to not stressing about where to put your phone so it doesn't get covered in sand!
Promising review: "So, when I was buying a large beach umbrella, it was suggested that I buy the table. I was really on the fence about buying it, but I said to myself it would be nice to have things off the ground. Well, we went to the beach with about eight of us, and everybody loved it and started to use it. I think it is such a smart concept, and I will eventually buy another one since I bought two umbrellas. Don't double think, just get it." —CB
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
11. OR! A floating drink holder because having to exert any energy — even if it's just to swim to the side of the pool to grab a snack — is just too much to ask of you. Let this little guy float in the water with you. Heck, you could even tie a string from this floatie to your wrist, so all you have to do is tug, and an ice-cold Diet Coke will be at your fingertips in seconds.
Promising review: "Perfect pool essential! We mainly use it to keep bottles of water and ice during the day, but it will hold anything. Today, we had some guests at home, and we used it quite a lot… it's really great to have everything you need inside the pool! The float is very sturdy, keeping your stuff well above the water, even with movement and people playing around and making waves. You can also use it in your garden or during picnics, and you don't necessarily always need to have it in the water!" —Ryan G
Get it from Amazon for $26.97.
12. A neon buoy that'll give you some peace of mind — and a place to rest if you get tired — when you're out in open water. The bright, eye-catching colors will help your family and friends keep an eye on you whether you're an experienced swimmer or a child or senior who could use a water companion.
Promising review: "I bought one for me and one for my dad after getting caught in a rip current at the beach. We feel much safer with the swim bubble. They are easy to blow up at the beach, easy to attach to the waist, very light and unobtrusive, and great to hold and float in the ocean. I feel much safer knowing I can grab onto it at any time and float if I get tired." —LD
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors and a version that comes with a dry bag for a phone, etc.).
13. A pack of towel bands if you didn't plan to spend your vacation chasing your towel down the beach or the pool deck after the wind blows it away. Reviewers say they take less space in your bag and do a better job of holding down your towel than bulky clips.
Promising review: "Last-minute purchase for a trip to Jamaica. So happy I bought them. They always kept our towels on the chairs correctly. It was also easy to tell our chairs apart from others on the resort. Will definitely be recommending them to others." —RG
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).